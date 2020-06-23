Calhoun County commissioners approved an increase in vehicle insurance for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office during their meeting on June 17.
Sheriff Bobbie Vickery said the current policy only covers vehicles up to five years fully before dropping to liability only. The change would allow the department to keep older vehicles in good working condition and purchase used vehicles.
Vickery said they could get vehicles with police packages from a big city for $20,000 to $30,000 rather than paying more than $70,000 per vehicle. And, he said, it would help them to increase their fleet.
But, “it wouldn’t be economically feasible to do that because of the age limit,” he said.
The additional premium would cost $6,000 more a year.
Following the regular meeting, the commissioners had a workshop with their grant writer to discuss possible projects to submit for Texas General Land Office Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Fund.
During the preliminary meeting, the court met with the grant writer, Katy Sellers, Scott Mason with G&W Engineers, Inc., and Interim Port Lavaca City Manager Jody Weaver to discuss proposed projects.
Preliminary projects discussed included repairs to Memorial Medical Center, shoreline erosion abatement for Swan Point and Hatteras Park, fiber optic installation, and drainage issues at various locations, including the 200 acres the county recently purchased.
The funding for some projects will go through the county, while other funding will be sought as joint projects.
Sellers told the group she would check to see how the proposed projects fit the criteria for funding for this grant and would get back to the court in two weeks to finalize the list.
In other business, the court during the regular session:
Approved a Non-revenue Account Affidavit and Agreement with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to allow the Calhoun County EMS to utilize toll roads for free. This agreement is for San Antonio.
Renewed an agreement with Southern Software for the Mobile Data Information System for EMS
Accepted reports for May from the Calhoun County District Clerk, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, and for April from the Calhoun County Treasurer
Approved eight budget amendments to the 2020 budget
Approved payment of indigent care, Memorial Medical Center, and county bills and payroll