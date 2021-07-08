Calhoun County commissioners are considering the creation of a full-time human resources department as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget. The court met Wednesday afternoon, July 7, to discuss the budget issues.
“We’ve been tiptoeing around this – doing it part-time – and kicking the can down the road. HR is involved, and if you have more than 15 hours a week, you can do a better job,” said Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said they were considering a location away from the courthouse that would give people more privacy when consulting human resources.
Clarri Atkinson, deputy chief in the Calhoun County Treasurer’s Office, is being considered for the position. She has been handling HR issues for the county on a part-time basis.
“This gives us a starting point,” said Lyssy.
Earlier Wednesday morning, during the regular court meeting, commissioners approved an amendment to the scope of work for the Boggy Nature Park Shoreline Protection grant as part of the Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act Phase 1 grant.
Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese said the Texas General Land Office decided that more study was required on what Mott McDonald, a water engineering consultancy group, was planning to do for shoreline stabilization.
“We tried to get it added to the CEPRA grant but couldn’t,” said Reese.
The court also approved matching funds of $19,844.80 be paid with Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved a Petition to Vacate for Lots 17, 18, and 19 of Saltwater Haven Subdivision in Port O’Connor following a public hearing. In addition, the court approved the preliminary plat of the re-plat of the lots.
• Approved the final plat of the Caracol Lot 43R.
• Approved the preliminary plat and drainage plan for Espiritu Santo Bay Resort.
• Accepted a 30-foot by 50-foot by 14-foot prefab metal building from the Port O’Connor Service Club to be placed on the property by the Port O’Connor Community Center. The building will be used to store items for the club’s annual garage sale, said Reese.
• Approved discontinuing a maintenance agreement between the county and the service club and held off approving another to work out a lease of the building instead.
• Approved closing Fourth Street in Port O’Connor between Monroe and Madison streets from 6 to 11 a.m. July 16.
• Declared items from Precinct 3 as surplus/salvage and for the items to be sold at auction. Precinct 3 Commissioner Joel Behrens said it was equipment that was not working and could not be repaired.
• Declared items not sold in the online auction as waste.
• Approved raising Jenny McGrew’s credit card limit and adding four new cards to sergeants following the cancellation of Walmart credit cards.
• Approved issuance of a credit card to Probation Officer Taquana Houston.
• Changed the Oct. 13 meeting to Oct. 11 to allow the court to attend the County Judges and Commissioners Association Annual Conference.
• Accepted the June report from the Floodplain Administration.
• Approved payment of bills and payroll for the county and Memorial Medical Center.