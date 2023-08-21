The South Texas Strutters will be hosting a meet-the-teachers night for students on Aug. 28 at Calhoun County YMCA, which will cover the season’s events and recitals.
Operating out of the YMCA, the Calhoun County branch is organized by Executive Director Joule Lyanne, who, in addition to running the branch, also helps teach the classes. Lyanne has deep roots in the area, having lived here for some time, as well as previously being on the Calhoun High School Sandette’s Dance Team.
“I’m excited to run the Calhoun County program. I’m from Calhoun [County], and I was a Sandette, so I know a lot of the parents and kids,” Lyanne said. “We cap out our classes at 12 students, that way we can focus on each of the kids. A lot of our dancers come in pretty shy, but they end the season all being best friends.”
Students enrolled in the program will attend weekly classes every Monday beginning Sept. 11, with most classes lasting an hour long. Divided by age, from the youngest starting at 2 years old all the way to 15 years old, children learn the essentials required by dance while also socializing and playing games with children their own age.
“Our motto is ‘Where dancing is fun,’ so we start off with a game and welcome the kids in. Then, depending on which class they’re in, say ballet, we’ll start off with their skills and go over their dance. Then we’ll play another game, and then move into tap skills and dance,” Lyanne said. “We have a strict curriculum that we use in every class, and it works well, since the kids like that structure. It’s the same thing every day, but focuses on different skills and games, that way they’re learning every day.”
For those that show an interest in more competitive dancing, the program provides an excellent entry point for future goals, Lyanne said. Many of those who participate in the program go on to become Sandettes themselves or join the more elite dance teams offered by South Texas Strutters.
“We open up more and more classes each year since we are continuously growing. Even though we say they are fun, we also want to instill techniques into our students. We have a competitive program in Victoria, and within that, there’s a company and elite team,” Lyanne said. “This past season, our elite team got invited to dance and compete at Disney World.”
Once enrolled, students will have several events throughout the year to look forward to, starting with a sports-themed show happening in October, followed by a “Grinchmas” themed show set for December. Those interested are recommended to visit wheredancingisfun.com to reserve a space for their child.
“Whenever you register, we have a membership fee of $55 to hold your spot in the class. You don’t pay tuition until the classes start, but we do encourage you to sign up early since they fill up pretty fast. Dance classes are $60 a month, and you’ll come