It will be two teams looking for their first district win when the Sandcrabs host Pleasanton Friday night.
The Eagles are coming off a heartbreaking 32-31 loss in overtime to Rockport-Fulton, while Calhoun dropped a 35-14 decision to La Vernia last week.
Head Coach Richard Whitaker said the Eagles are a talented and dangerous team, one that he selected in the pre-season to be the league winner.
“The reason I picked them is they had a pretty good year last year and had a whole bunch of lettermen coming back,” he said. “I really believe the Rockport game was an upset, and I think the Rockport coach would agree with me.”
Recapping last week’s game, Pleasanton fumbled the ball late, and Rockport was able to score and force overtime. Pleasanton scored on the first play of overtime and kicked the extra point to go up 7.
“Rockport got the ball back and had 4th and 10. Their quarterback makes a play and scored,” Whitaker said. “Rockport probably felt like going for 2 was their best chance to win it, and I’ve made that decision in the past myself, like the Cedar Park game and some others. They got the 2-point conversion and got the win. That was a huge deal for them and will really affect the balance in the district standings early on.”
Senior quarterback Sean Ramos leads things offensively for the Eagles, offering a threat running and passing.
“Their quarterback is dynamic,” Whitaker said. “He is a stud. He’s the guy, and you’ve got to get your hands on him. He’s probably the best runner as a quarterback that we’ve faced. He makes people miss in the open field. He’s like Tony Hensley in the open field. He’s got good receivers he can get the ball to. One of their receivers finished third in the state in the quarter mile last year. They’ve got good speed and size, and it will be a tough contest for us. Our kids have got to prepare and execute and do better than we’ve been doing.”
Defensively, the Eagles forced a pair of fumbles in the Rockport game, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Ball security will be a key factor for the Crabs in the game.
The Eagles are led by senior linebacker Jayce Krauskopf (6-1, 210), who may be the best linebacker in the district, Whitaker said.
“We’re going to put in the best game plan that we can, and hopefully, we’ll go out and execute it,” Whitaker said. “We put a lot of time in on Saturday game planning and will continue to this week. They run well on defense. It seems like every team we’ve faced this year has speed. Their linebacker is the cream of the crop in our district. He finds the ball, has tremendous speed and size. The Rockport coach said he’s even better in person than on film. Maybe they have their heads down after the overtime loss.”
Darrik Salinas was injured on a play that drew an illegal block call in the La Vernia game and is doubtful to play this week, Whitaker said.
“The broken bone guys, hopefully, Aaron [Martinez] will get his cast off this week and start rehabbing,” Whitaker said. “We were hoping he’d been able to start rehab three weeks ago, but he had some infection develop in there. David [Perez] has been rehabbing now for a couple of weeks. He’s probably a week or so away. And Leo [Sanchez] is hoping to get a shorter cast put on, and that will allow him to get back on the field. He was playing well on the D-line before his injury, and it will be good to get another body in there. Darrik is real sore, and our expectations are to not have him this week. Ayden Brown got stepped on, so he was pretty sore.”