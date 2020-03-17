Calhoun County residents are urged to sign up for Code Red to receive updates on local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To sign up go, to the county’s website, http://www.calhouncotx.org , and look for the CODERED logo and click on it. It will take you to the sign-up window. The program sends messages to text, phone or landline.
In addition, county officials encourage residents to check out the Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management Facebook page. There is a link to the page on the county’s website under the County Information heading.
The Port Lavaca Wave will update its website and Facebook page as information is available.
Calhoun County commissioners met Tuesday with department heads to get a start on how to handle the issue in the county. Most departments are limiting access but handling business via telephone or online.
The county is creating a COVID-19 hotline to call for the latest information about local actions relating to the virus as well as other information.
Tuesday morning, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer declared Calhoun County a disaster area relating to the virus.
Departments such as EMS and the Calhoun County Jail are taking steps to ensure safety, such as taking and recording temperatures.
EMS Director Dusting Jenkins encourages residents to call their doctors first if they are sick to see if their doctor wants to test them before calling 911. He said this would help prevent overwhelming the EMS crews with non-life threatening calls and overloading the system.
The county judge and commissioners encourage residents to be diligent but to not over-react and to use common sense in dealing with the virus such as not hoarding supplies, washing hands and social distancing.