Night fishing has been put on hold during the curfew that was enacted March 25 by Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court.
“They were congregating in Port O’Connor and Magnolia Beach, which is why we stopped fishing after 10 p.m.,” said Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer. “They have to abide by the curfew. “
In a post to Facebook, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery wrote “the sheriff’s office will be ramping up our patrol coverage during this time by adding our investigators and other commissioned staff to aid in patrol. Our goal is to protect our citizens to the best of our ability. We want to thank the citizens of Calhoun County for the way you always navigate through situations like these. Working together, there is nothing we can’t get through.”
He also noted that unfortunately during a crisis or natural disaster there are some people who would seek to commit crimes such as burglary or looting empty stores as well as put people at risk in various ways.
‘In addition, anyone caught committing a crime of any type of theft, looting or other property crimes during this time will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will not tolerate anyone victimizing our citizens during this time,” he wrote.
Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow said they had no issues with people over the curfew so far.
“The night crews had begun to notice that traffic was lighter and that people were basically doing it on their own without a curfew in place,” he said. “People are complying and staying home and being extra cautious.”
The curfew is 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and a violation could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
The curfew was one of several measures commissioners put in place to try to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
In addition, commissioners will begin hosting their weekly meetings on Zoom.
The regular Wednesday, April 1, meeting will be hosted on Zoom.
There are two ways to join the meeting – online or by phone.
To join online got to https://txcourts.zoom.us/i/2130882273 and when prompted enter the ID number 2130882273#.
To phone in, call 1-888-691-9011, which is toll-free, and when prompted enter the id number. Either online or by phone, a participant ID is not required. To unmute and join the conversation, press *6.
The curfew will begin Thursday, March 26, at 10 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. and will be in effect until it is changed or renewed by the court.
In addition, the commissioners approved closing the Calhoun County Courthouse at 3 p.m. each day and allowing the various departments to run skeleton crews.
Now, the courthouse is closed to the public but there are skeleton crews at work if you need help or information. Visit www.calhouncotex.org to find the phone number of the department you required.
“I think we need a curfew,” said Commissioner Vern Lyssy to get the conversation rolling at the March 25 meeting.
Vickery agreed. “Most businesses are closing by 8 or 9 p.m. and by 10 p.m. most people are done,” said Vickery, noting there needed to be a stipulation for essential travel such as going to work.
Vickery said he expects a rise in “cabin fever” type assaults and domestics. He also said the curfew would give him the teeth to stop larger gatherings on the beaches after 10 p.m. The curfew includes the $1,000 fine levied by Gov. Greg Abbott in his emergency declaration.
“We need to do this now before it gets bad and breaks the curve on this thing,” said Lyssy.
Vickery also noted that another surge of panic and urged the public to follow the guidelines – wash hands for 20 seconds, social distancing of six feet and not touching the face with unwashed hands – and stay safe.
Also to combat the virus, the courthouse started closing at 3 p.m. and that will continue for the duration. Department heads will be allowed to set up skeleton crews for each department with those staying at home. The Administrative Order to allow pay for employees sent home for a crisis was approved during the court’s regular meeting Wednesday morning.
The court also renewed the Declaration of Local State of Disaster Due To A Public Health emergency and extended it for 120 days during the court’s meeting Wednesday morning.
Calhoun County Treasurer Rhonda Kokena said when employees are sent home they need to know they are to stay home and not socialize and that this is a quarantine-type situation.
The question of enforcement on private vs. public property was brought up in regards to the curfew and the no gatherings larger than 10 people rule. Vickery said without probable cause he and his deputies could not go onto private property. However, Assistant District Attorney Sara Rodriguez said while it would not be immediate such incidents can be reported to law enforcement or emergency managed and they would be investigated.
“This is uncharted territory for us and one I hope we don’t have to use again but we have to be prepared,” said Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer.
And that includes following the guidelines on handwashing, social distancing and staying at home.