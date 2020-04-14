Local health and government officials have been battling the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the front lines, but in the middle of the battle, the public wants answers to certain questions.
The officials were more than open in taking questions from the public and answering them to the best of their knowledge.
During the bi-weekly live video update presented by The Port Lavaca Wave, Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer, Erin Clevenger, and MMC’s Chief of Staff Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon answered several questions regarding the medical side of COVID-19.
Q:Are more testing kits still coming into our community just in case there is a rise in cases?
EC: It is a two-fold answer. One, the way we are testing now, and two, the way we hope to be testing in the future.
We have a nice supply of swabs, which is how we collect the test.
There are only certain criteria (that the tests have to meet) for the labs to take the tests. It doesn’t matter how many swabs we have in-house, it matters if the person meets the criteria on whether the labs we send them off to will take it or not.
CRITERIA
- Hospitalized patient
- Over age 65
- Other chronic or underlying conditions
- Symptomatic long-term care residents (i.e., nursing home)
- First responders and other healthcare workers
- All have to be symptomatic
If we say we just to test because they were exposed to somebody else but not symptomatic or if it is an otherwise healthy person, who will probably be ok if they are positive, these labs are rejecting these tests.
Q: For those who have regular checkups to get their prescriptions that they have been taking for a while, why can’t the doctor just call it in rather than the person coming into the clinic/hospital?
LF: If you are on chronic medications that are stable and go to Port Lavaca Clinic or Memorial Medical Clinic, those patients do not need to come to the clinic for appointments. We encourage telemedicine visits for those problems. If you need refills, please call and schedule a telemedicine visit.
Q: How many people have been tested in our county?
EC: It is the question everyone wants to know. We do not have this exact information. I have finally got permission to let you know. Memorial Medical Center has tested over 110 people. Calhoun County residents can go to a number of places to get tested.
They can go to the hospital, clinics and walk-ins, Victoria healthcare facilities, and more. We do not get any other information but is who is tested at MMC and Port Lavaca Clinic.
The over 110 people is just the number of people tested at MMC.
LF: Port Lavaca Clinic has tested approximately 25-30 people.
Q: Why are so few tests being done?
EC: Because this is a fairly new test. We didn’t just have the test sitting around waiting for when this virus hit the
U.S. The World Health Organization (WHO) did have a test approved, but the CDC elected not to use that test for whatever reasons. Therefore, we had to create our own test that met the regulations in the U.S. All tests being done and reported have to meet certain regulations.
This testing is called PCR testing. Most hospital or clinic type labs are not set up to do PCR testing. So, there is only a small number of labs in the U.S., and even a smaller number of labs in Texas, that can do the PCR testing. That is what creates some of the backlogging.
Q: Can a person recontract the virus?
LF: The short answer is we do not know. The longer answer is people probably have some immunity to the coronavirus once they contract it, but we just don’t know how long they are immune to it.
This immunity may last two months or two years.
We do know with SARS, which is a different kind of coronavirus that came out many years ago, those patients had immunity that lasted approximately two years. Since this is a similar type of coronavirus, we are hoping patients will have a similar type of immunity.
Again, immunity per patient is different based on numerous factors.
Q: Is hydroxychloroquine available here?
LF: Yes, we do have a small amount of hydroxychloroquine available. Right now, it is only being used for critically ill patients who require it because there is a nationwide shortage. More importantly, it is a dangerous drug with a lot of side effects.
Q: Is there an adequate number of ventilators if needed?
LF: We hope so. We have a very small number of ventilators since we are a small critical access hospital. We have two permanent ventilators with the capacity to borrow some from EMS. We hope that will be enough for our community. Certainly, for patients who are very ill, if we have the capacity to get those patients elsewhere, then we will do that. If we do not have that capacity, we will do our best if we have to take care of patients here. We do have other equipment here to try out, and it is available to help as many people as possible.
Q: If our hospital is overwhelmed with patients can Victoria or other hospitals help? Is there a plan for such a situation?
LF: We are a critical access hospital, so that means patients who are very ill, even before the pandemic, did not really belong at our facility. Those patients get transferred to a higher level of care to hospitals that have the higher expanded services that those patients require.
Just like on any other day or year, if we get those patients in, the first option would be to transfer those patients to those hospitals. MMC transfers patients to many cities/hospitals with the higher level of care.
Q: Do you think there are more cases here than what you have tested for?
EC: Yes. We know that there are more cases here than what we have tested for, and there are a couple of reasons. There might be an instance where somebody comes into the clinic or emergency room, and they have all the signs and symptoms, or maybe they have had direct contact with somebody who tested positive. If we can’t get the person to meet the criteria for the lab testing, either state or commercial, we can’t test them.
So, we are going to assume that patient is positive, and the physicians will guide that patient assuming they are positive.
Also, testing might not be necessary. If you live in a household with somebody that has tested positive, and in a few days you start to develop the exact same symptoms, it is a given that you are probably COVID-19 positive.
Rather than wasting that test, the physician will treat them as if they are positive.