The second wave of COVID-19 left India almost unable to cope with the record-setting numbers of cases and deaths.
Local physicians and nurses recently gave hope to the crew of a ship from India at the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort.
“The captain, upon hearing we would provide the vaccines for him and his crew, sent a message expressing his gratitude and spoke of how they “had almost lost hope,” said Dr. John Wright with Port Lavaca Clinic Associates. “They had been trying to get the vaccine at various ports but were unsuccessful. This is a reflection of the tragedy that is occurring in their country due to the pandemic. Also, being vaccinated will help protect them from COVID as well as their fellow crew members and their families when they are able to return home. Because they are vaccinated, it’ll be easier for changing crews and to get shore passes as well.”
Wright, along with PL Clinic nurses Olda Flores and Wendy Talbott, went to Stavanger Pride, which was moored at the port in Point Comfort. He said a group from Memorial Medical Center has gone out to give vaccines as well.
Wright said the effort to vaccinate sailors was started by Rhonda Cummins, a volunteer with the Point Comfort Seafarer’s Center.
“She contacted me a couple of weeks ago. She was trying to organize vaccines for those who come into the port. We quickly figured out a way to make it happen. Our clinic had already been vaccinating at the local nursing and assisted living facilities as well as traveling to our homebound patients, so we already had a system in place,” he said.
Wright noted that Cummins had been contacting pharmacies and other medical clinics to help with this project.
“I believe H-E-B and Walgreens have agreed to vaccinate the seafarers, but they need to be driven to the pharmacy. Erin Clevenger with Memorial Medical Center is also working with Rhonda to go to the ships. Unfortunately, not all seafarers are allowed to leave the port. They need to have a VISA to come onto U.S. soil. And some of them come from places that are not allowed to enter our country due to restrictions from the pandemic and other reasons. This affected the first crew we helped vaccinate since they were from India.”
“This really is a global pandemic. I’m glad we have the opportunity to help the global community as well,” he said.
As the country’s residents get vaccinated for COVID-19, the United States is opening back up and returning, somewhat, to what it was more than a year ago.
“It has been a difficult year for all of us while learning how to adapt to the challenges this pandemic has created. I am proud of the medical community and how we have adjusted how we provide care,” said Wright. “Telehealth has been around for years but has grown tremendously as an option to provide medical care this past year. We have been able to provide testing and get “cutting edge” treatments for our community to handle this pandemic. Dr. Paul Bunnell has been instrumental in caring for those with severe infections and needing to be hospitalized. Last summer, Memorial Medical Center was accepting COVID patients from area hospitals that were overwhelmed. We are blessed to have so many caring doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, and other staff to serve our community.”
But the possibility of another wave of the disease still lingers. Calhoun County COVID-19 numbers have been edging upwards but have not been crushing for local medical staff. Currently, there are 36 active cases in the county as of Monday.
“For almost two months, the numbers have risen but have not become overwhelming. The case count would actually be higher if we did not have the vaccine available,” said Wright. “We have been fortunate in our community that we have not been hit as hard as other areas, but the COVID-19 virus is present and does not seem to be leaving. It has greatly affected some of our residents - we just had another death from COVID-19 (at the end of May). Many more have missed months of work from being sick and still suffer from prolonged symptoms.”
“It is important to do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. The vaccine actually offers the best protection. It helps us develop immunity without having to be sick,” said Wright.
Currently, the United States has 63 percent of the population having received one shot and 52 percent fully vaccinated, according to www.whitehouse.org. Of the 50 states, 12 have at least 70 percent of adults receiving one shot.
“We are all tired of this pandemic and looking for a sense of ‘normalcy.’ With the vaccine, we are actually heading in that direction,” said Wright. “Be strong. Be patient. Be respectful of others.”