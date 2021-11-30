Calhoun County commissioners provided a backup rescue point for sea turtles during their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Bridget Berger, a Texas Master Naturalist, made the request of the court, noting that they had documented dead sea turtles after Winter Storm Uri in February last year.
The turtles, which are cold-blooded, get stunned by the cold that leaves them unable to swim, and they get washed up on the shore.
The number of dead turtles highlighted the need for a rescue spot in the mid-coast, said Berger.
They have secured the use of the Port O’Connor School’s gym and asked the court to approve the use of the Port O’Connor Community Center as a backup location.
Commission Gary Reese asked if there would be tarps on the floor.
Berger said they would be following the protocols of the Padre Island research group, which trains volunteers to rescue turtles.
In other business, the court:
Approved as a taxable benefit the purchase of a Magnum Steno Beginning Theory, Fourth Edition, Steno book that was charged on Judge Alex Hernandez’s county credit card as educational assistance. County Auditor Cindy Mueller said the county needs to have a plan in place concerning tuition reimbursement due to IRS rules.
- Approved amendments to the 2021 and 2022 budgets following a public hearing.
- Entered the appointment of Mueller as auditor for a two-year term that started Nov. 1 and runs through Oct. 23, 2023.
- Approved county deputy bonds of $75,000 for deputy clerks and employees.
- Accepted a $4,000 donation to be used toward the purchase of a K9 vehicle for the sheriff’s office.
- Approved a resolution establishing a multi-agency Sexual Assault Response Team.
- Awarded the bid for the annual supply contract for inmate food services.
- Awarded New Distributing the bid for delivered fuel.
- Awarded the low bids for insecticides for mosquito control.
- Awarded the low bids for road materials and asphalts, oils, and emulsions.
- Approved the installation of a key holder for emergency responders at the Calhoun County Library.
- Awarded the bid for drainage and sewage improvements in Alamo Beach to Lester Contracting.
- Accepted a $3,832.55 payment from The Hartford for damages caused by Victoria Electric Cooperative to the Port O’Connor Community Center.
- Approved the final plat of the Jameson Subdivision in Port O’Connor.
- Approved the final plat of the Saltwater Haven No. 2 subdivision.
- Appointed Charlene Terrell, Mary Rubio, and Mike Stroup to the Calhoun County Library Board.
- Approved an application for a Federal Communications Commission Connectivity Fund Program for 50 hotspots and 10 laptops.
- Accepted funds of $33,681 from the Texas J&J/Janssen settlement agreement for the opioid case, a portion of which is used for drug outreach.
- Declared a 1990 Fiat-Allis Motorgrader as surplus/salvage.
- Approved the transfer of items from the County Auditor’s office to various departments.
- Declared a list of Memorial Medical Center items as waste.
- Accepted the October report from the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.
- Approved 17 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Approved payment of county and MMC payroll and bills.