Calhoun County commissioners approved an order calling for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election during its Aug. 25 meeting.
The court was short two members, Commissioner David Hall and Commissioner Vern Lyssy, but had a quorum.
Assistant Elections Administrator Amy Ochoa said it was on the calendar, and a completed and signed order of election was needed from the commissioners.
Gov. Greg Abbott called the election on Aug. 16 for eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
The eight proposed amendments are:
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.
Proposition 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.
Proposition 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.
Proposition 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.
Proposition 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
Proposition 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.
Proposition 8: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
In other business, the court:
- Passed on approving an agreement with G&W Engineers for the design and engineering of the roof and HVAC system at Memorial Medical Center until the full court could convene.
- Accepted July reports from the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Calhoun County Justice of the Peace, and Precinct 5. Accepted a February revised report from the Calhoun County Treasurer, a June report, an Investment report for the quarter ending June 30, and a Quarterly Statement of Balances for the period ending June. 30.
- Approved five amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and MMC.