The Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court approved pre-application for a grant to purchase approximately eight acres of land to expand Kingfisher Beach in Port O’Connor.
Calhoun County Parks Board member Allan Berger told the court on June 10 the one-page pre-application was needed to be considered for Texas General Land Office CMP Cycle 26 Grants.
Berger said he put together the pre-application but urged the court to consider hiring a grant writer to complete the more complex process of applying.
The funding would be used to purchase about eight acres of land north of Kingfisher Park that would allow for an expansion of the park.
“It would add to the beach,” said Commissioner Gary Reese.
The court also approved a pre-application for the same GLO funding cycle for an educational pavilion and a general use pavilion on Miller’s Point at Magnolia Beach/Indianola.
“This goes back to the first park board meeting,” said Commissioner David Hall. “One would be put up across from the bird walk and have different educational activities and stuff like that. It’s worth pursuing.”
In other business, the court:
-- Accepted $1,400 in impound fees for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
-- Authorized Commissioner Vern Lyssy to sign a renewal contract for the aerobic septic system for the Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department
-- Approved a final plat of the Herzog Subdivision in Olivia
-- Approved a FEMA Hurricane Harvey recovery project completion and certification report for the waste management building
-- Approved a FEMA Hurricane Harvey recovery project completion and certification report for Coloma Road
-- Approved a loan in the amount of $275,000 from the General Fund to the CDBG-DR Infrastructure Capital Project Fund. Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said this would pay the contractor and would be reimbursed
-- Renewed an agreement with Valley View Consulting, LLC, for a two-year term. “They have made us a lot of money and are easy to work with,” said Calhoun County Treasurer Rhonda Kokena.
-- Gave permission for the installation of a historical marker Matagorda Bay Lighthouse at the Port O’Connor Library
-- Accepted May reports from the Flood Plain Administration, Justices of the Peace, precincts 1, 2 and 4, Sheriff’s Office, and Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collectors Office
-- Approved two budget adjustments to the 2020 budget
-- Approved payment of bills for the county and Memorial Medical Center