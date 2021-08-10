Calhoun County commissioners approved five expenditures from American Rescue Plan funds during its Aug. 4 meeting.
The largest expenditure was for 150 handheld radios and 150 mobile radios, not to exceed $1,781,580.
Most of the current radios are obsolete, said Commissioner David Hall, who noted they had just turned on the new radio system. “It’s a brand new system. We had deputies at the furthest points, and all three were able to communicate on their handhelds as clear as day. That’s something that has never happened before.”
The second expenditure was $196,657.44 to increase employee health care insurance.
Commissioner Vern Lyssy said he had been working with TAC and that an increase was expected due to the high number of COVID cases.
“It won’t be put back on the employees,” said Lyssy.
Expenditures three and four were related to the bariatric ambulance - $32,503 for a remount and $21,949.94 for a power load.
With the 2021 Johnson Grant and the rescue act funds, “in essence, we got a brand new ambulance,” said Hall.
The final expenditure authorized was for an IT infrastructure offsite backup upgrade for $36,000.
The county will own the site, said IT Director Ron Reger in response to a question from Lyssy. It will be used to protect county data from ransomware and other types of attacks.
Reger said he currently has 33 servers that are being backed up daily or weekly, as needed, while one is backed up every four hours.
Because of attacks such as the one that hit the city of Port Lavaca and Jackson County, Reger said there is no recourse but to have a backup system. Storage sites such as Google are expensive.
The offsite storage will give the county easy access to its data should something like a hurricane or other natural disaster hit the area again.
“Depending on how fast we can get the data back, the county could be back to cutting checks for employees and paying vendors,” he said.
He has also taken the precaution, one of many, of making the PDF of the data read-only so that no changes can be made. That’s what ransomware attacks do – change the date and then ask a ransom for the correct data, he explained.
Also, during the meeting, Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins was approved by the Calhoun County commissioners to sign a memorandum of understanding with LifeGift.
This agreement allows EMS to participate in the First Responder Donor Referral program, according to Jenkins.
“Until just recently, unless you were pronounced in a hospital, you would not be eligible for a donor program,” he explained. This program will allow the first responder to check if the person is an organ donor and call LifeGift, who would then take over the process.
“It’s a way to honor people’s wishes at the end of life,” said Jenkins.
Also, the court approved Jenkins to sign the Long Distance Transfer Service Agreement with Memorial Medical Center.
In addition, acceptance of the 2021 Johnson Grant for $75,000 to go toward a bariatric ambulance was approved by the court.
Jenkins said they had applied in the second quarter, but it was pushed back before being awarded. A bariatric ambulance is modified and equipped with specialized equipment to treat severely obese patients.
In other business the court:
– Approved an interlocal agreement between Calhoun and Jackson counties concerning Texas Department of Public Safety functions.
– Approved asking the Calhoun County Appraisal District chief appraiser not to use the special disaster rate to calculate the voter approval tax rate.
– Approved Commissioner Vern Lyssy to sign an aerobic septic system service contract with Silverback Septic Solutions for Precinct 2.
– Approved an Agreement for Consulting Services with Bio-West Inc. to prepare the Wetland Delineation Report for $3,950 as part of the Boggy Bayou Nature Park Improvements, Phase 1.