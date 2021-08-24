The deadline to file for a disaster area tax exemption for physical damage is Sept. 1, according to a Calhoun County Appraisal District.
Gov. Greg Abbott declared Calhoun County a disaster area due to significant flooding and severe weather on May 19. The final day to submit applications or documentation is the 105th day after the governor’s declaration.
The declaration may qualify some property owners to claim a temporary property tax exemption for their property that sustained a minimum of 15% physical damage.
The exemption is for physical damage only and does not include economic damage
To apply for this exemption, one should complete Form #50-312. Return the form and any supporting documentation to the appraisal district office as soon as possible. Additional pages if necessary may be attached.
Forms are available at the office, 426 W. Main St., or online at www.calhouncad.org.
Taxpayers are encouraged to call 361-552-8808 for more information.