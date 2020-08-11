Calhoun County commissioners denied a request to increase income levels for indigent care during their meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Memorial Medical Center CEO/CFO Jason Anglin requested the change in indigent care levels during a budget workshop.
Anglin asked that the income levels be moved to 100 percent of the poverty level for both unearned and earned income. He said this would help offset some of the hospital’s charity and bad debt expenses.
The levels are 21 percent of unearned income and 25 percent of earned income.
Cristina Tuazon, a compliance officer with the Calhoun County Auditor’s Office, explained the office had received a letter from MMC asking to increase the indigent health care levels. The office responded that the criteria of the Texas Health and Human Services Department concerning the indigent program were being followed.
Tuazon also noted that in 2016, the county had approved the policy that included primary and preventative such as one physical and immunizations, and a state-issued ID was required.
“He (Anglin) wants them to be able to use a water bill,” said Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
Tuazon said because there could be multiple people with the same name and no picture that they had seen some fraud in the past.
Prior to the policy enactment, Commissioner Vern Lyssy said the indigent program would be out of money within six months, as out-of-county residents would come to use the program due to its ease of use.
“We got control of it. The CEO was using it as a way to generate revenue using county money by using all of the funds,” said Lyssy. “Raising the level is taking money out of our coffers.”
“Least this way we know it goes to the right people; the people who really need it,” Tuazon said. “This is working for us right now.”
Commissioner David Hall made the motion to keep indigent health care at its current levels, which was seconded by Lyssy and unanimously approved. In other business, the court:
- Approved requiring a negative COVID-19 test for returning to work following a positive test result
- Conducted a public hearing on amendments to the 2020 budget, which were approved after the hearing was closed, and the court was back in regular session.
- Accepted the June report from the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office
- Approved three budget adjustments to the 2020 budget
- Approved payment of county and MMC bills and payroll