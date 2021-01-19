When the COVID-19 pandemic closed down local amenities to help stay fit, Port Lavaca resident Marina Araiza decided to take matters into her own dancing feet.
“A lot of us were just stuck at home eating, sleeping, and doing nothing else,” said Araiza. “So, I started dancing at the Bayfront because it was an open space, and I could enjoy the fresh air.”
Araiza, 52, who is not a certified instructor, had two women join her in the beginning. Today, the group has grown to 10 women and is called Marina’s Cardio Cumbia and The DANCING DOLLZ.
“The girls that dance with me are friends, but anyone is welcome,” she said. “We all enjoy our girl time dancing and letting loose. It’s our getaway time from everything.”
Port Lavaca resident Kasy Reyes is one of the 10 regulars that attend the dance classes as often as possible.
“I’ve known Marina and the others since I started Zumba over six years ago,” said Reyes. “When Covid hit, Marina brought the idea of dancing at the Bayfront free of charge, so we can get out of the house and still do what we love.”
Reyes said she met a lot of different people while dancing. She uses the group for exercise purposes and because she loves Zumba. Most importantly, she enjoys getting together with the girls.
“It’s like we never miss a beat. I feel like we are more than friends but family,” said Reyes. “There are times where one of us needs the support of some sort, and well, that’s when we all come together and have one another’s back.”
Araiza said the group is open to new dancers, and all women are welcome.
“We dance to reggae, cumbia, hip hop, rock, and more,” she said. “We have a lot of people just stop and watch us. Anyone is welcome to come and join us. The only requirement is to dress comfortably and wear athletic shoes.”
The DOLLZ meet regularly from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Bayfront or an alternate place, depending on inclement weather.