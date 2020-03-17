Calling to your physician before going to the office is something county officials would like residents to do to help combat the spread of Coronavirus-19.
“This will allow your doctor to be prepared to isolate,” said Calhoun County Emergency Management Coordinator Ladonna Thigpen of people who are showing the symptoms – coughing, fever and shortness of breath. “The doctors will let you know if you need to be tested for the virus, have the flu, or a cold and can self-medicate.”
Thigpen said her office is pushing out information from the Centers for Disease Control on their Facebook page.
“We are leaving it up to the individual entitles and cities if they want to shut down,” she said.
Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer said they weren’t going to “jump the gun and weigh everything and make sure it’s not babble, so we don’t give out false information.”
He noted county officials are being kept abreast of the situation and information coming from the state and federal levels.
“We’re not going to make any hasty decisions, and we’re going to use a common-sense approach,” he said.
Meyer noted they don’t want to shut anything down until it becomes necessary, but the Bauer Exhibit Building, AgriLife Auditorium and Port O’Connor Community Center are closed until April 3.
He and Thigpen urged residents to take all precautions, such as staying home if sick, avoiding big crowds and washing hands.
“This thing is serious, but we don’t want people to overreact but to use their common sense,” said Meyer.
A Situation Update, issued at 5 p.m from the offices of emergency management and the county judge noted that the county will continue to operate during normal business hours and urged residents to follow the CDC recommendations for avoiding the virus.
“The health and well-being of our citizens, employees and communities is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our citizens as the situation evolves.
“The recommendations of the CDC and the regional public health director are to wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and avoid close contact. We do ask that you follow these guidelines when conducting your business with county offices and that if you are able to do conduct your business by phone or mail to please do so.
“County closures so far include the Bauer Exhibit Building, AgriLife Auditorium and the Port O’Connor Community Center. They will be closed until April 3rd, 2020. The closures may be extended as necessary.
“We do ask that if you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or if you have fever, cough or shortness of breath symptoms to call your primary care physician before going to the doctor’s office, emergency room or calling for an ambulance. Your physician will assess your symptoms over the phone and let you know if you need to come into the office. This allows their team to take the necessary precautions should you need to come in. Please do not overreact and use common sense,” the update read.
Thigpen said the CDC has declared a mass gathering as 50 people and right now is being left up to the individual and business.
The Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services is prepared for the situation.
EMS Director Dustin Jenkins said they have an action plan, as well as a response plan, and have been sharing information with other departments in the region over the past weeks.
The EMS action plan includes threat levels and the response for each level. Currently, the EMS is at Level II, which is an imminent threat.
In addition, the EMS has steps to take in order to keep the staff from contracting the disease.
One thing Thigpen wanted to make clear for residents is to follow the guidelines for keeping yourself safe.
“If you are sick, stay home, practice social distancing and wash hands,” she said.