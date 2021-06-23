Calhoun County commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the county courthouse on Wednesday, June 16.
The commissioners approved the following agenda items from Wednesday’s meeting:
- The guidelines and criteria for granting tax abatement as a business incentive in reinvestment zones for the period June 25, 2021, through June 24, 2023.
- To vacate lots 43 and 44, Caracol Subdivision, as recorded in Volume Z page 721 of the plat records of Calhoun County.
- To authorize commissioners Hall, Lyssy, Behrens, and Reese to apply for credit with Con-Metal Concrete company and sign the credit application.
- The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office removal of seven vehicles to be auctioned.
- To accept a donation from Francis and Ellen Walter of lots 31 and 32 of block 557, Bayside Beach Highlands, as shown in volume Z, Page 42 of the records of Calhoun County.
- To accept insurance proceeds from TAC of $2,188 and $403.40 for the damages and stolen property from Dec. 27, 2020, at Calhoun County Fairgrounds.