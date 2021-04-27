During their meeting on April 21, Calhoun County commissioners banned the placement of political signs on county property.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls,” said Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer. “I wanted to get it on the record again.”
Also, the court approved a new bid opening date of Thursday for the Magnolia Beach Fire Station Project.
Commissioner David Hall said the Texas General Land Office, which oversees the grant, made last-minute changes concerning the height above the 100-year floodplain for the station at three feet and Margie Tewmey Road at seven feet.
“We received nine bids and hadn’t opened any of them yet,” he said of when they learned about the changes.
Hall said he plans to speak with TGLO about the changes. The Texas Department of Transportation maintains Margie Tewmey Road.
“I hope to get this resolved,” said Hall.
In other business, the court:
- Approved the final plat for the Melina Subdivision.
- Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for reimbursement of overtime during certain joint operations.
- Approved the appointment of Jeana Bethany to the Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees.
- Approved an interlocal agreement with Gulf Bend Center for $26,000.
- Approved the appointment of Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese as a voting delegate and board representative and Calhoun County Commissioner Joel Behrens as a voting delegate to the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission.
- Approved the judge to sign a master software license and services agreement between the county and INK/Hart InterCivic, Inc. for software for new voting equipment.
- Declared current election equipment as waste to be used as a trade-in on the new equipment.
- Approved three budget amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center Indigent Care and county bills and payroll.