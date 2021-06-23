Safety Council of the Texas Mid-Coast, Inc., located at 3731 Hwy 35 South in Port Lavaca, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
Executive Director Joni Flores said, “One hundred and fifty Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 shots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for persons aged 12 years and older.”
No registration is required to receive a vaccine. All persons vaccinated will be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes for observation after receiving the injection. No COVID-19 testing is available at this site.
For more information, call 361-552-7823, ext. 1000.