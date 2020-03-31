There has been chatter that COVID-19 is no worse than influenza (seasonal flu) and speculation as to why such drastic measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Port Lavaca Clinic Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon said one of the main reasons drastic measures are being taken is to keep the medical facilities from being overwhelmed.
She gave an example, which explains that Port Lavaca has approximately 13,000 residents, and if 30 percent get sick, that equates to almost 4,000 infected with COVID-19 when the data indicates that they estimate somewhere between 40 to 80 percent of the population will become infected.
“If we assume, we are lucky and only 10 percent of people need hospitalization instead of the 20 percent other regions are seeing, that’s still over 400 people,” Falcon said.
Memorial Medical Center has 25 hospital beds and a handful of ventilators, which could easily be overwhelmed.
“Other medical systems in Victoria and Houston and other cities are having the same type of scenario play out on a larger scale, therefore transferring patients may not be an option at some point. Hospitals will be filled. All ventilators will be used. If the medical system gets overwhelmed, people who could possibly recover from this illness may die as there may not be resources to take care of them. That is why this pandemic is being taken so seriously by public health professionals,” Falcon explained.
When Falcon broke down the differences between COVID-19 and seasonal flu, there was little to no comparison to the two.
“Seasonal flu is just that - seasonal. It’s predictable. The seasonal flu has both a vaccine to help prevent the disease and prevent death from it. Influenza also has antiviral medications that effectively treat it,” Falcon said.
COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus which means it is a new type of coronavirus. Humans have no immunity to COVID-19 because of its novel state.
“There is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease, and more importantly right now, no treatments that have been shown to be very effective,” Falcon said.
Another big difference between the two is the hospitalization percentage for those infected with COVID-19 is nearly 20 percent, while only around one percent of people with the flu need inpatient care.
Furthermore, Falcon said COVID-19 is also more deadly than the flu. She explained the flu has about a 0.1 percent mortality rate, while COVID-19’s mortality is about 30 times that at about three percent.
The testing and the rate in which test results come back are another big difference between COVID-19 and the flu.
Falcon said for the flu, a test can be done at the office, and the results are back within 15 minutes. For COVID-19, the lab test takes about four hours, but it takes about two to three days to get results, as only a few labs in the state are doing them, so samples have to be transported, and there can be a backlog.