The COVID-19 Delta variant arrived in Calhoun County just when it seemed safe to go back outside.
On July 30, Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer for Memorial Medical Center, said, “The numbers are rising quickly,” regarding the surge in the number of cases.
On July 12, Clevenger said the county was at six reported cases, and by July 29, that number had shot up to 54.
“Keep in mind, it’s estimated that only one in four COVID infections is detected or reported,” she said.
Patient hospitalizations, clinic and emergency room visits have shot back up to what Clevenger described as a “scary rate.”
“We had a few days earlier in the month where we were down to zero patients in our COVID unit. Today (July 30), we have five patients ranging from stable to critical condition,” she said.
According to Clevenger, a mix of factors has created the surge in COVID-19 numbers – the Delta Variant combined with unvaccinated people and the re-opening of the state.
“It was a mixture of these factors that is leading us down a catastrophic path,” Clevenger said.
It is the same tools – wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing, and getting the vaccine – that help combat the disease.
“It takes a conscious effort for a person to prevent contracting COVID,” she said. “The top two things: get a vaccine and wear a mask.”
“As unpopular or uncomfortable as it may be, these are our two biggest weapons against this virus. Vaccines and masks, combined with social distancing, avoiding crowds, hand hygiene, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, are all tools we can be using to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” she said.
While no vaccine is 100 percent, Clevenger said MMC staff and medical personnel across the nation are encouraging people to get vaccinated.
“We are begging at this point,” she said.
The average effectiveness of the different vaccines is about 90 percent, she explained, which means about 10 percent of new infections could be in vaccinated people.
“But it is highly unlikely that vaccinated people will get severely ill or die from COVID,” she said. “Nationally, 97 percent of the patients hospitalized from COVID are unvaccinated, and 99 percent of COVID deaths are unvaccinated.”
And then there is the mask, which the medical staff is encouraging residents to put back on.
The Centers for Disease Control recently updated its mask guidelines due to the outbreak of the Delta Variant. The CDC is recommending that everyone - vaccinated or unvaccinated - wear a mask at indoor public venues due to the highly contagious and easily spread Delta Variant.
“Listen, I know they are uncomfortable, and talking about masks makes some people angry, but it works,” said Clevenger. “I’ve seen it work for a year and a half now. The majority wears them; our numbers stay down. The majority takes them off, our numbers rise.”
Memorial Medical Center is constantly being prepared for whatever COVID may bring, said Clevenger.
“Our staff is well trained and has done an amazing job caring for COVID patients throughout this pandemic. We are well trained and equipped with medication and personal protective equipment and other life-saving equipment,” she said. “But hospitals cannot function like this forever. It is mentally and physically taxing on healthcare workers and the healthcare system, and we need everyone to do everything in their power to help us get control of this situation.”