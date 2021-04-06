Calhoun County Commissioners Court held its weekly meeting Wednesday, March 31.
The commissioners approved the following agenda items during last Wednesday’s meeting:
- To enter the new court-appointed attorney fee schedule effective March 1, 2021, into the official record.
- To reappoint Rolando Reyes and Jack Wu to the Memorial Medical Center Board of Managers to a two-year term expiring in March 2023.
- To authorize the county judge to sign the notification by TxDOT of the closure of Coloma Road at Draw beginning in July 2021.
- The engagement of Armstrong, Vaughan and Associates, PC, Certified Public Accountants, to perform the audit of the county’s financial statement for the year ending Dec. 13, 2020, at an estimated fee of $48,650 and authorized the county judge to sign.
- To retain Allison, Bas, & Magee, LLP, as legal counsel to draft updated subdivision regulations for Calhoun County.
- To authorize Commissioner David Hall to sign the GLO 20-269-005-C511 contract for beach re-nourishment at Magnolia Beach.
- To accept the final plat of Green Lake RV Park.
- To authorize the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to sign an agreement with Pitney Bowes for a new postage machine.
- To authorize the county auditor to conduct an audit of the Sheriff’s Fiscal Year 2020 asset forfeiture funds as required by the code of criminal procedure, article 59.06.
- The recommendations from the EMS director and the county auditor regarding the CCEMS cost report and charity care to write off $601,785.06 in patient revenue per state guidance on charity care to receive TASPP..
- To accept a $250 donation from James F. Ward to be used for EMS employee motivation/morale.
- To accept a donation for $250 from Russell Cain to be used for EMS employee motivation/morale..
- To authorize the EMS director to electronically sign “business service agreements” and an “acceptable use policies” document with Infinium Broadband for fiber Internet service at both the central and south stations.
- To authorize the Calhoun County EMS director to apply for a grant from the M.G. and Lillie A Johnson Foundation for $75,000 for the remount of the Frazer Type I-14’ Module.
- Rescinding agenda item 24 from the March 17, 2021 meeting concerning the transfer of a 2005 Ford VIN 1FTPX14545N to the AgriLife Extension Office.
- The transfer of an abandoned 2005 Ford VIN 1FTPX14545NB02370 to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
- The transfer of an abandoned 2005 Ford VIN 1FTPX14545NB02370 from the Sheriff’s Office fleet to the AgriLife Extension office.