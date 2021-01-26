Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca Senior Living Center hosted a special Stuff the Cruiser event from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23.
Trinity Shores Marketing Director Brenda McMahan and Executive Director Betty Medlin said law enforcement vehicles were on-site during the event, and community members stopped by to fill the cruiser with brand new or very gently used stuffed animals. Members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the Port Lavaca Police Department were also at the event.
Two cruisers full of stuffed animals were collected during the event and McMahan said the community is still donating.
“We had a great turnout,” said McMahan. “There were too many (stuffed animals) to count.”
Port Lavaca Police Department Sergeant Adam Beard said that having stuffed animals in officers’ units is important because a law enforcement officer sees and deals with a lot on a day-to-day basis sometimes those interactions involve children.
“For an officer to be able to have stuffed animals in our units and be able to brighten up a young child on-scene is very important in my opinion,” said Beard. “It may not seem like much, but to a young child who is afraid, that stuffed animal may keep them calm. It may mean more to them than we realize.”
Beard said he would like to thank everyone who donated and helped put on the Stuff the Cruiser event at Trinity Shores.
“We want children to be able to run to us for help; we want them to be able to trust if something is wrong or they are scared, or even possibly lost,” he said. “We don’t want young kids to have a mindset that the police will automatically take them to jail. So to have a stuffed animal that we can give them to help calm their fears is very important. I know for me personally, I truly enjoy being able to put a smile on a little one’s face and being able to show them that not all cops are bad.”
“Later, we will deliver them (stuffed animals) to the first responders to give out the children that need comfort during a hard time,” said McMahan.
Trinity Shores residents took part in the event by helping to get the word out about the event. Many of the residents asked their family members to bring stuffed animals to donate and also to help spread the word to their friends as well.
Trinity Shores resident Ruth Plumb said, “I thought it was fantastic. Lots of people in the community showed up, and I enjoyed Lima, the K9 dog.”
McMahan said the residents are always looking for ways to connect with the community, and they want to help others.
“They love doing these types of things. It makes them feel like they have a part in making a difference. They love it,” McMahan said. “It brings a smile to their face when we help others. We are just hoping it would bring a sense of comfort and a smile to a child’s face.”
The stuffed animals will be delivered Friday, Jan. 29. The next event planned at Trinity Shores is something special for caregivers during February.