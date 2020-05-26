Calhoun County commissioners approved the filing of an application for the Texas Enterprise Project by Formosa Plastics Inc. during their meeting on May 20.
“It is good for the county and good for our company,” said Jack Wu, vice president of Formosa, during the teleconference.
The program provides sales tax relief for Formosa, but the county will receive its portion of the sales tax rebated from the state. In addition, Formosa agrees to retain 500 employees at the plant plus investment in excess of $5 million, according to Reece MacDonald, a consultant for Formosa on the application.
MacDonald noted that in exchange for the investment in excess of $5 million, the company receives a sales tax rebate for each employee.
MacDonald said 12 companies are designated as Enterprise Projects each quarter.
“We’ll be going against any submitted in June and, under normal circumstances, 15 to 20 are submitted per round,” he said.
“There’s no guarantee on this. It’s just an application?” asked Commissioner Vern Lyssy to which MacDonald replied, “yes.”
If approved, the designation lasts five years.
In other business, the court:
Approved signing the Texas Department of Transportation documents to close FM 2433 at State Highway 87 for approximately eight months
Renewed the Calhoun County District Clerk’s mailing system lease with Pitney Bowes
Reappointed Annette Pfeil to a two-year term on the Gulf Bend Center’s board of trustees
Approved Texas Association of Counties property insurance renewal for the period July 1 to July 1, 2021
Hired Allison, Bass & Magee to assist in the preparation of the 2020 county Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program application
Authorized Emergency Management to apply for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding for equipment for Calhoun County EMS and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office
Deposited proceeds of $18,139 from an online auction into the Precinct 4 Road and Bridge budget