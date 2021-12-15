It seems like it is two steps forward and one step back concerning grants for which Calhoun County has applied.
The Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court approved canceling an invitation to bid for the Calhoun County Boggy Bayou Nature Park improvements during its Wednesday, Dec. 8, meeting.
The Texas General Land Office informed commissioners that the funds for the project were not available and that after talking with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they were not sure when the funds would be available. GLO suggested holding off going out for bids until federal funds were available.
Commissioner Gary Reese said the GLO has been pressing them to get the planning done and threatening to withhold funding.
“Now we’ve got the planning in place, and they don’t have the funds,” said Reese.
“So you are on standby?” asked Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
“Standby until we see if we can get the money again,” said Reese. “This was GLO’s decision.”
Another project that has taken a while is the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp due to issues with contractors.
“This is another project that has taken forever,” said Commissioner David Hall.
The bid for the project was awarded to Derrick Construction, and Hall said he wants to get full disclosure on subcontractors due to the issues with the project.
“I want to make sure subcontractors are disclosed before hiring subcontractors,” said Hall.
In addition, the court approved expending $58,575 of its Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds on the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp project.
Hall said the project had been in the works for so long that the estimations that were made pre-COVID-19 don’t cover the materials anymore.
“We're reducing the scope of work within the funding the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant covers and finishing the enhancements in the original plan with GOMESA funds," said Hall.