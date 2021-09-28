The purchase of land in Precinct 3 was given the go-ahead during the Calhoun County Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Commissioner Joel Behrens said the property adjoins the precinct’s yard, and there is an existing home that could be remodeled into offices.
“There would be more room, and we’d be better off,” said Behrens.
The property has existing water and septic, said Behrens in response to a question from Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
Behrens said three of the landowners have agreed and are just waiting for the others to agree.
The cost of the land would be $51,600.
In other business, the court:
- Approved a contract between the county and Kraftsman LP for playground improvements at Chocolate Bayou Park.
- Renewed a contract with AARC Environmental Inc. for Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasures Planning for the Calhoun County Airport.
- Accepted payment from the Texas General Land Office for $1,000 for bilge reclamation facilities in Seadrift.
- Accepted checks from the city of Seadrift for $46,433.55 and $58,255.56 for reclaiming compacting and seal coating streets with the funds to be added to the Precinct 4 road and bridge account.
- Accepted the second insurance proceeds from TAC for $4,679.42 for damage that occurred during the winter freeze in February.
- Accepted the August report from the Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector.
- Approved 15 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center, indigent care, and county payroll and bills.