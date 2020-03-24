Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court appointed five members to the Memorial Medical Center Board of Managers during its March 18 meeting.
Following a closed session, the court appointed Dallas Franklin, Rey Tuazon, Kay McPherson, Sheila Dierscke and re-appointed Michael Chavana.
Commissioners met in closed session on March 11 to discuss the nominees prior to their appointment.
In other business, the court:
Approved a $10,883 loan from the General Fund to Bobby Bayou Nature Park Capital Fund Project
Rescinded approval of an agreement with TransUnion to provide LE Investigative Purposes due to the lack of a required form
Approved preliminary and final plats of Live Oak Bayou Acres
Vacated Lot 1105 of the American Townsite subdivision in Seadrift following a public hearing on the matter
Approved a preliminary plat of Burke Subdivision in Seadrift
Approved the final plat of Rosangely Subdivision in Magnolia Beach
Accepted a donation of 40 feet of 210-inch pipe from Orion Marine for barbecue pits at Magnolia Beach at an estimated cost of $280. Commissioner Gary Reese said Orion has helped out before, and the donated pipes last longer.
Approved specifications for a Request for Qualifications for Professional Engineering/Architectural/Surveying Services in support of state and federal grants
Approved specifications for the Request for Proposals for Administration/Professional Services in support of state and federal grants
Pre-approved the expenditure of $29,228 for a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 Crew Cab Truck
Approved the Calhoun County librarian to apply for a Walmart Community Grant program for funds to purchase summer reading materials
Approved the application by the Calhoun County EMS director to the Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council Needs Assessment Grant for one bariatric stretcher and three Life Pack 15 Modems
Transferred a file cabinet from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office to the Veterans Services office
Declared MMC items waste and authorized disposal
Accepted reports from the District Clerk and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, for February
Approved one budget adjustment for 2019 and one budget adjustment for 2020
Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and MMC