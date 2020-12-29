A pall descended over Calhoun County in April as shelter-at-home orders were put in place to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19.
It had residents at bay in their homes as sounds of children playing in the evening had all but disappeared. A curfew, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. as instituted by the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court, was in place.
Businesses reshaped how they offered their services or closed for the duration.
COVID-19 (coronavirus) hit Calhoun County in March, and life in the county changed as shelter-in-place orders were given from the federal, state, and local governments, and businesses that remained open were considered essential to sustaining the community.
On April 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order, which was followed by county officials, putting into place the Essential Services and Activities Protocols and extending the social distancing guidelines until April 30.
“The executive order renews and expands the governor’s previous directive to minimize social gatherings and minimize contact with people who are not in the same household. It also renews the governor’s directive to avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts and visiting gyms or massage establishments, and it expands the order to include tattoo studios, piercing studios, and cosmetology salons,” stated a press release issued by the governor’s office.
While people were still prohibited from visiting nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities, unless to provide critical assistance, the order did not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, as long as the necessary precautions were maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who were not in the same household, according to the release.
With temporary school closings, the county hunkered down to fight an unseen enemy.
Restaurants were the most obvious casualties in the COVID-19 fight as they closed their doors to in-restaurant dining and found new ways to keep their business afloat.
April Flashbacks
In April, many restaurant owners talked about how they were adapting:
“Everything is closing. I only have drive-thru now, and it’s not too much,” said Madda Carvalio, owner of Habanero’s. The restaurant has been opened for five years.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant was open seven days a week 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for drive-thru or pickup.
“We are losing, but our wait staff is losing work,” said Christine Lee, owner of Bayside.
LaVaca BBQ took a different tack during this period to ensure the safety of both their customers and their employees by doing some upgrades and renovations.
Lupe Nevarez, co-owner of the barbecue restaurant, said they were the first to close and were using the time to make modifications to the smoker to make it easier for everyone to open the 100-pound doors safely. Also, he has added a drive-thru, so patrons don’t have to get out of their car. He added a cable for the card reader, and it is sterilized after each use.
“We’re getting caught up on maintenance and day-to-day repairs. If it gets worse, we’ll play it by ear,” he said. “Support your local businesses. It will work it out if we all work together,” Nevarez said. “We’re trying to do the right thing.”
On the other side of the coin, some businesses that offer services were hurting.
“We’re losing a lot of clients and have had a bunch of cancellations,” said Lori Jardee, co-owner of House of Hair. “It’s put a damper on us because if someone is not sitting in the chair we don’t have income, and that affects not just the business itself, but our home life.”
Business slowed as well for Ondreas Jewelry. “We’re hurting as we were pretty busy, but it’s slowed down some,” said Sandra Ondreas. “It is what it is, and you have to keep the faith and know that it will get better.”
She said it is very important to support businesses in town, and while you can’t always find what you need, “people need to learn to find things in town and keep businesses going and support them.”
Randy’s Flooring was still open and staying booked, but co-owner Robin Kacir said they are cleaning everything with Microban, including the doorways, samples, and counters. “We’re using social distancing, and when Randy does installations, he keeps antibacterial gel in the van. We’re doing the best we can,” she said.
While Grace Plumbing hasn’t really been affected, its flooring and glass store is feeling the effects of the executive order.
“Everything has slowed down, but we’re fairly operational,” said Ruby Fekete, co-owner of Grace Plumbing and Grace Floor & Glass.
Although they are not as busy as they were, Fekete said they are keeping their employees for a while as they are not looking to completely shut down.
“We’re OK for a little bit on both sides,” she said.
Beck Air Conditioning was still quite busy, mostly with repair work, according to company spokesman Brian Blair.
The company is monitoring employees’ health each morning, washing hands as recommended, and maintaining social distancing. “So far, it’s been a good plan. If anybody gets sick, they will stay at home away from people,” he said.
And with spring in the air and summer right around the corner, Blair said they would handle the calls and that they are getting busy.
Rolando Reyes Sr., owner of Firestone of Port Lavaca, said all business was affected as no people are coming in. “Hopefully, we’ll get through this soon,” he said.
Tri Wholesale and Bay Wrecker were still going with customers coming in. “We can’t do curbside like some because we’re not that kind of business,” said Lynette King, office manager. “We’re keeping our regular hours.”
American Appliance, drained of freezers, has only one of the biggest chest freezers left, and supplies are back-ordered until May. “There’s a major shortage of freezers. Everyone is sold out,” said Allan Moon, owner of American Appliance. The shortage is due to the panic buying of meat and not having a place to store it at the beginning of the COVID-19 threat.
And, since people are staying home, they are needing washing machines or repairs. “That’s the kind of stuff we’re doing,” said Moon. “Walk-in has slowed a bit but other than that, it’s an average day. We’re trying to do what we can as long as we can, and we’re being as careful as possible.”
Walmart in Port Lavaca opened its grocery pick-up on March 22, 2020. According to the store manager, Monica Karia, a customer can order groceries online, and Walmart’s Online Grocery Pickup associates can deliver the items to the customer’s vehicle.
“We’re listening to our customers’ requests and demands and ensuring that we are executing those to the best of our abilities, so we can make the customer experience the best it can be.”
Another service new to Calhoun County customers is the pick-up tower located inside the store. Customers also submit an order through the Walmart Mobile App, and the completed order is placed in the tower and protected until the customer picks it up.
In addition to curbside pickup, Port Lavaca H-E-B launched doorstep delivery for all home delivery orders. In partnership with Favor, the delivery program kicked off Friday, April 3. According to H-E-B Newsroom, delivery drivers leave all home delivery orders at the customer’s doorstep, eliminating close personal interaction. When their deliveries arrive, customers will be contacted and reminded to promptly refrigerate perishable food items. As an added precaution, it is no longer necessary for curbside and home delivery customers to touch the mobile device screen to acknowledge the receipt of their order.
“Favor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of H-E-B that offers on-demand delivery services, is quickly expanding to support all H-E-B stores by April 3,” said H-E-B Store Leader Mario Chavana. “As part of this expansion, our Senior Support Program will also become available in all H-E-B communities, including Port Lavaca.”
In addition to partnering with Favor for home delivery, Chavana said the Senior Support Program is expanding its service that allows seniors to place delivery orders through Favor for grocery essentials shopped from H-E-B.
“The service is available to seniors age 60 and older. Orders are for same-day delivery and can be placed through the Favor app or favordelivery.com/seniors or by phone at the dedicated Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080.”