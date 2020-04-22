County commissioners will discuss the curfew at their next meeting, according to Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer following today’s meeting.
The court is waiting for the April 27 executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, said Meyer.
“Two days later the commissioners’ court will discuss rescinding or extending the curfew,” added Meyer.
Meyer said the task force has 10 days to make recommendations to the governor in order to get rules in place before he announces it Monday.
In addition, the county has received $36,817.86 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, and approved Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins to sign an attestation of receipt of the funds.
Jenkins told the court that at first the funds had no strings attached, but now the funds have to be used specifically for COVID-19 funding.
“We’re already tracking what we spent on COVID-19 before the money came along, so it is not a problem for us to do so,” said Jenkins in response to a question on where to put the funds and how to track them.
The next commissioners’ court meeting is April 29.