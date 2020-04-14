Parenting has taken on a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families are struggling with social distancing, remote learning, and a new way of temporary living. However, families with special needs members are facing the same struggles on a whole new level.
Jessica Witt is the full-time caregiver to her son Colvin Witt, 21, who has autism and epilepsy. When asked about the radical changes taking place in her home due to the pandemic, Witt said her son does not comprehend what is going on and why he cannot participate in his normal activities.
“Colvin has cabin fever and doesn’t understand why he can’t do his normal routine, like piano lessons. Luckily, we started doing them with his teacher via FaceTime, and it’s helped a little,” she said. “I’ve printed out social stories with communication pictures to read to him and, of course, constant reassurance that things will go back to normal once everyone is safe from getting the virus.”
Prior to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, Colvin was active with his friends and extended family. Since then, other than a quick ride through town and ice cream to go, he has not been in public since early March per his doctors’ orders.
He is very obsessive about time and dates. He gets anxious not understanding why or when his life is not operating as normal, his mother said.
“I try not to mention timelines because he will take it literally and then be upset when it doesn’t happen. It’s messed with his strict sleep schedule, and when you have epilepsy, not enough sleep, as well as stress or illnesses, are triggers for seizures. Trying to keep him engaged and calm by keeping somewhat of a structured schedule helps me tremendously. Good thing about this versus Hurricane Harvey is that we have electricity for comfort and internet to still connect with the outside world.”
Because Colvin can no longer receive a flu vaccine after experiencing seizures following an injection when he was 16 years old, the family is taking the same precautions they do during flu season or for other viruses.
“His team of doctors insisted he wear a mask during seasonal viruses for this reason, so it’s normal for him to wear one,” she said. “He knows hand washing and hand sanitizer are necessary to keep him well and seizure-free.”
Witt said that, among other things, one of her biggest fears is getting sick herself. “No visitors” signs are posted at her home. Being a diabetic, Witt is also immune-compromised so unless it is absolutely necessary, she does not do the shopping.
“Everything gets Lysoled and wiped down immediately. Other than my husband having to still work, we stay home. I’m worried about getting sick being his (Colvin) sole caregiver. If I go down the whole family dynamic goes down. I worry if my son were to get this, would he be able to survive it,” she said. “Just not being able to be by his side through it scares me.”
Witt’s support system consists of her immediate family and a few close friends that have offered to pick up and deliver things. They also keep close tabs on the family by calling and checking in. She added that it is beneficial to her to have other autism moms that she works closely with that she can laugh, cry, or vent to and vice versa. Witt is one of three original and remaining founders of Calhoun County’s Parents of Autistic Children’s Support Group from 2007 that are still heading the group, along with Stacey DeForest and Rebecca Paredes.
The support group has 147 members locally, throughout the crossroads, other surrounding areas and a few from out of state. It is run mainly via Facebook through a private group page to protect the privacy of the families and their medical or educational concerns. The group also networks with the school district, therapy/medical clinics, and other organizations, local and regional, that sometimes will refer parents to the group.
Witt said other mothers who are faced with the same issues are wonderful at providing emotional support and share many resources that pertain specifically to our children’s special needs, whether it’s medical or educational information, disability rights, boredom busters, sensory or physical activities to keep the kids active. They even discuss alerts for full moon activity or weather alerts.
“I know that sounds weird, but some of our kids tend to have more behavioral issues and sometimes seizure activity during a full moon or barometric pressure from thunderstorms,” she said. “We also will tag each other if we see that the grocery stores have restocked on the essentials we need to function. Some will offer to pick up for those of us that can’t get out. It definitely takes a village.”
Witt said special needs families are strong, resilient, and probably prepared for isolation and emergency situations better than most people. She said dealing with the virus has definitely made her even more vigilant with precautions such as managing her own mental health and diabetes with so many limitations with self-isolation.
“Every situation and family dynamic is different. The only advice I can give is try to keep a structured schedule like they would normally have done, but if it doesn’t work out, then there’s always tomorrow,” she said. “You can’t be so hard on yourselves when this is a new and hard transition for everyone. And don’t be afraid or embarrassed to reach out to others in the same situation.”