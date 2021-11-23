Another step in the preservation of Boggy Bayou Nature Park was taken when Phase 1 specifications, project manual, and plans were approved by the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court during its meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The court also authorized seeking bids for the project, which is funded by a Texas General Land Office Coastal Management Program Cycle 25 Grant.
Matt Glazer with Urban Engineering told commissioners the plan covers a couple of kiosks, a covered area at the end of the pavilion for educational opportunities, and a ramp that will allow people to walk to the end of the pier at the far end.
In addition, posts will be installed in an attempt to stop people driving through the area.
“We are trying to alleviate the presence of four-wheelers in that area that tear up the coastal grass, destroying infrastructure,” said Commissioner, Precinct 4, Gary Reese.
Bids will be due Dec. 21, and a pre-bid meeting will be Dec. 2 at Boggy Bayou.
In other business, the court:
- Approved the purchase of a 2,000-gallon Distributor Truck for Road and Bridge Precincts 1 and 2. Commissioner Vern Lyssy said it is the same as the one used in Precincts 3 and 4. The truck has been ordered but may not be delivered before the end of the year, so “we want to create a capital account to move the money into to pay for it,” said Lyssy.
- Rescinded a lease with First National Bank for a location for a helipad in Seadrift due to the sale of the land. Reese said First National has offered another portion of land for the project.
- Authorized a new lease with First National for the helipad site.
- Transferred two chairs from Calhoun County Court-at-Law to Human Resources.
- Passed on installing an emergency key holder at the Calhoun County Library.
- Declared a printer as waste.
- Accepted the October report from the Calhoun County Clerk and the amended September report from Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3.
- Approved 13 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of indigent, county, and Memorial Medical Center bills and payroll.