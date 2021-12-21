Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan. I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like an iphone. Love, Ryan Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Janae. I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a dollhouse.
Love, Janae Gonzales
Dear Santa,
My name is Enrique. I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a racecar.
Love, Enrique Escalera
Dear Santa,
My name is Emberly. I am 5 years old. I have been really kind and good this year. I would like a LOL doll.
Love, Emberly Miller
Dear Santa,
My name is Chevy. I am 6 years old. I have been really helpful this year. I would like a RC car.
Love, Chevy Wright
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I am 5 years old. I have been really kind this year. I would like a toy kitty.
Love, Olivia Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Dominic. I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a guitar.
Love, Dominic Girado
Dear Santa,
My name is Roselyn. I am 5 years old. I have been really nice this year. I would like a bike.
Love, Roselyn Cruz
Dear Santa,
My name is Will. I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a control car.
Love, Will Hartl
Dear Santa,
My name is Kali Cuellar. I am 5 years old. I have been really good and bad this year. I would like new shoes.
Love, Kali Cuellar
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace. I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a nintendo switch and skateboard.
Love, Jace Lopez
Dear Santa,
My name is Adrian. I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a PS5.
Love, Adrian Perez
Dear Santa,
My name is Manuel. I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a dinosaur.
Love, Manuel Granado
Dear Santa,
My name is Codi Lynn. I am 6 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a skateboard.
Love, Codi Lynn Starnes
Dear Santa,
My name is Beckett. I am 6
years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a Nintendo Switch game.
Love, Beckett Passmore
Dear Santa,
My name is Heidi. I am 5 years old. I have been really good, nice, happy, and kind this year. I would like a skateboard
Love, Heidi Gossett
Dear Santa,
My name is Hannah. I am 5 years old. I have been really respectful this year. I would like a puppy.
Love, Hannah Claybourn
Dear Santa,
My name is Kawhi. I am 5 years old. I have been really good this year. I would like a Jurassic Park toy and a spiderman.
Love, Kawhi Jackson
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Eric.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
toy rocit
craons
fihs
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Eric Arriaga
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Dylan.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
dog
cat
Christmas tre
popit
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Dylan Arredondo
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jolee.
I am 6 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
slim
fich
kumputr
lol dol
fijit
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Jolee Zimmerman
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Brantleigh.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
squches
lol dols
krawms
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Brantleigh Guevara
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Matthew.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
pupe
focs tuuy
citn
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Matthew Mullins
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Brantley.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
hompstr
fox
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Brantley Wilson
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Stetson.
I am 6 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
fich
babe dog
toy cr
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Stetson Hadley
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Rodrigo.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
dog
squshe
fish
rokit
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Rodrigo Fuerte
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Allie.
I am 6 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
citn
lol dols
fon
popit
markrs
tablit
pant
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Allie Boyd
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jayden.
I am 6 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
popit
dog
toy
marks
mazx
cat
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Jayden Perez
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is McKinley.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
bab dol
popit
fon
lol dol
kmputr
kraosn
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, McKinley Gee
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Jaxon.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
electrik troktr with a shredr and on the bac and hay frk
sokrbol
markrs
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaxon Kisiah
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Ellie.
I am 6 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
ras crs
squches
brd
babe citin
popit
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Ellie Ruddick
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Matteo.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
motrsicl
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Matteo Mendoza
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Kendall.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
citin
popit
lol
dol
mrkr
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Kendall Barrier
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Lily.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
lol dols
makeup
clos
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Lily Hase
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Azrael.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
for welr
simpl dimpl
teluscop
lambrgene
trtla
I have been a good boy.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Azrael Sanchez
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Alyson.
I am 6 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
citin and pupe
makeup set
nal polish set
anything you giv me
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Alyson Edwards
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Zailyn.
I am 5 years old.
I want this for Christmas:
squches
toy pig
babe cat
babe dog
I have been a good girl.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Zailyn Rasmussen
Dear Santa, hi. I wont a dog. I wont a kat. I wont a kite. I wont a turtl. I wont movies. I wont a rainbow squishy.
Love, Lily Vickery 5
Dear Santa, I want a cat. A reel cat pleez. I want a toy car.
Love, Nolan Venicia 5
Dear Santa, Love you. I like pikutha squishy. I wont a dog. I wont a toy CHrIstmas tre.
Love, Liam Grimaldo 6
Dear Santa, I love You. can you Giv me a bunny? I wont a soldiers. I wont movies. Love, Joshua Degollado 5
Dear Santa, hi I like your het. I like your shuz. I want a turtle. I warnt a litole Luige. Love, Xavier Rodriguez 5
Dear Santa, Hi I want a skateboard. I want a bike I want a skootr. I want a trtl.
Love, Zeus Posada 6
Dear Santa, I love You. I wantz a trameeline. I Wonts rollr bladas. Love, Izayah DeSoto 6
Dear Santa, I Love you. I wont a rainbow squishy.I wont a toy Brom. Love Azeriah Schneider 5
Dear Santa, I luv you. I wat a scooter. I wat a pupe. Love, Nyliegh Trevino 6
Dear Santa, can you bring me A toy DinozAur. I miss you. I want A phone. Have A great tiMe. Love, Anthony Trujillo 6
Dear Santa, Hi ples can I have a toy guns. I wont a bunny. I wont a pet chikn. I wont skats. I wont a venm big toy. Love, Thatcher Arlitt 6
Dear Santa, Helo haw are you? I wants a turll. I wants rollr blas. Love, Kairo Resendez 5
Dear Santa, I need presens for my sisters. I wont a my little pony. Love, Belle Sanders 6
Dear Santa, hi thank you. I wants a turtle. wants a bunny. Love, Jeremy Noe 5
Dear Santa, ha I wont a bumny ples. I wont doggys, I wont a rainbo sqihsy. thank you. Love, Christina Gonzalez 5
Dear Santa, hi, I wont a computer. I wont a bunny. I wont gun. I wont movies. Love, Jorge Diaz DeLeon 5
Dear Santa, ples brg me a bune. ples brg me rolr skas. ples brg me a trtol. ples brg me a tory gun. Love, April Aung 6
Dear santa,
My name is Anthony Escobedo. Hi santa how are how the efls are they going good? I want for is a new sccorball and a a soic bush and i have a good day!
Your friend, Anthony Escobedo
Dear Santa,
I want a dog and hot wheels. I
Your Friend, Nolan
Hola Santa,
My name is Landon Chavanao. How is your Chrismas? I´ve been good by going to sleep with out cumplaning and being Honest. Please bring me legos, Shoes, a disney book:). I promise to brush my teeth. thank you for giving gifts to nice children
Love Landon, 6 yrs old
Dear Santa,
My name is Henry Weeks. Haw are you Santa? I been good at school becus My thchr cus she is nis cus is good. Ples Brage a baby cat cus he dide. I promis to respet my mom and my dad. Thank you Santa. for your thacknis.
Love, Henry 7 years old
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophia Colvin. how is mrs clos doing? I,m good at my maners. Can you please breing me a new lol doll. I need a jaket. Can you bring me a book. I promise to do my homework every night. Thank you Santa for bringing happynis.
Love, Sophia 6 years old
Dear Santa,
My name is Samuel Solis.h you od who a wat cafe I´ve been goon this year! I litme sat pleasa in wol a tbhionie I promise to brushie
Thank you, Samuel 6 years old
Dear Santa,
My name is Emma Beltran. Hal your be dooing the red nos roodof? I´ve been good this year! I lisin to my mom and dad. Ples breing a book bilt jezize.
Thank you, Emma Beltran
Dear Santa,
My name is Patrick Hosey haw are you dowing Santa i hop you got a lot uv slleqe i am good the fide new stuf plesle can i wookeroue my post i wat a clime game and a book i promise to
Thank you, Patrick 6 years old
Dear Santa,
My name is Katie Resendez. Haw is rothof? I´m good biy being onist. Please bring a book a par uv socks I promise to brush my teth Thank you Santa for your joy
Love Katie 6 yeuisold
Dear Santa,
I´m Jacob Rodriguez hal or you. Do weg do you jrech melk. I will be good lisn will. ever do my wrc. I wut a littl cat. Thank you Santa for. I promise to mot fit with my brur.
Your Friend, Jacob Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is casie Cruz. haw are you dooing? I´ve been good this year! I rille need a mathbook! I rille want a babe dog for Christmas. I promise to brush my tethe.
]Thank you, Casie Cruz
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson Hoo many cooces? I wunt a rc car. I wunt mune fac you for the tyos I promist to rush my tef
Your friend, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
My name is Alan Barhagan. How are you doing. What cookes do you eat. How is rothoff is he good. I´ve been good this year! I been good to my brther. please bring me a ifone 13 and a ps5. I promise to pik up my cloes.
Your Friend, Alan Barhagan
Dear Santa,
My name is Ezabella Solis. Hwo has ms. clos been doing. I´ve been good at losing to my teacher this year! Plees bring a ipha. I need an ipha case. I need a AR Books I promise to lisin to my mom and daddy. Thank you for buying me presents.
Thank you, Bella Solis
Dear Santa,
My name is Christopher Li. How are you doing? If you make a popsicles rd or blue fruits with 50?:) I will be your best friend I help all things! I´ve good this year! Because my dad is help everybody! How´syour birthday date? Say ho ho ho! Give me everything I want! Plase bring totial sushi! for Christmas I promise to Santa I happy thank you.
Your friend, Christopher Li
Dear Santa,
My name is Joey I´m 6 years haw are your elf What is your fafhit kooke how are you dowieng can I git a ps fif can anoo hefos. I promise to pik up my klos.
Thank You,
Joey Cantu
Dear Santa,
My name is Codee Cowan. Haw are you doing i wut to give you gifte? I´ve been goot this year! becus I ser with mine toy. plase bring a Iphone and a book frosin. I promise to win i macke a mas I will Pick my toy. Thank you Santa for giveing people hapne.
Love,
Codee Cowan 7 years old
Dear Santa,
My name is Addisen garcia I love you Santa I clen my room please bring mune I am thefl fr you Santa I promise to help my mom,
ThankYou, Addisen Garcia
Dear Santa,
My name is Haleigh Janak. I wut a bls. I wut a marigrlu dau. I what a bick. I wut a hu lood. I wut a girl lagos. I hop youaren dooeg gud. Luve Haleigh Janak
Dear Santa,
how are you? am grat! for christmas i want 2 of the fastist hot weels in the woreld plece.
Merry christmas.
From Kyle Sanchez
Can I have a new xbox for christmas. Can I have a toy bear for christmas.
Jayce Leal
Dear Santa,
Hi How are you today I am good. i want a hot wheel and a car.
Merry Christmas.
Robin Htoo
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you doing? I want a power ranger toy plus a morpher.
your frend,
Isaac Shu
Dear Santa,
how are yuo? I am fin. fro Christmas I wunt a vanit and I wunt a bed.
Merry Christmas.
Love
Lalii Diaz DeLeon
Dear Santa
I want a drone and a book and a bike. I want a hot wel toy.
Love
Jose Lopez
Dear Sant,
how are you? I am fin. fro cresni I want a car and a backpack.
Merry Christmas
Derrick Green
dear santa,
I wnt a gome (drone). I olso wat a guitar.
Love
Jayston Longoria
Dear Santa,
how are you i am grate today. I wnnt a tete ber and I wnnt a toy car.
Luve
Isaiah Aviles
Merr Christmas
Dear Santa,
Hol are wo? I wut a wemot car.
Andryk Times
Dear Santa,
Hi How are you. I am good. for Chritmas I wowt a lamgegen. I wot a mllen dolrs plesx. I wot a wich hais plesx.
Azaelya Herrera
Dear sant
how are you dooeg I wut ez shooz. Thin I wut a drone.
Merry Christmas
Loev
Treysin Butler
Dear Santa
how are you I am gate. I wot christras the mide pup toy. i wot for christras the mide pups.
Merry christras
love
Adalyn Torres
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa for christmas I wats a cat be cuz my cat ran awa. and a cat plw (pillow).
Merry Christmas,
Alison Mendoza
Dear Santa,
Hi how are you? I am finy. For Christmas I wont a lego and a little red car.
your feernd,
Tadeo Munoz Meza
Merry Christmas
Dear Santa,
Hi How are you. I wont a woky toky.
I hope you have a wundrfo Merry Chrismas
From:
Miguel Castro III
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you and the elves doing? I hope they are doing a lot of presents. This year I’ve been a good boy because I do all my chores and I help my family with their work. Sometimes I help them with their groceries. For Christmas I would like some shoes because almost all my shoes don’t fit me.And also I would like some shirts because my dog almost ript almost all my shirts.I would really want a puppy so i can play with when i’m bored.And also I would really like a new controller because my sister broke my favorite one. I would really want you to make my mom a cool nickleis she would really love it.I’ll make sure to leave some milk and cookies in the kitchen.
Your friend, Mauricio Perez
Dear Santa,
Hello Mr. and Mrs. Claus.Are the elves still working hard for Christmas. I bet they are working hard. I have been a good boy this year by getting A’s and B’s and helping people. For Christmas I need a new toothbrush because it is lost,and I need pants too. For Christmas I want a drone so I can fly the drone into the sky . I also want an RC car to play around with. I want you to give my cat a cat tree so she can climb on the tree and have fun. For Christmas eve before bed I will leave milk and cookies for you to enjoy
Love, David Salas
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you doing? Doing good,are you still giving joy all over the world? Well, if you are, I have to say I am doing great!I have been a good boy Santa.I did all of my chores like I would,I also behaved at school too.I did all of my homework and helped my little brother grab something in the dark. For Christmas I will need a pair of socks or a shirt if I am kind.I need socks because some of my socks are too small.I even gave it to my little brother,and some just have holes in them so I throw them in the trash.I need the shirt for me to just wear.That all of my needs.If I am still kind I want to tell you about my want for this year.I want to have a new transformer because my old one break by my little brother,but its ok now I still want it though but still it ok.That all of my want but I want to give something to my little brother,ever he make me mad he will alway make very cool thing. If you did all of that I have to thank you. I will leave you some cookies and milk
Love, Wei Chen Chang
Hello Santa how have the Reindeer been? I bet the elves are working there hardest. I was good this year by helping my mom clean. This year I’ve been making Bs on my report card. For Christmas I really need a new joyCon for my nintendo switch. A new iphone because mine is very glitchy every time I use it is always glitching out. And would you bring my grandpa a new Iphone for him? It would make me happy. And I’ll make sure I will leave cookies and carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Gavin Castillo
Dear Santa,
Is your name really Saint Nick? And are your elves big or small? Most people say they’re small ? I don’t know if I’ve been good or bad but I know you do.For Christmas I need lots of socks because I’m out growing them and they’re mostly long socks. And what I also need is a pencil because I can never find them. What I want for Christmas is a bike because we have no bikes and some of them are old. Santa, I think my little brother would want pokemon because he doesn’t have any good pokemon.Santa I’ll make sure to lay out some cookies and milk and some carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Ethan Graham
Dear Santa, Hello! How are you doing?I bet the elves are super busy with toys.You must be so tired after going around the world giving toys! I have been a good girl this year.I’ve been listening to the teacher,making good grades,and I’ve also been doing my homework when I was told to .This year for Christmas,I need a new electric toothbrush for my teeth to keep them nice and clean.Another thing I need for Christmas is a new pair of gloves.Mine are either lost where I can’t find the other matching one or they are too small for me.For Christmas I would really like a diamond charm for my bracelet and an American girl doll with some accessories with it too.Also for Christmas I would like to give my mom a beautiful necklace, because she works so hard to take care of us,and she is so kind and loving. I’m definitely leaving you some of my cookies and milk. You can take as many as you want!I will be sure to leave the reindeer some lettuce too! Please be safe!! Your friend, Emmie Falcon
Dear Santa
Hi!How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope the reindeer are getting ready for their big day. I have been very good this year. I have been doing my chores and helping around the house.I help my mom,dad and my brother clean the room and sometimes I help make the food. For Christmas this year.I do need some new shirts to wear for the rest of the year and a new jacket to wear outside on a cold day. I really want a new RC car because the one I have broke.Another thing I want is a new bike to ride with my siblings at the park. Can you get my mom a new necklace for her to wear at the store. I will be sure to leave cookies,milk and some food for the reindeer.Stay safe and have a good flight.
Your friend, Rey Jaramillo
Dear,Santa
Hi! Hello It’s so great to talk to you on this lovely day. I must say, are the elves busy today? I’ve been a good girl all year around! I cleaned the entire house then after I got to go to a store and get whatever I wanted the next day I went to school and I got first place for the turkey costumes.For Christmas this year, I really want new outfits because I don’t have many outfits,I also need more hair clips so my hair won’t get in my face. What I want for Christmas is more art supplies and to be in an art class so one day I’ll be a professional artist! And finally I just need to ask you when you come to my house to bring my friend KawThaWah new shoes. She’s always talking about how she really needs new shoes so it would be very nice if u brought her some . If you do then I’ll be sure to leave milk and cookies for you!
Love, Lilynn Adame
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are the reindeer and the elves? Are you and Mrs.Claus good too? I bet yall are so busy keeping track of who´s naughty and who’s good. I have been somewhat good and bad. I know I was good because i´ve been cleaning my room and helping my mom clean,and I know I was bad because I answer back a lot. For Christmas this year I need a towel because my towel has a hole in it and maybe some new socks because I lost some of my pairs.I really want a new scooter because mine broke,because it got old and rusty, a new chain would be nice too and can you bring my friend Brance a nice chain because his broke and he needs a new one he has been a very good friend to me thank you. I´ll definitely leave some milk and cookies.
Love, Jayden Soto
Dear Santa ,
Hello,How are you,how are your reindeer doing? I been a good girl this year. I do my chores and I help my mom with things she needs help with. I really need earphones because mine broke and I need them for class. I need paper so I can do my homework because I ran out . I really want a new pair of shoes because I grew out of my other shoes,I really want mechanical pencil’s because some ran out of lead and some broke. Can you give my grandma a flower’s for Christmas. Can you please give my grandma a mug because my little sister broke it when we visited her.
I’ll be sure to leave cookies,milk for you and carrots for your reindeer.
Stay safe and healthy,Santa.
Love, Lizley
Hernandez
Dear Santa
Hello!How are you? I hope the reindeer are ok.Are the elves busy making toys? I bet they are. I have been a good and a bad boy. I’ve been getting good grades in school. I help my mom a lot when she makes dinner.My sister and I fight a lot. For Christmas this year I would not like much. But I need some new socks because mine are getting lost.I also need some new shoes because mine are ripped.I really want a new soccer ball because mine are flat.I will also like a new necklace. I would like for you to bring some things to people that don’t have the stuff we do. I will be sure to leave you some milk and cookies. For the reindeer I’ll give them some carrots.
Your friend, Rome Marin
Dear Santa,
How have you and Ms. Claus been doing and also how are the reindeer? I have been a good boy mostly but I have been a little bad because I slept in class and drew the wrong color on someone’s paper but I have been mostly good. I have helped my mom always cook my dad’s food for him to take to work and I have been getting good grades in school. Two things I need are toothpaste and a leash for me to walk my dog and two things I want is a vr headset because it feels real and a playstation 5. I want you to give my sister a leash too so she can also walk her dog. When you come I will leave you milk and cookies
Your friend, Chayanne Moreno
Dear Santa,
Good morning! How have the elves been doing on toys? Also hope you and the others are doing amazing. I have been good but also bad this year.First I was being good by making all A’s ,cleaning ,listening.But these are the bad choices I made. I talked back, and when I got mad at my sisters I slammed the door. Everyone always makes mistakes but from now on I will try my best behavior. For Christmas this year I need new socks, and jackets for the cold weather.But I really want these two items and the reason why,I really want miss me jeans cause I recently got boots and don’t have any miss me jeans to wear them with besides one pair. Then I just want a necklace that I showed my mom it was one that had a regular cross then it had a glass sphere but when you looked in side you could put any picture and I really want one with my momo Gloria and me when I was little in it .But any thing I receive will still be grateful for what I can get. Also can you buy my grandpa a new car cause his is very old and I think it’s time for a new one. Please and thank you. I will be sure to leave out some milk and cookies for you and more.Also make reindeer cookies.
Your friend, Aalyiah Vazquez
Dear Santa,
I have been a good little boy this year.I’ve done a lot of things this year to help my mom and dad.I have also not got very many spankings this year too.For this amazing Christmas,I need some new shirts because a lot of them are stained or have holes in them.I also need some new pants because they are to small.I really really want a four wheeler this year because they are so fun and I have wanted one since I was 6 years old.A new bait runner waterloo rod would also make me so happy because I love to fish and I mean I love it so so much. I would also like you to make a chita louveton backpack for my mom!I’ll be sure to leave some delicious cookies and a gallon of milk and also the most important part, the carrots for the reindeer!Stay safe, Santa!
Sincerely your best bud, Landon Burriss
Dear Santa,
Hi! Are you doing well? You must be very tired. You have to deliver millions of presents every minute! I have been mostly good this year, bad because I still love chasing away birds, and good because I’ve been doing my work and making good progress in school. This year for Christmas I need a huge , puffy blanket because the weather has been getting super cold. I also need a more comfortable revolving chair because my current one is hard and uncomfy. I really want a good mechanical pencil so I can write better. I also really want a better device to draw on. I would like it if you also brought my mother better colorful pens to write with. Thanks for listening to my requests!I hope you know how much I am looking forward to Christmas. It is the best holiday ever! I will leave you and your reindeer your favorite snacks!
Your Friend,Irene Chen
Dear Mr.Claus,
Howdy Mr.Claus. How cold does it feel in the North Pole? Is it freezing or is it chilly? I bet it’s colder than here, but It’s really cold here too. By the way, was I naughty or nice? In my opinion I was a good boy. I did all my chores and my homework too. How about your opinion? For Christmas this year, I really need a few new pairs of pants because I made a lot of holes and some are too small. I also need new gloves since mine are getting really tight. What I really want is a new ripstik because I use my dad’s and the ripstik is 20 years old. I also want a new soccer ball because mine is small and old. Last but not least, a puzzle for my sister because she likes them a lot.
I’ll leave lots of milk and chocolate chip cookies for you and veggies for the reindeer.
Your friend, Yaron Chiu
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa! Is Rudolph’s nose still as bright as it used to be? Is your house in the same house as the elves?
I guess I have been good this year.I’ve made great grades and only been to the office once.At home I am doing better. I only got in trouble a couple of times. I need a new basketball goal because the one at my house is broken.Also with basketball season coming up I need a new ball.The one that I have is flat.For Christmas I want an air compressor for my paintball gun.I also want new paintballs for my gun.All this is for battles with my brothers. Santa, can you bring my grandpa a new truck because he shot the ac unit and it is like 50 years old. I will leave out my grandpa’s cookies and some milk. Make sure you don’t fall out of your sleigh.
Love, Tanner Amerson
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa! Are the elves all getting ready to head out in the very chilly weather to hide.What is the weather like up in the North Pole.I bet it is freezing in your house! I have been fantastic this year!I´ve helped my mom out whenever she needs it around the house.I also have 31.3 AR points,so I call that progress.This Christmas, I really need a new pair of jean´s because mine are very holly and my mom doesn’t like that.I also need a new pair of shoes because mine are very dirty from me playing in the mud.I’ve been begging for a Disney American Girl doll car for my doll to ride in.Another thing I have been asking for is Disney princess outfits that my American Girl doll can dress in.She will look fabulous! I would really love it if you also could make a fancy leopard necklace, and earrings for my amazing teacher Ms. Housworth because she is so nice and spends her time making me a smarter student! Every year I leave out cookies and milk but this year I am going to switch it up a little bit.I will leave oreos and milk for you Santa.Have a jolly Christmas Santa!
Love, Kenley Sutherland
Dear Santa,
Hello!How are you this year?You and the elfs must be busy making new toys for Christmas. I’ve been good this year. I’ve been doing chores,studying,helping my younger sibling.And when I’m done,she lets me play games. For Christmas I need new books this year.And I need new mouthwash because I’m out.I really want a silver chain with a cross on it,that would make me happy.I also want a new scuf controller for my ps4,because mine are broken or lost.That’s all I want for Christmas.I want you to bring my friend a VR headset,because he has been good all year and making straight A’s,doing chores,helping when it’s needed. I’ll leave milk and lots of cookies but don’t eat too many cookies,you need to save for more.I hope you have a good night,MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!Be carefull,Santa. Your friend, Jonathan Cook
Dear Santa, Hi! How have you been doing this year? I hope you’re doing great! How is the weather over there? This year I have been pretty good at least I think? I’ve made good grades and I’m not really getting in trouble any more. For Christmas I need more shoes. I have a lot but I’m growing out of them,and also some more jackets. I really want a VR because it’s something I’ve been wanting since last year,and another thing I wanted was a bike. To be honest I don’t really have a reason. Also something I would like you to bring for my brother is a new football because he’s been wanting one and he is nice, kind and generous to others.Have a great day and stay safe!
Senceraly, Cayleb Resendez
Dear Santa ,
Hello, Are the reindeer doing good? I hope they are.As well as the elves. I have been okay this year.The reason why is I misbehave sometimes and and talk back to my mom or dad. For Christmas this year I need new shoes because mine are old or really dirty.I also really need new pants because I only have two pairs of pants and are over a year old and aren’t very good. I really want a tiny drone because they seem so fun and I´ve never had one of those. I also really want a phone because I can play games and everyone has one except me. I want my friend Julian to have a phone as well so we can talk to each other every single day. Just to be sure I will leave some cookies and milk for you and candy for the reindeer. Have a safe trip.
Love, Oscar Hernandez
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you and Mrs.Claus? How are the reindeer? Are the elves making a lot of toys for the kids?
This year I have been a good boy because I have been helping my dad work and getting my work done.
For Christmas this year I need pants because I don’t know where they went . I also need new supplies for school because I am running out of highlighters and colored pencils. I really really want a omen computer so I can play games with my dad. I also want a cat mine ran off. I would also like you to get my mom a mac book air because hers is broken and she does a lot of stuff on it. Yall all get something. Santa you dont only get milk and cookies you also get cookies and cream ice cream. For the reindeer they get not only carrots but they get candy also and for all of yall there is hot chocolate.
Love, Levi Gibson
Dear Santa,
Hello!How are you and Mrs. Clus?Are you and the elves almost done looking through everybody’s Christmas lists and making toys? I have been really good this year.I do all my chores and I have been making all A’s and B’s. I hope I don’t mess up my grades. For Christmas I need more jackets because it is getting really cold and I only have one.I need more shoes because mine doesn’t fit me anymore. I really want more makeup because my cousin takes all of mine.I also want a new phone because mine is broken.This year I really want you to bring my brother Leonel some air pods pro. He got a new iphone 11 and he really wants air pods pro so can you please make them for him because if he doesn’t get air pods pro he is going to be begging and begging for them until his next birthday or next Christmas and his birthday isn’t until October 16. I will leave you some cookies and milk and lettuce for the reindeer. Be carefull.
Your friend, Lainxstin Trevino
Dear Santa,
Hello!How are you and all of the reindeer? How have the elfs been doing because I know that they have been working really hard making toys for all of the kids around the world. I have been good because I have all A and B grades and I have not been talking back anymore and I have done all of my chores around the house. For Christmas I really need some new shirts because most of them either don’t fit me or they’re just too short for school .I also need some new shoes because mine are worn out and dirty. I want a new Iphone 12 mini phone case because my phone case is worn out and musty. I also want new flare jeans from Buckle for Christmas because my jeans have grass stains from my dad’s house. Can you please bring my best friend Niviah some new shoes, because she recently moved and gave all of her stuff away to her cousins. I will make sure to leave you your chocolate chip cookies and milk and carrots for all the reindeer.oh and one last thing can you tell Mrs.claus that I said hi !
Your Friend, Audianna Pineda
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs.Claus been? What is the weather out there? It’s probably really cold! I think I have been a good person lately! I helped my sister take care of my baby nephew, and also did all my chores that my mom told me to do! For Christmas I really need a new toothbrush since mine broke. I really need some new socks, so I don’t have to keep on asking my sister for some. I really want new shoes, so I don’t have to walk around with it making loud stomping noises. I really want an Ipad because it has a bigger screen than my phone. Also, please give my great friend Sraylung one of those octopus that like are mad when u push it out and happy. I will be leaving you some cookies, and milk on the table to eat, and drink! I will also be leaving carrots for the reindeers to eat!
Sincerely, Kaw Tha Wah
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! What have you been doing all year? Have you been taking good care of the reindeer? I hope so because they are going all around the world this year! I’ve been good all year or at least I think I have but that’s up to you big guy not me.What I need this year are a new pair of shoes because the ones I have right now are not that good.Also I need a new jacket I have one right now and it is good besides the thin fabric but what I really don’t like about it is how colorful it is so I would like a black jacket without thin fabric. These are the things I want. I would like a personal computer (pc).The last thing I would like is a VR headset, an oculus to be exact.One more thing before I go I would like you to give my teacher Ms. Housworth a watch because she has been working hard to give us the education we need and she taught during probably one of the deadliest viruses known to man. I will be sure to have milk and cookies out and save one for Ms Claus! I’ll also have carrots for the reindeer! Thank you for bringing joy to all the kids around the world.
Sincerely, Richard castaneda
P.S pet rudolph for me!
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how was your year? I hope you and your elves are having a good time! I gest was good I rescued two dogs, one cat, I earned money for my family, I volunteered for city work and that is it. For Christmas I need new shoes because mine are too small and new socks because they have holes in them.What I want is a 3Doodler,and a robot biller ket. I hope you can give people in need a toy they always wanted,and some food so they can have a good Christmas this year. I will leave out milk and cookies on the counter right by eight bags of reindeer chex mix.I hope that you and your reindeer like it!
Your friend Brilee Walker
Dear santa,
Hey!How have you been? Are you busy making toys and practicing for Christmas.I bet you are practicing a lot. I’ve been good because I was nice to my brother and i’ve getting good grades. I need some more cologne because I ran out,and I need some socks because i´m running out and my feet are getting bigger every minute.I also would like some things like an i-phone because I´ve never had a phone before and would think it would be cool.I would also like to get Richerd a apple watch because we have been friends for so long. i can’t wait to make cookies for you and yes don’t worry i´ll get carrots for the reindeer.
Love, Brance Nevarez
Dear Santa,
Hola! How have you been Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are having a great time in the North Pole. How is Owen, has he been good? I think I´ve been good because I have not been mad at my big brother in a while.It´s hard cause all he does is mess with me all day. For Christmas this year,I need socks because every day my mom comes into my room while I’m sleeping and takes them.I also need work boots so after I’m done working with my dad my shoes would not be muddy. Santa I don’t really need this stuff, it’s just the stuff I want.I really want a ramp for my gokart so I can flip it then land.Can I please have one of those big arcade games like O’Neills has so when my friends are over we can play. Santa, can you please give my teacher Ms. Housworth a BIG box of metal cups.I want her to have metal cups because I like to see her smile. I can’t wait for Christmas Eve. I´m going to leave you the best cookies in the world.
Love, Ty McCall
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! Is everything doing well at the North Pole buddy? I hope it is doing well. I wish the elves good luck with the toys they’re making! I’m sometimes Naughty,because my big brother is always taking my food and when he takes my food I hit him of course! I am mostly good,because I always clean up after myself and I clean almost the whole house but NOT the toilets. I let my sisters do that.For Christmas, I need a house so when my family are annoying i can just go to my personal house! I want another thing too,I want 3 more dogs,They wouldn’t mind it,and why? I want 3 more dogs so they can protect our family.I want to gift my mom and dad a necklace, because they have been taking care of me every single day and i love my parents so much! Don’t worry Santa, I will leave some food for you and your reindeers! I’ll leave some carrots,treats,chicken legs,lettuce and vegetables!
Love Ehler Too
Dear Santa,
Heyyyyy, how are you doing? Are you doing alright eating all the cookies? Maybe I should get you something for Christmas? I have been really good this year,and what I need is a new pair of shoes because I kinda lost mine. What I want for Christmas is a fishing stand so that I can put all of my fishing gear up, and it will look nice. I also want my dad to have a fishing stand so that his gear will be and look nice. Don’t worry Santa I will leave you plenty of cookies and milk for you and whatever I can find for your reindeer.
Your friend, Bailer Blank
Dear Santa, Hello! How are you? Are the elves busy making toys and helping you. I have been really good this year. I’ve been helping people when they need it and focusing on school too. For Christmas this year, I really need new shirts because some have stains or either too small . I also need new pants cause some are getting small.I really want a new james avery charm that has my grampas birth date on it cause he was my favorite grandpa I ever had.I also want a ring that has my birthstone in the middle of it if you have time to make one cause it would make me really happy .Can you bring my mom a necklace with her dad’s birth date on cause he is special to my mom. I’ll be sure to not forget to put cookies and milk on the table for you and to leave carrots for the reindeers too. Also can you say hi to Mrs.claus for me.
Love,Natalie Vidales
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you and Mrs.Claus doing?I’m sure the elves are super busy,I bet they´ve worked pretty hard this year,just as always! This year I´ve been pretty good and you know why.I´ve been really nice and helpful,and I do most of my chores around the house. Now let’s get to the things that I need,and what I want. Here’s what I need,new soft pajamas and some new socks. And here’s what I want,makeup,jewelry and boot cut jeans. I also want you to give my family a special present that you know they will like and feel special with love,and I think that’s it thank you! Oh..and I will be sure to leave milk and cookies for you, and 9 carrots for the reindeer!Be safe and MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
Your friend,Claire Carey
Dear Santa,
Hey there!How are you and Mrs.Claus doing?Are you and the reindeer busy delivering presents.I bet yall are. I have been a good boy this year.I’ve done all my chores at home.I also helped my parents by watching my brothers.By the way, Santa for Christmas this year,I really need some new shoes because mine are too small.I also need some new pants because I don’t have many pairs.I really want a pokemon Greninja figure because my brothers broke mine.I would also want a pokemon charizard figure for Christmas that would make my day! I would also want some earrings for my mom.I would also want some new pair of shoes for my dad. For you i´ll leave you some cookies and some milk and for the reindeer i´ll leave some carrots for them.
Love, Julian perez
Dear Santa,
Hello How are you and Mrs.Claus?
Are you having any problems with elves? I hope the elves can get the things I want. I have been kind of bad and good boy this year. I don’t do all my chores only sometimes and when my mom calls me over to come sometimes I don’t listen to my mom when I play outside. Two things I need are shirts and socks. I need some shirts because some of mine are fitting me and four of them has a hole. I need some socks because some have a hole. I would want a soccer ball to be playing with my brother because he likes to play soccer and so do I, and would want a book to read. One thing I want you to get for my dad is a phone. Me and my dad would be so glad that you will be able to get the things for us.
Love, Juan Jimenez Reyes
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
lipstic
a new charm
a fone
Your friend,
Rylee
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
Baby Alive
Hachiml
Baby Yoda
Your friend,
Bristol
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
Jojo Siwa dol
Elsa dol
Prinses dol
Your friend,
Nyeomi
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
A tablet
A woch
A Lol dol
Your friend,
Addyson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
a globe
a litl dog
a buny
Your friend,
Ariana
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
a woopy cushun
a make up tabl
a piano
Your friend,
Laikyn
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
a Barbe
a dol
a colr for my cat
Your friend,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl. For christmas I would like:
Anna and Elsa
a hors
an Lol dol
Your friend,
Gianna
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
Roblos
spinning wel
Legos
Your friend,
Brody
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
a big Rescu Bot
cunecting blocs
box of Bluey toys
Your friend,
Tanner
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
a toy Sonic
play Max toy
nintendo swich
Your friend,
Sergio
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
toy car
Spi Ninju Gajits
PJs
Your friend,
Bryce
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
PS 5
Playstashun
hedfons
Your friend,
Carter
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
tedy bar
toy car
toy truc
Your friend,
Isaiah
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
a Swich
PS 4
a motr sikl
Your friend,
Samuel
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
A ras car
Legos
bloks
Your friend,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
PS 5
a transformr
a trampolen net
Your friend,
Michael
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For christmas I would like:
a hous
a bRb
a computr and spidrman hedfons
Your friend, Dawson
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. For Christmas I would like a toy train.
Your friend, Daniel
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would love to get a bunch of makeup please. One thing I’ll need is lotion and body sprays please. Also I want to get my mom and dad something for Christmas although my mom won’t tell me what she wants because she doesn’t want me to get her anything, But I’m still getting her something. I hope you and Mrs.Claus have an amazing day and An amazing Christmas.
Love,
Lillian Grace Cervantes
Dear Santa,
How has your day been so far? If it’s okay with you I want to tell you what I want, what I need, and what I want to give someone for Christmas. I really want a VR headset that has hand controllers to go with it. I also want a hoodie, a camera, I would also love a vacation, I also want to give someone a amazon gift card to spend. Thank you so much for reading my Christmas list
By Emilyn Lowenberg
Dear Santa,
What I really want for Christmas this year is a hoverboard so I can teach my sisters and me how to ride it. One thing that I really need is a medium size home for my pet rabbit so she can stay in our house with us too. The last thing is that I want to give
my sister in third grade some slime for her birthday because she usually doesn’t like the gifts that they give her because it’s the same thing over and over again. I hope you have an amazing day!
Your friend,
Naw Htoo
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. I would really like to have a fidget pack. I really want one. I want to play with the toys. I see everyone has one and I don’t have one. I don’t really need anything but I would like to have my own room but in a year I will have my own room when we move into a new one. One thing I would give is some of my shoes to people in need because some people don’t have shoes so I want to give them some of my shoes. So I can make their day. I hope they like to have new ones I would be happy to.
Love, Kaydenze Salazar
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? My name is Jordyn Elisea Guevara. I am 10 years old.
I need a miracle to bring our dog, Gypsy, back home. She means the world to me, and she ran away.
I would like a real drum set or a rubber band bracelet maker. I want my Grandma, Cindy Herrara, to get a new whistling teapot. Overall I am a pretty good kid. Merry Christmas. If you want to respond send it to: XXX CR 303, Port Lavaca Tx.
Sincerely,= Jordyn E. Guevara=
Dear Santa,
Hay Santa this is my thing I need,I want, and what the author person needs.
I need food for my dog. I also want a PS5 cause I’m always bored at my house, and I want a homeless person to Sincerely, Daylen Ybarra
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and Mrs Claus? All I want for Christmas is a fluffy dog. What I need is new clothes and I want my grandma to get a new car because hers is really small and it has no room for all four girls.That is all I want for christmas this year.I hope you have a awesome Christmas!
From:
Arianna Vazquez
Dear Santa,
Hi! How have you and Mrs.Claus been? Oh yeah I can’t forget about the reindeer, how have they been? For Christmas I want an apple watch so I can just look at my wrist to see what time it is. I need new clothes because some of the clothes I have are way too big on me. One thing I would get somebody else if it was a girl. I would get her some pens because most of us girls like pens.
Sincerely, Niviah Esquivel
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, For Christmas this year the thing I want is prisma colors. But I also need toothpaste. I’ll run out soon. My dog also made a request. Bones! She loves bones. Love, Megan Thigpen
Dear Santa,
I want a gold or diamond necklace. I need new jackets.For someone else I will try to get them shoes.
Sincerely, Roy Baldera
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?I hope you are doing well,are you ready for Christmas?I don’t want a lot, but I really want an apple watch, because my whole family has one and I have been wanting one forever.One thing I really need is some pens for school, you know like the ones that have gel in them they write so smooth.One thing for you get someone is a new Iphone Case because everyone has one now and they need a new case.I hope you have a good Christmas.
Sincerely, Elliette Strakos
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you doing? I want a nintendo switch and controller. I don’t know what my sister and parents want but, That’s what I want for christmas so can you please get me that for christmas. You can get my mom a necklace.You can also get my dad a four wheeler.
Thanks Santa, Jarrett Walther
Dear Santa,
What I want to get my mom and dad for Christmas is something to use. What I need for Christmas is new shoes. What I want for Christmas is a dog.
sincerely, Abigail valenzuela
Dear Santa, Hi! How are you doing? Well, I’m doing ok. But I’m sure my Elf On The Shelf Ginger told you what I really want. Well if not something I really want is… probably my Shein cart it has really cute clothes and some little other items. I’m thinking something I need is... most likely my Shein cart or some jeans! I’m kind of starting to like bell bottoms and boot cut. Something I think my mom would like is a Louis Vuitton. She’s been wanting that for about 3 years already! I hope we can get those bye Santa! Your friend, Kyleigh Bryan :D
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I was hoping to have a bike for this Christmas . My mom had a hard time this week getting the stuff we want , so I was hoping if you can help her please . Least but not least, my siblings to have the best Christmas ever!
Your Friend Mia Nova Barrera
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you doing ? What I want for Christmas is a 4 wheeler because my other break i don’t know why. One thing I need is a new TV because my sound doesn’t work. 1 thing for a friend: a necklace.
Sincerely Jacob Perez
Dear Santa,
How are you doing?I hope you are doing good.For this Christmas I would like clay beads.One thing I also need is lotion and hair spray. Also I would really like to give my grandma something to help her walk even though she doesn’t want anything to help her.I hope you and Mrs.Clause are having an amazing day.
Love, Lyrik Dominguez
Dear Santa,
I hope you are doing well. What I really want for Christmas is a bracelet maker. One thing I need for Christmas is a new desk to do my homework. One thing to get someone is a new shirt.
Sincerely, Danielle Varela
Dear Santa, one thing I want is for a little kitten to play with so I can show that I can take care of a pet other than just cleaning after our dog Athena. I also need some school supplies because I’m running out and my parents won’t buy me new ones. Can you get my brother some cars so he can play and be really happy?
Sincerely, Jazlynn Sanchez
Dear Santa,
What want for Christmas is a dirt bike that I drive.what I need is pants for the cold
It will be so cold this month.What I want to give my friend Gab is a dirt bike just like me.
I hope you and mrs.Claus have an amazing Christmas I hope you slede can make it, because
It is hot in Texas.
From Rosbel Robles
Dear Santa,
How was your day? I hope it went well this Christmas. I would like an IPhone 13 with an anime phone case and more makeup supplies. One thing I really need is new hoodies. Please, it would be amazing!!!!!! It would be awesome if you got my mom and dad things too, like more tools for my dad,and my mom would LOVE more happy planning supplies! I hope you have an awesome Christmas!!
From Gabriella
Aguilar
Dear Santa
This Christmas I would like a book called JOJO ADVENTURES. I need a cool neighborhood and bicycle. What do you do off Christmas? and are you old?. For my mom she wants TrueTimber.
Love form, Michael anderson
Dear Santa,
Even though it is a little early to send you a letter, we’re doing this thing at school and I kind of have too. I don’t know what I want, but I know what my aunt wants! She wants a cooking set with new utensils and all that good stuff lol, I almost forgot! My friend’s birthday is coming up and I don’t know what to get her, can you help me out? Anyways, I’m sure you’re busy, talk to you later.
Love, Sophie Finster
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would love to have a skateboard because it looks fun to play with. I also need a pencill bag to put my pencils in it.one thing I want for my mom is a new pair of shoes even though she has a lot already.
Cesar Cano
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you this year? This year I want a haikyuu poster for my new bedroom, I need new converse black high tops to be exact, and I want my baby sister to have more toys.
Sincerely, Londyn Gonzales
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are you and how is mrs.clause. My elf is the best yesterday my elf was making snow angels in flour. For Christmas I want a laptop. For the one thing I need is my sister and my brother to be with me on christmas because I miss them so so so much . There is one thing I want to give Gavin a necklace with mine and his initials on it I want it to be E+G thank you Santa merry Christmas
Sincerely, Ellianna Alvarado
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I want a mini fridge to keep my drinks and food in there. My brother always eats,drinks,and takes my food and drinks. He eats everything I eat and when I tell him to stop he won’t. I need a laptop because my tablet is old. Sometimes my tablet won’t turn on when I try too. My tablet is dirty and I always forget to clean it.When I drop it I feel like it is going to break. I want to give my mom a new car. My mom had a truck for a couple years and she had problems with it. My dad and brother work on our trucks.
Love, Marcos Daniel Fortanel
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, how are you this year? This is what I want for Christmas. I want a PS Vita for Christmas, and also I need my grandpa to be well so we can see him for Christmas. Then I want to give my parents a business.
Sincerely Alvaro Betancourt
Dear Santa,
Hello, how are you this year? I hope it’s going okay. This year I would like to get some comic books. I’d also like a nice pair of fluffy socks! Can you get some roses for my mom? Have a merry Christmas!
Sincerely,
Sraylung Sin
Dear Santa,
I hope your day’s going well. This year will not be the same as last , but I hope that it will be better than last year with the gifts with being with my family. I would really like to get a PS4 vr headset, but what I would need is clothing. I do want to get my mom a necklace for christmas.
Sincerely, Enrique Hernandez
Dear Santa
Hello! How are you this year? Are you feeling good? How are the elves maken all those toys and other stuff for children? This year I would like to have a dirt bike and for my dad tool box plus I really need a computer.
Sincerely, Christopher Munoz
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, how are you doing? This year for Christmas I would like lots of bracelets for my hand, I need a new iphone and I want my sister to be smart.
Sincerely, Cynthia Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are you this year? This year for Christmas, I would like Harry potter shoes. One thing I do need is scrunchies. Just one more thing for Briley, can you get her a new pair of black converse.
Love, Rori Gutman
Dear Santa,
How are you this year? What I really want for Christmas is either a Claybead kit or some white and black vans because my Momo has some and they are really pretty and some red and black pajamas. I really want to get my baby sister Jaeliani a toy from Walmart. She really loves PawPatrowl so i wanted to get her a PawPatrowl bed set and a stuffed animal with it. One thing that I need the most is a new room because I share a room with my two sisters Amariah my younger sister and Leah my older sister. Sincerely Raelynn
Reyes
Dear Santa , Hello, how are you ? This year I want art stuff. I don’t mind any kind will work . I also need some new white shoes cause mine are dirty , and I want my mom to have perfume because that’s what she asked for all year Sincerely, Araceli Villa
Dear Santa, Hello! How Mrs.Claus is making some of her cookies I hear that they’re good. Also are the elves ok it is hard to make over a thouas toy! I want to give my brother a nerf gun.I need food and water and give people that are not to buy food give them some food. I want to spend time with my dad. I barely get to spend time with him. I feel like I don’t know him so that is what I want.
Sincerely, Ethan Grimaldo
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you and Mrs. Clause this year? This year I want a new puppy and a necklace for myself only. I really need my brother to be smarter, and please give Rori some Harry Potter shoes.
Love, Briley.
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you, your flying deer,and all your little helping elves?
This year I don’t want anything expensive. I have already been given my dream item. So all i would like for Christmas is a My Hero Academia poster and I really need a binder for all The precious memories I had collected with my family and my sister Milli really want some fluffy and comfortable socks and I appreciate it Santa! Sincerely,
Maxlynn Barrera
Dear Santa,
I hope you and Mrs.Claus have a great Christmas. For Christmas, I want some games for my Nintendo switch to play.I need some hats. I want a homeless person to have some clothes.
Sincerely,
Parker Garcia.
Dear Santa,
I want Venom, Carnage, Red Power Ranger, and Captain America costumes.
Love, Lucas Garcia
Pre-k- HJM
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman and Miles Morales costume.
Love,
Pierce Gonzales
Pre-k -HJM
Dear Santa,
I want a Spirit Horse, and a red, black, and blue Spiderman bouncy house.
Love,
Kayleigh Padron
HJM-prek
Dear Santa,
I want a Princess toy. Elsa doll, a baby game, a clifford game, and a playhouse.
Love,
Emilie Cano
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn, a dress with glitter, roller skates, books, and a Christmas tree.
Love,
Danielle Guerrero
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a crab fighting toy.
Love,
Angel So
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a spider toy that moves and has lots of eyes.
Love,
Klaeton Fourtner
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a new controller so I can play games with my dad, a X-box, Minecraft, and a monster truck to share with Adriel.
Love,
Maleik Wright
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a big robot and an airplane.
Love,
Iker Maldonado
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a scooter, roller skates, and a toy kitchen.
Love,
Krissy Salinas
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want a rainbow scooter and a motorcycle that can go on the road.
Love,
Lorenzo Morin
HJM-Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I want monster trucks.
Love,
Adrien Trevino
For Christmas, I want a car because I can pradis driving. I would like to have iphan thrten because it is speshl. I need a shrpinr because I don’t wot to wolk. --Alexis Adams
For Christmas, I want a puppey because I need it is cyut. I would like to have a firtric because I wut to ridit. I need bacin because I ma hungre. --Guadalope Briseno
For Christmas, I want the swich because it is cool. I can buy games. I would like to have a tshrt because it a waring thing. I need a phone because ask siri you play and buy games. --Graysen Brulloths
For Christmas, I want reD jords because thay ar shine. I would like to have ps five because you can play on it. I need clotheing to cp you wrm. --Dallas Calzada
For Christmas, I want hot cholit because it will cke me worm. I would like to have clos shoos because I will wot make me aahve. I need sib because it will make me strog. --Naomi Cano
For Christmas, I want Color because it ace moof wen you poch it. I would like to have sicmanplay set because it cums wit sirman. I need soos because ucus I bote haf not bat mete soos. --Jace Cole
For Christmas, I wat jrdns because I need it for baskit ball. I would like to have tablit because it is fun. Thar is gamse of your chis. I need close because you need stuF to wrr. --La`Darius Dilworth
For Christmas, I want reglr I Fon because I can PaY Roblox. I would like to have a tet because I can Slep. I need close because you need Shoberes an wadr an fis an manusen a bax mad uF giy glas because can sthay. --Zoey Garcia
For Christmas, I wannt bike because I can ride it on the cory. I would like to have vibuks because I can get stuf. I need shoe because my fet will get cold. --Bradyn Gerner
For Christmas, I want tree nrgan because Font u pla wit. I would like to have spiset because it is fun. I need shirk kLoes because ucus I wot git kLd. --Parker Hranicky
For Christmas, I want SanySdol because My cousinS dog ate My SanySdol. I would like to have LoL because I don`t have One. I need flawl dres because I want a beautiful dres. --Kaylee Ivy
For Christmas, I want laptop because youcad do very fun thuf. I would like to have a lambotoy because I ambotoy ern fast. I need trce because you need trce to zviv. --Dalton McNew
For Christmas, I want swishe because tell I play with it. I would like to have dogs because tell I play with the dogs. I need food because I need to eta fool. --Aaliyah Mendelzon
For Christmas, I want IFo Trteh because I rad dawod games. I would like to have budr because I wot mor budr. I need clos because I need clos. --Genesis Nunez
For Christmas, I want a barbee school because it can help me lern nobes plus. I would like to have a Santa stachu because it reemis me ubt Santu and his randeer. I need a aell because it is helfee. --Jayden Polk
For Christmas, I want a bicke because my bicke brocke. I would like to have a hat because I do not have hats. I need a srviv kit because I can chopatrees. --Bentley Rodriguez
For Christmas, I want plastahns because you can paq vea gams. I would like to have plastodnfies because you can paly gamz like rigurohtheroze. I need wadr because it can chip you. --Noah Rodriguez
For Christmas, I want qocrbmsben because I lk it. I would like to have nini Jeeq because I luv it. I need oik because it is cl. --Jason Sanchez
Alison – How are you doing, Santa? For Christmas I’d like Calico Critters and a Pikmin Deluxe 3 game. That’s all I want. I hope your elves aren’t too busy. Merry Christmas!
Storie – Dear Santa, I have been a good girl this year. I would like a jeep and big tent for my Barbies and books to read. Please bring my dad a new truck and my brother hot Cheetos. I love you!
Addison – Dear Santa, I know you and your elves are busy. This year I would like an electric scooter, a teddy bear, and a big stuffed Santa. If you can bring, some money for my parents. I love you! Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus.
Saydeigh – Dear Santa, Merry Christmas! I would like a Barbie ambulance, a Hover board, and a helicopter for Barbie also. Please bring my family a swimming pool and a new trampoline. Happy Advent.
Albert – Dear Santa, I love you. How are you doing? For Christmas, I’d like 10 toy dinosaurs and baby sharks, a Baby Shark game, a butterfly for Mom, a hat for Dad, and 10 race cars for my brother. Thank you!
Adelyn – I love you, Santa. I know you and the elves are busy, but I would like a mini puppy with elf clothes and another puppy with fairy clothes. Please bring a new playground for our school, a swimming pool for my mom and a trampoline for my dad. Happy Advent!
Paislee – Dear Santa, I know you are busy, but Santa please bring me a toy kitty with elf clothes, a lab dog and guitar. For the poor people, please bring them a car, money, a house, and clothes. I love you and Mrs. Claus. Bye.
Theodore – Dear Santa, have you been busy? I would like Beware the Bear toy, Venom VS Carnage Legos, and Santa’s Sleigh Legos. Please bring my mom a new sewing machine and new tools to fix the truck for my dad. God bless you.
Evan – Dear Santa, I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a dinosaur face mask, a Spiderman weapon, and a new phone for my mom and dad. Merry Christmas.
Kayla – Dear Santa, how are you doing? Please bring me a little dog, a bicycle, and new shoes. For my parents, please bring them a new car and a bike for my brother. You can bring the poor people food. You are the greatest!
Clara – Dear Santa, “Hello!” Are you fine? If you can, bring my sister and me a teddy bear each and markers. Please bring the poor people money. Take care of the elves. Thank you.
Alexa – Dear Santa, I have been waiting for you. I have been good all year and would like a Barbie doll and house, a cat, and a teddy bear. Please bring a new dress for my sister and a phone for my parents. I love you!
Ivy – Dear Santa, “Hello!” I know you’ve been busy, but this is what I want for Christmas: a teddy bear with clothes and a necklace. Please give my parents a vacation and make COVID go away. Thank you.
Jenna – Dear Santa, how are the elves doing? If you can, please bring me a Barbie, accessories, and four sets of clothes for her. I forgot a changing area also, a lab dog, and a hamster. For my mom, please bring her a shelf and for Dad a new drill. My brother needs a night light. I love you, and I will leave milk and cookies for you.
Dear Santa,
can you please got my a zebra toy. I will like a LoL please. How is Mrs. Claus and the reindeer. I hop you can rest. I theak I wus good.
Love Elida Garcia
Dear, Santa,
Hi Santa. I have Ben good Santa. For christmas I want a LoL DoLL and artsupplies Please Santa oooh and Ho are you Santa do the elffs work hard in the North Pole.
Love, Erika Iniguez Cajero
Dear Sata is elves are working hard. I love christimas. My flamly love christimas. My little bothr don’t now her holeyday. when it nite I put the ckooee whithf a pante and make. Sata is coming!!!!’. I sleep and I hear a sownd Ho Ho Ho! and he put a gift and he put by the christimas thrree.
Love Claire Thay
Dear Santa how are you and Mrs. Claus doing and the elves. were the reindears practicing. I thang I been good can I please have a bean bag eny size and art supplies. I hope you have a graet crismess.
Elaina ortega
Dear Santa,
How have youv and youv’r elves have ben. I thank I ben prrety good over the year so if I ben good can I have 5 thangs please can I have a I phone11 Next I want a bean bag. Next a new soccer ball pleas. Mere crismis
Love parker wehmeyer
in secent grade
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus. and Happy merry christmas. Can I have a big bean bag Please and can I have a prair of headphones. Please I hop you have a graet rest when you are done. how was your rendeer doweing
Love Joshua Doh
Dear Santa,
how are you and Mrs. clauss are doing. Is Rudolph doing good at practicing to lead the sleigh. I think I been good so can I have a I phone11. For chrismtas I want super smash bras ultimint.
Love, Todd Morales
Dear santa,
how are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Dear Santa can I have a barbie play set and barbies please. Dear Santa can I have a stuffdunicorn and a panda please. Dear Santa can I have a giant stuffed bean bag and some headphones please. Dear Santa can I have a Infinity Gountlet plase.
Love, Sadie Figueroa
Mary christmas Santa
Dear Santa, how are you I thunt that im been good so fer I just cant wat ton it christmas it goneg to ols bea long yu to make the presents so what do yo say can I plese if I would sunt wunt art suppllies and some headphones and have a hjolly chritmes
Love,
Benjamin Gierrerro from hjm
Dear Santa, Hi santn how are you doing, what I wont for christmas, I wont a socrer ball and a socre goal. Please. I wont a giant bean bag and a Infindy Gauntlet and headphones. Ples.
Love, Blake Rouse
Have a Merry christmas
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. claus doing. Is Rudolph and the other reindeer practicing for this christmas. I think I have been pretty good. I want to ask you something. May I please have no more than 2 presents. can I please have art supplies and headphones please and that’s all. Thank-you have a nice christmas I’ll be good. I hope you and mrs claus have the best time in the world.
Love, Shikha Kasarla
Dear Santa,
Hi how is it in the north pole. How are the elfs dowing. Can I please have a LoL dol I allways whated one and may I have a unicorn stuffed animal that has a leash.
Love, Anahi Hernandez
Thank you Santa for all yu do. Merr Christmas Santa!
Dear Santa how is roodof Doing. I hope you are Doing Good and mrs.close. I loved all the presints you Gave me last year. I hope rodoff is all packed up For chrismrs. Please Can I have an I Phone11. Please can I have a gold chisalling bar. I hope ya have rest after chrismrs.
Love, Austin Gregory
Dear Santa,
Hi santa I want a xbox thing. And I like the infinity gauntlet.
Love, Nikolai Rangel
Dear Santa howe are the elves doowing? I thank I bin bood. can you give me a stuffed monkey and can you give me a stuffed rudolph?
love, Ava rose Nichols
Have a Merry crismis
Dear Sannta, Mrs. claus doing. how are the raindars doing. how are the elues doing. Are you rede to take of. I wont a stuffed unicorn ples. I wont a paingt and supplies. Loue, Tegan M. osdorn I hop you get sum rest aftr crismes.
Dear santa,
I ries wata j towy chran for yresmys and a toy synr. I hop you ha a mery esmis.
noah carrera
Dear Santa, how are you and Mrs. Claus doing is Rudolph practicing to fly? I been good all day can I have headphones for chrismas? and one more thing can I please have a bean bag? and have a merry crrhismas.
Love, Jaxen Rivera
Dear sante, how are you boowin sante and mrs. Claus? are you giting the slay rediy can I ples git a bog bed for my dog sante. I thik I was good sant. can I Ples have a heverbrd Sant. I riley wot a sokr gol. Merry crimis.
Love Briley Stricklin
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? How is Mrs. Claus? Can I have a big pool for Christmas?
Love, Niyeli Alvarado
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? Are the reindeer doing good? Please can I have a ballerina doll and a blue camera. Please can I have a German Shepard puppy. I love you Santa.
Love, Azealia Arriaga
Dear Santa,
Thanks for Christmas. Thank you for the gifts. Please can I have a Batman RC, robot, tablet, and a big Hot Wheels set.
Love, Mivaan Bhakta
Dear Santa,
Can I have a big boat please? How are the elves?
Love,
Daphne Blevins
Dear Santa,
Please can I have some toy soldiers? Thank you
Love, Evan Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
Please get me a tractor. One that I can ride on. Please get me a red tractor.
Love, Jaxxon Holland
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can I have a robot with a blue head, red body, and some yellow legs?
Love, Aaron Hso
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeers ready for Christmas? I do not know what I want for Christmas. Please do not bring me a dog.
Love,
Elias Perez
Dear Santa,
I want a baby chicken, a baby dog, and a baby monkey. I want a 1,000 real money for my mom.
Love,
Isaac Sanchez
Dear Santa,
I want a pink bike for you to bring in the night. I want a kitty cat. I like cats. I want a dog.
Love,
Isabella Soria Charles
Dear Santa,
I play with my sister. I love my mom. Can I have a pink present with toys?
Love, Affinity Thathaw
Dear Santa,
I want you to bring me a toy. Can it be a remote control car toy? Can you put it under my tree with the star?
Love, Moo Thoo
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Lamborghini rc car? Can you bring my brother a Lamborghini rc car too, and a barbie for my sister?
Love, Quentin Times
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a present? I want a blue present. I want a rainbow tree with lights.
Love, Luis Vasquez
Dear Santa,
I love you. I am thankful for you. I want a Baby Alive.Thank you for my present.
Love, Ariellah Venegas
Dear Santa,
I want a white hamster. I want a pop to fidget toy.
Love, Heavenly Wah
Dear Santa,
How have you been? Did you like my coocks from Last year?
How have your elvs been? I have been behaving this year. for Christmes I wolde like neklis, three toy magnits, and Dogman Books. hope you Like my cooks
Love, Miguel Castro
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How has swat been? I love to help. For Christmas I would like an iphone 13 pro, makbook, ps5, and rolorblads. Have a safe trip.
Love, Lorenzo Gomez
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I have been trying to be good all year. For Christmas I would like pokeymon cords Next I unt a nrf gun, Tean I wunt a I Pad Next I wunt elydlis Thank you for the gifts you gave me last year Hav a safe trip
Love, Johnas Carrera
Dear Santa, How did you been? I been god how did yor randers been my randers been god. thay bin halping me biy fliying. I have been trying to be good all year. for Santa. I will lIc a coutor. hcolist. a dinosorpilo. and hobrvord. I hop you hav a nis trip Love your friend, Levi Flanagan
dear Santa,
My name is Bailey. I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: nintendo, hovre board, a big PopIt. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
From, Bailey Ledeay
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How have the raindeer been? How have Mrs. Clause been? I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like a drone, ps5, manikes, camra, and jumbo juicy. Hope you have a safe flight to my house.
Love, Brennan Falcon
Dear Santa,
How have you been? and I been Bad. When your BIDTHAY? I have ben Trying to be good all year. How your day? for Christmas I would like a ps5, Teslo, iphon 13, God of wale 5, loooo doles. Tank you for My pesit.
Love, Eddie Camacho
Dear Santa,
Hope you have hade a great year. How are yall doing at the north pole? Is Mrs. Class doing good. Is peperment snowflack ok. Is Roorey and Buster ok to. Have you been eatingn cookes? Have you been drinking milk its ok if you have because it is good for you? I have tried my best to be good when Kenley is roud and not fit. I think I have been pretty good this year. This year for Christmas I would like A crombook, tumbel track or air track, math problems, books, grips for gymnasticks, kursive hand righting book and A new cat that I will name mia like my old cat. Thank you for the gifts you have gave me. Hope you have A safe flight. Love all of yall.
Love,
Kaisley Sutherland
Dear Santa,
Hi! How have youre wife been dowing? How have my Elf dowing? I have been good this week. For Christmas I would like lamorgene, doll hase, LOL spris doll, hase for girl, malbox and girl toy. Thank you for the gift befor be cafol on way to my hase.
Love,
Aylin
Garza
Dear Santa,
How have you and your wife deen? How have my elf deen? It has deen a long time. I have deen trying to be good all year. For Christas I would like a phone, champlen, hiehels, harry potter book, puppy, and back pack. Have a safe trip!
your frend
Maddi Kalisek
Dear Santa,
How are you? How haf the randeer been? I have been a little bad and a little good. For Chrismes I wod like soks, nintendo, ps5, VR hedset, cande, flaks, iphone 13 pro, book, computer, and a goat. Thank you for the prents that you brot to me.
Love, Nolan Carey
Dear Santa,
How have the randel been? How have you elfs been? Are you still working on your slay? I have been trying to not fight my bruther. For Christmas I like a hvbord, wrder bote, and fart spray. I hop you are safe on the way to my home.
Your friend,
Lakelynn Gilbert
Dear Santa,
How have you been. How have the raindeer been. How have the elfes been. and ruof too. I have been good all year. I would like a Dog Man book, erey posdes, cloes, sockes, ipad, fishing pl, and a littl light for my room. thank you for the preses santa
Love, Miguel
Resendiz
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? How have you been? I been good all year. Been trying to be good all year. Can you give me a toy phone, lol dolls, popit, socks, toy car, toy pool, bag, dolls, and make up, white shae, talbe, black shoe, chapter books, toy dolls, that’s it. thank you for the toys that you give us.
Love Annabella Almaraz
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How is Sassy doing? How are the raindeer doing? I have been trying to be good all year. I am going to see you at the mall this year. For Christmas I would like a lol doll, mini brans, books, pop its, scwush melow, candy, movies, stalpler, tape, Ice skats, puzzles, legos, mangatiles, dog, cat, jumbo juicy, hiliters, blocks, pencil case, socks, and a horse. Thank you for the presents you have gave me last year. Have a safe trip.
your friend, Ellie Roeben
Dear Santa,
Hi! How have you been? How does your wife been? I have been trying to be good all year. I was so nice. For Christmas I would like ipad, toy, whiteboard, puppy, new home and tree house. Thank you I hope you like my cookies
Love, Lizeth Mercado
Dear Santa,
ih! how are you dowing? For Christmas I would like a corey for Christmas and I wut my dad to be here for Christmas and I wut my polpeto to be here fo Christmas Thank you for all r the thais you gat me
Love, Jayla Ramirez
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How have your rainders been? How have your elivs been? I have been trying to be good all year. For Chismas I would like boox, light for my room, teliscolp, coumpuder, magnits, toilet paper, tv, squishe toalmaldo, xbox. Thank you for giving me prasins last year. Love you friend, Josiah Bernal
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How have you and the raindeers. How have youre wif been. I have been trying to be good all year. I wud like a bike, wodrbot, iPad, cheplen, borbenawse, woderbodll, fortspray, jacit, wiatbord, and bog man Books. Be cafl on your flit.
Love, Boston Blank
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? Are my elfs real? Do you wnat me to leve cerits? I have been trying to be good all year. For christm I would like a tesluh, Lemgrene, Jep, a new bran, a cat, a Dog, a Brad, a ipun13, mouney for are haws, a tv. Thank you. Be carefull for the grench.
Love, Adelyn Matula
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How have the raindears doning? How mening rain dears do you have? I have been trying to be good all year. I wold Like a phone, TV, brush, iteno, makeup, kitten, bed, slime, flamigo doll, and a dog. Thak for evreythef
Your friend,
Falisha Mendoza
Dear Santa,
How are you and rudof been? How are the Elfs? I have been Trying to Be good all year. For Christmas I would like a Doll homes, Dolls, wathr botl, neckles, Phone, matekteis, shose, cleas, rasur, and Jaket. Thkanks For The Pefent! Love Vidarely Malvaez
Dear Sant,
hiey i hop you tak a aris from riding. I hop you haf a mare christmas. hiey how are the elf doing. hiey can i haf a woch. hiey how are the ranjrs doing.
love Roberto Martinez
Der satu halis’re you and m’s clos doing and hilis the raders r’e doyig satu i probli i bin gid Theys sumr i what a book saf and sum creitos and a pet paric aril ong paric and toys and Robux and a laptop and a camru and a big cork bord and a dasis to do my homework and popit
Love Zaliyah Padron
Dear Santa,
hi Santa, who are you and the elfs doing. Are you getting redy to gif all of the present to all the good kids? I am being good. I would like a DS and a toy car.
Love, Tayton Downs
Dear Santa,
My name is Blake. I am 8 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a microphone so I can sing on YouTube. I also would like to have a Golden Retriever. I hope you have a great Christmas! Love, Blake Shackelford
Dear Santa,
My name is Elian. I am 8 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas, I want a video game. I would also like to get a nerf gun. I hope you will enjoy the milk and cookies I will leave for you! Merry Christmas! Love, Elian Maldonado
Dear Santa,
My name is Jennifer. I am 8 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a piano and a cursive J necklace that has a crown on it, I also would like some earrings and a purple necklace. I hope you have a happy Christmas! Love, Jennifer Perez
Dear Santa,
My name is Esther. I am 8 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a Tanker Plushi. I would also like a Barbie doll. Hope you have a Merry Christmas! Love, Esther Tha
Dear Santa,
My name is Ariana. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a Husky puppy dog. I also would like to have a Golden Retriever. I hope you have a good Christmas! Love, Ariana Briseno
Dear Santa,
My name is Malcolm. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. I want a wireless phone charger for Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Malcolm Coronado
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good boy this year. I want nunchucks and I also would like to have an iPhone 13 or a Playstation 5. I wish you a Merry Christmas! Love, Hunter Fourtner
Dear Santa,
My name is Leah. I am 7 years old and I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I hope you will bring me fidget toys. I also have been wanting a new iPhone 11 and a watch. I really want a puppy too. I will leave you some milk and cookies! Love, Leah Villastrigo
Dear Santa,
My name is Christina and I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I am asking you to bring me a Husky puppy. I also would like to have a new iPhone 12. I will be sure to leave you some cookies and milk. Love, Christina Lu
Dear Santa,
My name is Penelope. I am 7 years old and I have been a really good girl this year. Please bring me a Roblox Poppit and a Callmehbob box series 2. I will make you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Penelope Ruiz
Dear Santa,
My name is Nayeli and I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I would like a pet cat. I would also like to have a stuffed animal cat. I hope that Rudolph is doing good. I will leave you some milk and cookies too! Love, Nayeli Hamilton
Dear Santa,
My name is Mason. I am 7 years old and I have really been good this year. For Christmas, can you please bring me a puppy dog and a pet kitty. I will get pie for you. Love, Mason Amejorado
Dear Santa,
My name is July. I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. I would love it if you could bring me a bunch of slime. I also want to have a bunch of fidget toys too! I will give you some cookies and milk when you come. Love, July Paw
Dear Santa,
My name is Drelynn. I am 7 years old and I have been a really good girl this year. For Christmas, please bring me a LOL Surprise doll. I also have been wanting a Popincookin set. I will leave you milk and cookies! Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Drelynn Firova
Dear Santa,
My name is Iker. I am 8 years old and I have been a really good boy this year. For Christmas, please bring me a puppy. I also want to get a baby Husky. How was your year Santa? Christmas is not Christmas without you! Love, Iker Concepcion-DeLaCruz
Dear Santa,
My name is Bella. I am 7 years old. I have been really good this year. I want books for Christmas this year, and I also would like to have a good Christmas. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Love, Bella Diaz
Dear Santa,
My name is Amai, and I am 7 years old. I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas, I want a L.O.L. doll. Please bring me a Barbie doll too! I hope Rudolph is doing good and I hope you are doing great too. Merry Christmas! Love, Amai Mosqueda
Dear Santa,
My name is Adryan. I am 7 years old and I have been really good this year. For Christmas, I want Pokemon cards. I also would love to have a new phone. I will give you some cookies! Merry Christmas! Love, Adryan Owens
Dear Santa,
My name is Esteban, and I am 7 years old. I have been a really good boy this year. Please bring me a gold chain, Pokemon cards, and a new Phone for Christmas. I would really like red spray paint for my hair too! I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies! Love, Esteban Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
My name is Kowin. I am six years old. This year, I have been really happy. For Christmas I would like play-doh.
From, Kowin
Dear Santa,
My name is Jazmin. I am five years old. This year, I have been really happy. For Christmas I would like an i-pod, and I want a barbie house, and I want a circle pop it, and I want legos, and I want a simple dimple, and I want a soft blanket.
From, Jazmin
Dear Santa,
My name is Luke. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a hot wheel set.
From, Luke
Dear Santa,
My name is Delylah. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like play-doh and a puppy.
From, Delylah
Dear Santa,
My name is Everly. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a toy cat.
From, Everly
Dear Santa,
My name is Jordan. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like play-doh.
From, Jordan G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Camryn. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a pop to, pop it, and a simple dimple.
From, Camryn
Dear Santa,
My name is Daniela. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a unicorn and a horse.
From, Daniela
Dear Mr. Claus,
I´ve been waiting to see you all year long! How are your reindeer and elves? I bet you have been checking up on kids, especially me. I have been really good and my brothers have been really bad. For Christmas I would like a fuzzy blanket and some fidget toys. Something my mom would want is some earrings and a mug for hot chocolate and my dad would like a saw. I promise I will bake cookies for you and Mrs. Claus. I would like it if you brought my dog a toy, a leash, and a collar. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jazzalyn Baladez
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for you this whole year. How is the North Pole? How are the reindeer? I think I know the reindeer names are Dasher and Dancer and Comet and Prancer and Donner and Vixen and Cupid and Blitzen. Did I get them right? I have been a little bad, but I will be good this year. Can you bring my elf back please? My elf’s name is Jack. I want something from you. I want an iphone, a fuzzy blanket, and slime. My mom wants a new LV bag and my dad wants tools and a cowboy jacket. My sister is good and she went a BIG pop-it.
Love, Nevaeh Baldera
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I hope that your elves are doing well. I have been good, but I made a few mistakes. So I will try to behave more. I will be really happy if you get my mom earrings and a red ring. I will also be really happy if you get me a Chinese lantern, a green kimono, two blankets, epoxy resin, epoxy resin mold, epoxy resin hardener, a samurai sword for kids, and a cute frog plush. I am also very sorry if these are too much. Love, Rose Da
Dear Santa,
I´ve been a good kid and I’ve been getting good and awesome grades. For Christmas I would like a new Chromebook and a Chihuahua. My mom would like earrings and my brother wants a Nintendo Switch. My dad would like to come home from work and see my mom and all of us. Please make it happen. I haven’t seen him for months.
Love, Damian Cantu
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for Christmas so I can see my family and friends. I have been wondering how the elves have been doing. I have also been great allllll year this year. I took my little sister and brother to play at the park and I feed them every day in the mornings. I was wondering if I could have Minecraft for the Nintendo Switch. I wanted to say this...Merry Christmas!
Love, Tanner Cheatham
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year to see you! How have you and the elves been doing? You have probably been really busy with Christmas coming up and all . I have been busy too. I have been helping my best friend T level up on her favorite game Call of Duty Modern Warfare. I have been studying for my history test and I made a hundred on it!! But besides that can you get T something? I want you to get her some Cod points and a pair of black Vans. She has been wanting them for a very long time, but her parents won’t buy them for her. One more thing can you get me an Oculus Rift? if you can’t, it’s okay. They are very expensive so I don’t expect you to get me one.
Love Jaime Duran, Jr.
Dear Santa,
I´ve been waiting for you this whole year and I just can’t wait anymore! I’m so happy we are so close to December. I know I messed up a couple of times but I will do better this year and won’t be bad. For Christmas I want an Xbox series X and a gaming chair. That’s all I want for Christmas and maybe 2k21. I’d like you to get my dad a new shirt, new pants, new shoes, and a razor. I’d like for you to get my mom a Dallas Cowboys blanket, shirt, towel, and a phone case. I wish you and Mrs. Claus a Merry Christmas!
Love, Jacob Gonzales
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you doing? How are the reindeer doing? I have had a good day. I’m doing okay in school. The teachers are very nice at my new school. I should send them donuts. For Christmas, can you please send me a pet kitten? I wish that I could spend more time with my family. Can you get my mom a new job and my dad could get new tools for his truck. My big sister would like a phone and an ipad or laptop. My middle sister wants books because she likes to read. My brothers want video games. My baby sister wants some new toys. I wish I could see you. Merry Christmas!
Love, Ariana Gonzalez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I’ve been waiting for this all year! I’m sorry for all the days I messed up. How are Dasher, Dancer and Prancer and Vixen and Comet and Cupid and Donner and Rudolph with his red nose? Hey I think my family would like these things. I think my mom would like lots of socks and lots of money, but I think you can’t just give her money. My sister would like a lot of beauty supplies like make-up, perfume, face cream, face mask, hair stuff, and new clothes. I would really like some fidget toys, candy, art supplies, and clothes. Oh and toys...any toys! Thank you! I am grateful for what you can get from this list! Say hello to Mrs. Claus!
Love, Katherine Gutierrez
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long to see the Christmas gifts and decorations up! How have you and Mrs. Claus been by the way? Have your elves been working on those toys for a long time? You better give them a break if they did! If they are ready I can tell you my list and my family’s also! First, I’m going to tell you what I want! I would love to get a black and white sweater. I would also love some new pairs of pants because I’m seriously running out. The last thing I want is a pair of leg warmers. My parents would enjoy some things too! What my dad might like would be some work tools or shoes to keep his feet nice and comfy. What my mom might enjoy would be some plants with pretty pots and she would also like some pants and a fancy bag! The last list is my sisters and brothers list! Some things my sisters might like are some earrings and a new pair of shoes. And the last thing is my brother’s list. The first thing they would like is a new basketball hoop or a basketball and definitely some new clothes because they don’t have a lot! That is the end of my list and I’m going to let you know I will have cookies out for you!
SIncerely, Flor Hernandez
Dear Santa,
I have waited a whole year for you to come back to make kids happy this year. The thing I want is Fortnite V-bucks. My brother wants Robux. My mom likes dresses and she wants two dresses. My dad has a lot of boots, so I want you to please give my dad one pair of boots to add to his collection. Also, please give my sister a new phone because her phone broke when it fell on the ground.
Love, Matthew Marroquin-Campos
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this year? I bet you are busy checking the list. I´ve been good, but the past few days I have been a little bad. But I’m good now. I promise I’m good this year. I would like for you to bring me some new Airpods and a new bead set. My mom wants Victoria’s Secret and rings. My dad wants new shoes and so does my sister and for my baby sister, could you bring her a new blanket? I promise I will be kind to others this year. Merry Christmas!
Love, Emerey Navarro
Dear Santa,
How have you and Mrs. Claus been? I think you have been busy with making the toys and getting the reindeer ready for the flight. I’ve been waiting for Christmas all year. It’s going to be a blast at the Christmas party. I think you work so hard going house to house every Christmas. I don’t know if I’m on the nice or naughty list. I think I’ve been in the middle of nice and naghty. You are the best! I want a bicycle and a phone. I know I need to earn it, but almost everybody has a phone and I want one too. For my mom and dad as a gift my mom wants James Avery earrings. As my dad’s gift some new pair of work shoes would be nice. And my brother as a gift he would like an Xbox One Fortnight controller holder.
Love, Leyla Perez
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting to talk to you all year! I was a big fan of you when I was little. Right now can I get a toy for Christmas? The toy that I want is a box of fidget toys. It is my dream to have them. I want to give away some toys to charity, too. I’ve been good this year. I promise to be nice and kind to others. My mom and dad have also been good this year. My mom wants new clothes and my dad wants a new hat. They have been really good. I will bake cookies for you and Mrs. Claus.
Love, Joselyn Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting this whole year for you. What have you been doing this year? Can you get me Naruto pop figures and everything that is Naruto? I also want Fortnite gift cards, mini brands, and Pokemon cards. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love, Cole Sparks
Dear Santa,
All I want is that everyone has a good Christmas and I wish I could see my Grandma Cindy and my Grandma Shaffer. I want people that don’t have much to get what they want for Christmas.
Love, Cynthia Tamez
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’m doing well. I’m pretty sure you are busy making some toys or devices. Here’s a list: I would like an Xbox or a Playstation. It doesn’t have to be both. I also want some very strong Pokemon cards and Jordan shoes. My mother and father would like the latest technology and a Cyber truck. My brother wants an iPhone 13. Thank you, Santa!
Love, Enoch Wu
Dear Mr. Claus,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Well I hope you are doing good! I have some cookies for you. This year I would like you to bring my sister some makeup, makeup brushes, and a couple face washes. For my mom, she would like a new phone charger, some jewelry, and a bed set. For my doggy, she would like some treats, some toys, a bed, a water bowl, and a food bowl. For me, I would just like some Pop-its, fidgets, a stuffed animal, and a fuzzy blanket. I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaymee Barnes
Dear Santa,
I’ve been helping my dad cut the trees. Please bring him a chainsaw because our old one won’t start. I will help with pulling the branches to the trash. My sister also wants a Barbie doll. I don’t think my mom wants anything.
I would like a new basketball hoop. Merry Christmas!
Love, Steven Tha
Dear Santa,
I’m happy for Christmas and I can’t wait! I bet you’re getting ready for Christmas, Santa. I don’t want to be on the bad list. I was a little bad but I promise I won’t be bad anymore. I want Air Force shoes in the color red and I want Crocs that are soft inside. My mom wants earrings that are Louis Vuitton. My Dad wants a new Tesla color black . I don’t know what else he wants. Merry Christmas!
Love, Rodrigo Hernandez
Dear Santa,
How have you been lately? I bet you are so busy making toys and checking to see if I’ve been good. I have just moved to Port Lavaca a few months ago. I would like for you to bring my mom some make-up and a dress. My dad has been needing a new phone and new tennis shoes. My sister Leah would want a fidget box. My baby sister Mia would want a Cocomelon toy. I would love a fuzzy blanket and an iphone 12. I promise I will be good and be kind to others and give nice and positive messages. I hope you bring everything I asked for this year! Merry Christmas!
Love, Mercedes Villastrido
Dear Santa,
I have been a good girl this year. I bet you are busy this year. Can you bring me a hair color paint set and a cotton candy machine? My mom would like a date and a cute dress. My sisters want a mermaid and unicorn and cute little erasers. My Nana wants a new pair of earbuds and a cute dress for her puppy. Merry Christmas! Love, Gabby Taylor
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for this year for a long time. I’ve been good this year. For Christmas I want an iphone 13 and some Airpods. My mom wants earrings, and my dad wants new parts for his boat. My brother wants new hats. Thank you.
Love, Cristian Cano
Dear Santa,
How have you been Santa and Mrs.Claus? I can’t wait for this Christmas. I really want fidgets and pop-its. My mom really wants new earrings and my dad needs some new tools. My sister would like some new dolls and my baby sister wants new toys. My Uncle wants a Fortnite for his Nintendo Switch. Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaiden Maldonado
Dear Mr. Claus,
I’m really excited for Christmas, Santa. I do have a question for you .Last year my elves did not come for Christmas. Were they making presents? How is Mrs. Claus? Well, one more question...how cold is it in the North Pole? Wait actually one more...this year will my elves come back? I would like you to bring me a set of LED lights and three Squishmallows. Ok well bet you need to go help the elves make presents. I will let you go now. Bye and Merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Paisley Gibson
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa Claus! I’ve been waiting all year to see you! How have you been? Have your elves been working this year for my presents? Well I’m glad, and is Rudolph the red nosed reindeer doing well? Well for Christmas I want my Nintendo Switch to be fixed again so I can play with my friends after school. Wait one more thing, I also want an electric scooter. Have a great day!
Love, Daylen Salinas
Dear Santa,
I want a Super Nintendo Entertainment System. It has lots of great games. Oh and a new TV. I can’t use the one we have because my mom and my sister use it. I’m not wishing anything for my family, let THEM decide what they want, ok? I am also wanting the Sword of Kings, the Goddess Ribbon, the Broken Antennae, Star Pendant the Meteorite, Gusty Bat, the Magic Fry Pan, and the Franklin Badge. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love, Ivan Tenorio
Dear Santa,
How have you been doing? Have the reindeer been doing good? I hope you and the reindeer have been doing all right! I am going to list some things me and my family would like for Christmas. First, my sister would like a Chromebook, Pokemon stuff, and chocolate covered almonds. Second, my dad would like football jerseys and hats, and baseball jerseys and hats (Braves and Titans). Next my mom would like kitchen supplies and cleaning supplies. Finally, I would like a chromebook, a Littlest Pet Shop, stuffed animals, Pokemon stuff, cards, binder ect. These are all the things me and my family would like for Christmas this year. Have a happy, merry Christmas!
Love, Addisyn Graveson
Dear Santa,
What have you been doing at the workshop? How are the elves and reindeer? Oh and I can’t forget Mrs. Claus. I’ve been on my best behavior. Can I please have a 3D pen and some money? My sister wants a Christmas tree necklace. My mom wants boots. My dad wants a truck. and my brother wants games. That’s my family’s wish list. Thank you Santa.
Your friend, Wyatt McKissack
Dear Santa Claus,
You are so great at delivering presents! I hope you do just as good as last year! Have you been having a good time with Rudolph, the other reindeer, Mrs. Claus, and the elves? I hope you have, because you are going to have to work hard! I would like to send you wishes, and tell you what my sister, mom, dad, friend, and I would like for Christmas. I would like to ask you if I could have a ChromeBook, so I can play games on it. Can I also ask you if I can have a hoverboard, chocolate covered almonds, sapphires in Animal Jam, and Pokemon things? I hope it is not too much to ask for. My sister wants some things as well. She wants a ChromeBook, Littlest Pet Shop, a hoverboard, and some Pokemon things as well. Can you try to get those for her please? My parents want a dishwasher, pots and pans, pillows, and football stuff for my dad. My friend would probably like a cat Squish Mellow, BFF bracelets for me and her to wear, and a fuzzy blanket. Merry Christmas! Wish you farewell!
Love, Avery Graveson
Dear Santa,
I’ve been waiting for you! You have been so kind. Is Mrs. Claus helping get gifts ready? If she is, it must be a little faster because the elves help and Mrs. Claus helped. Are Rudolph and the reindeer practicing their flight? The presents I want are a PS5, new Jordan Air shoes, and two GX Pokemon tap trio Charizard cards. My parents want new clothes and new shoes. My sister wants LED changing color lights hanging on the roof. Thank you for these presents.
Love, Giorgio Chen
Dear Santa,
I have been so excited for Christmas. I love the cookies, Christmas lights, and the stockings. For Christmas I would like a telescope, science kits, and a puppy. How are you doing? I have been good this year. My brother would like some new Lego sets and a mini go kart. My sister wants another cat, too. My mom would like some new earrings. Merry Christmas!
Love, Alia Falcon
Dear Santa, Did Mrs. Claus feed you some cookies for Christmas? I want a VR headset to play with. Wyatt and I want Echo VR so I can talk to him. I also want some Pokemon cards. For my mom, please give her the stuff she likes. For dad give him a back scratcher. For papa also give him the stuff he likes. Thank you Santa!
Your friend, Jaxon Graham
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long to see you! These are some things that I want and think other people want. First, I want a Switch memory card and a few books. Then, the last thing I want is a lot of Robux gift cards because I want a lot of Robux. I think my mom would like stress relieving lotion because she is always stressed from her job. I think my dad would like fishing gear because we go fishing together a lot. My sister would definitely like an Apple watch because she has asked for one for months.
Love, Liam Reininger
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting all year long for Christmas! How have you and Mrs.Claus been doing? I hope y’all are doing fantastic! How is Rudolph? Hope he’s doing well! For Christmas,my mom would like a new or used car that works well. If it is too big to give us,it is fine. My dad would like some tools and some new earbuds. I would like some tag team or tag trio Pokemon Cards, Harry Potter, or tank Legos, Harry Potter Character Plushies, the whole set of Harry Potter books, and a pencil sharpener with a Harry Potter cover if could. I hope your elves are working hard making things everyone wants for Christmas! Hope you and Mrs.Claus have a holly jolly Christmas!
Sincerely, Timon Zhang
Dear Santa,
I hope you’re doing OK. What I want for Christmas is a Nintendo Switch Oled and the new iPhone 13, a new pro controller for my switch and arms for the switch. I wish you a merry Christmas!
Love, Marco Garza
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a motorcycle, train, candy, and a teddy bear. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Zane
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a Barbie doll. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Suthern
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want an Apple phone and a LOL dream house. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Kemberly
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a dirt bike. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Karina
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want Barbie dolls and baby dolls. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Scotlynn
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a fon, tbost, toy muss, and a pup. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Adam (Kingston)
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a motorcycle, drone, puppy, and Apple phone. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Connor G.
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a slim. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Kennedy
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a drone, spear gun, and an Apple phone. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Ronald
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a teddy bear. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Grace
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a teddy bear, princess crown, mini car, and canvas with paint. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Emily
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a drone, an Apple phone, and a tablet, and makeup. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Lila
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a drone and a switch. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a drone, Apple phone, spear gun, Nintendo switch. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Kyler
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a spear gun, hoverboard, and a teddy. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Holt
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a Nintendo Switch, hoverboard, spear gun, and a dirt bike. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Connor H.
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a puppy, and an Apple phone. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Justin
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a dream house, Apple, mini hoverboard. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Elizabeth
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want a teddy bear, puppy, hoverboard, Apple phone, and a LOL dream house. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Kamryn
Dear Santa,
First, thank you for the gifts last year. Next, I want an Osmo, Barbie, LOL Dream House, and makeup. Then, how many elves do you have? Last, I love you,
Love,
Aveigh
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a LOL Spris and a big OMG for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Madilyn Blevins
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a lisabr for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
TJ Gibson
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dog for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Jensen Aleman
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hat for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Edvin Aguirre Chinchilla
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dog for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
May Naing
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a legos for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Bella Chen
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a legos for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Anahly Villarreal
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a bik for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Landon Medlin
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a legs for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Josue Degollado
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a lol for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Jasmine Orsak
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a legos for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Wyatt Brummett
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hat for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Seth Nichols
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a monso erplan with a cmru for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Jayce LeDeay
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a barbie house for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Azeriah Tijerina
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a lol for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Bailey Cady
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a wolit for Christmas this year.
Thank you!
Love,
Jesus Malvaez
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a dinosr and a dragn.
Love, Waylon Remlinger
Dear Santa,
I have Ben good. I want a woch and a sonic Toy.
Love, Liam Castillo
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a dragn and a go-cart.
Love, Layton McKay
Dear Santa,
I have bn good. I want a mro cart and a NrfGun.
Love, Kobe Figeroa
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a gocrt and a four Welr.
Love, CAmdyn GonzAles
Dear Santa,
Ihave ben good. I want a cat.
Love, Leonardo Lopez
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a Pho and a PlaySTaaSH.
Love, Tony Ramos
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want Motrsicl and a boxugon.
Love, Noah Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a toy crismis tree and a little char.
Love, Gavin Walker
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want A nrfgun and a randr.
Love, Fisher Glenn
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. I want a Mortrsicl and a boxagon.
Love, Jack Thompson
Dear Santa,
I have bn good. I want a barbie dol and a Br-B-Q pit.
Love, Raegan Mancias
Dear Santa, I h ave ben good. I want a barbie and makeup.
Love, Hazel Finster
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. I want a little pone and a dol.
Love, Eunice Say
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a barbie and a barbie hos.
Love, Nant Hee Pan
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a Phon and a barbie hos.
Love, Danica Mendoza
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a phon and rel makeup.
Love, Doriana Mendoza
Dear Santa,
I have ben good. I want a barbie drem hos and a new barbie dol.
Love, Mattilynn Williams
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. I want a kri babe and a playdo.
Love, Elena Riley
Dear Santa,
I ben good. I want a py hos.
Love, Sohamy, Flores
Dear Santa,
My name is Hazel. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, a new bike, makeup, dolls, and a doll house.
From, Hazel
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a X-Box. I would like to have a trampoline.
From, Jesse
Dear Santa,
My name is Sarah. I am six years old. This year, I have been really happy. For Christmas I would like to have a real horse.
From, Sarah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jeremiah. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like hot wheel cars.
From, Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Arianna. I am six year old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a bear and Barbie dolls.
From, Arianna
Dear Santa,
My name is Atlas. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a hot wheel set.
From, Atlas
Dear Santa,
My name is Elliott. I am five years old. This year, I have been really happy. For Christmas I would like legos and a bear.
From, Elliott
Dear Santa,
My name is Jordan. I am five years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a basketball.
From, Jordan S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Waylon. I am six years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas I would like a dirt bike, electric police car, and a dog.
From, Waylon
Dear Santa,
My name is Aidan. I am six years old. This year, I have been really good. For Christmas, I would like toys,
From, Aidan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? It is almost Christmas! How is Mrs. Claus? I hope everything is doing good! For Christmas I want some Bobux. Yeah I want Bobux. My dad should get new shoes, a mug, headphones, and a big hug! My annoying brother needs to get a baby yoda onesie and a poop emoji pillow. Will you get my grandma a new pair of crocs, a night shirt, a blanket, and night pants? I wish my sister had new shoes, sweat pants, and a pretty bag. I want my other sister to get a cute pillow, makeup, and earrings. For my OTHER sister is a new shirt and shoes. For my Grandpa a shirt and a donut. I hope this Christmas will be great!
Love,
Maya Calzada
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I hope you are doing well. I can ‘t wait when the day comes. I have been thinking about what I want for Christmas and what I want to give my parents. First, I want a Nintendo Switch that I wanted for years. Next, I want you to give my mom some earrings because her earrings fell in the river. I also want you to give my dad a massaging chair because he says his back hurts all the time. I hope you can give me at least one of them, and I will be happy.
Love,
Samuel Chen
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope y’all are doing great. This year for Christmas I would like a new volleyball net because my dad ran mine over with a lawn mower. I would also like peace in the world, there is just so many things are happening because of Covid-19. Me and my family would like 2 jack russell puppies cause we just lost our jack russell. It was really sad. Something me and my mom want is a Roomba Robot because are floors have dirt all over them, and we hate vacuuming. Also for my family we would like a foot massager because I hate massaging my mom’s stinky feet but don´t tell her I said that. For my brother, Blane, I would like it if you got him a pair of airpod pros. Also, I´d be happy if you got my brother, Brody, a boes speaker. Last but not least, My dad would like if you got him a brand new Garmin fitbit. I hope you have a great Christmas.
Love,
Briley O´Donnell
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
Hey Santa, how are you? Christmas is my favorite, and I am so happy that it’s almost Christmas! How are your reindeer? I have carrots for them, and your cookies and milk are ready for you to eat! I really really want some Legos and new shoes and clothes! But more than that I want to get my mom a new apple watch, and I will think my dad will like what I am going to get him! I am going to get him a new Phone how great is that! I am going to get a cute outfit for my dog. She will be so cute. I think my sister will like her gift. It is a new Phone chase. I think she will love it! I think my house will look cute with Christmas decorations lights. They will be red and green!
Love,
Morgan Garza
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus? I don’t want a lot for Christmas. I want to have a good time with my family and pray at the dinner table. Oh and I don’t know if you can get this but can I have a four-wheeler? Also can I have an elve on the shelf? My parents said they might buy me another dog and umm can I have a new chromebook. I really wanted a baby sister and hopefully, I will have a good Christmas.
Love,
Emma Garza
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing fine today! Is Rudolph’s nose still glowing? I sure hope it is because he is the one who guides the sleigh! Can I ask a few questions? For my mom can you get her some very pretty earrings and for my teacher, Mrs. McGrew, can you make sure she has a Merry Christmas? For my brother, I want him to have fidgets, and my dad wants a place to go hunting. One more thing I want to ask you, can you get the homeless people new cloths? I hope you have a Merry Christmas, and I hope you give everybody a Merry Christmas with your delight!
Love,
Tori Gibson
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing over there? Hopefully their doing great. Also the elves are they ready to fly across the world like you? Hey one more thing how are you and Mrs. Claus doing? The thing I hope you could get me is legos, a phone, and a dog. It would be awesome if you could get my mom some earrings and a bedroom set. For my dad...can you get him some tools and a tractor? Last person, my brother, He wants a chromebook, legos, and a net do card. That is all. Hope you can get that stuff and have a great day.
Love,
Kade Harlan
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
My mom wants earrings and perfume and dimon necklace and shoes and cloths. Me and my brother want LeD lights. I want a iPhone 13 and my brother wants a footboll. We want new cloths. I want a computer and a hoved bored pink and an APPLE watch and ring and perfume and bracelet macker and flair pens.
Love,
Azalia McNickles
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas Santa in Texas is cold today. How is the weather in the North Pole and how is Rudolph and the other reindeers doing and how are you doing working on the Presents and the elf working too. And how is Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas I want a PS4, Led light, Pool, trampoline, Jordans, gaming room, air pods, four wheeler, iPhone 11, chain, gaming desk, gaming chair, apple watch. And for my dad is a truck, new iPhone, new shoes, and a new hat, pants, and for my mom a iPhone 13, car, make up, house, shoes, shirts, crocs, and earrings.
Love,
Javier Mercado
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you doing on this beautiful day? You no it is actually close to Christmas! I was theking about you and Mrs. Claus. I hope she is doing vere good! How are the reindeer? I love the reindeer! I will have cookies and milk and don’t think I forgot about the carroes! I hope you can bring the presents. For my mom I would like you to bring her a necklace, bracelet, and watch. For my dad a watch, seasoning, four wheeler. For me airpods, chromebook, and a watch.
Love,
Emmalee Alvarez
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
Hi! I hope you are having a great year! Are the elves working hard? I hope the reindeer are ready for Christmas Eve because they are going to fly a lot. This year I would like some Harry Potter Lego sets and the Harry Potter sorting hat. For my mom she probably wants some jewlry. Also, for my dad more rental houses he can fix for the plant workers. One last thing for my brothers all want the same thing, fidgets and V-bucks. I want you to have a safe trip home to the North Pole and Merry Christmas. Oh and tell my elf I miss her!
Love,
Jayde Rouse
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the north pole? I bet you are doing great and also how are your reindeer doing? What I want for Christmas is a foot massager because my feet hurt, and they feel like I’m stepping on rocks. Another thing I want for Christmas is erasable flair pens because I sometimes mess up with my handwriting with flair pens. I want to get a coffee mug for my dad so he can drink coffee in the morning. What I want to get my mom is some earrings, and I can get a toy dinosaur for my brother. I hope that you have a jolly Christmas, Santa Claus!
Love,
Wyatt Remlinger
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you doing on this beautiful day? How´s Mrs. Claus and the elves? Is everything Ok in the North Pole and especially Rudolph? Ok what I want for Christmas. For my mom I will give her a back massager for Christmas. For my dad I will give him a mug that says number one Dad on it and headphones, Game Controller, and mickey mouse sock. Then for my baby brother HaiBlue I will give him some stuffed animals and toys. Lastly for my two brothers I will get them toy cars and some miniature figures.
Love,
Ŕehana Paw
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
Today I made a list of stuff for my family including myself. So my items for my little brother Dylan are some flash cards of addition and subtraction to learn during at home. For myself, I am just going to get a magazine with all the subjects that I´m doing to improve my grades. Also I may ask you something, how are you doing on your beautiful day?
Love,
Julian Chen
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you? Let me guess your having a jolly good time. All of us love you not because of the presents, it’s because we love you. All I want is three things for me and my two little brothers. For me I want a batman set, for Jaxxon he wants a hot wheels set, and for Gabriel I don’t no? Well anyway, we all love you. I got cookies and milk for you on the table, love you.
Love,
Ayden Holland
Age: 10
Next year: 11
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego set. I want a barbecue set for my dad. I want earrings for my mom. I want a Nintendo Switch for Holt. I want a chromebook for Hoss.
Love,
Haith Deckard
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How is everyone doing in the North Pole at the village? I am doing great today. Are you and Mrs. Claus doing good and how about the elves are they working hard?
For my dad I would like for you to give him a barbecue pit and some seasoning to go with it. The second thing I would like for my dad is a foot massaging kit. I would like for you to give my mom a Roomba Robot, iPhone 13, and an Applewatch. For my brother I would love for you to give him a Segway, football, and some science kits. This year for Christmas can you please bring me some presents like some Lego Friends kits, a Laptop, and some baby clothes?
Love,
Ava Thompson
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are doing great! And you are awesome! Things I like for Christmas...First thing is for you to give homeless people blankets and jackets. Second thing I would like is if you can get a Christmas shirt size ⅞. Third thing I would like is a barbecue pit for my dad because he works really hard. I want him to be happy, and I would like if you bring earrings and an elf for my mom. And for my brothers I would like you to bring them hoverboards.
Love:
Leslie Salas
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa. How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves and reindeers doing? Santa Claus I really want a four wheeler, Airpods, and a chain and Hoverbord. For Sharktown in my school I want to buy mom a smell good and some shoes. Then I want a bull dog that is small. I wish it would snow so I can play in it like last year. I would give you cookies and milk because you are the best. I love Mrs. McGrew because I love my teacher so much. I love my mom, dad, sister, and brother. Santa you are so kind for giving me my big presents. I hope you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeers stay safe.
Love,
Inari Butler
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you and your village doing? I´m doing great! The year has come and it’s time for Christmas. For X-mas I would like four, big huge slimes, art things, crafts, and fun things. For my brother Julian he would like for you to bring him Legos, sonic the head choge, a coloring book, a cotton candy machine, and orBotix BB-8 from Star Wars. For my dad I would like him to get a massaging machine, best dad blanket, machines for work and things to make an old truck work. For my mom and sister they would like perfume, a necklace from Kendra Scott, make-up, high heals, clothes, skin care, and a Roomba. For my dog, Ory, she would like dog treats and toys. Thank you, Santa. I will be waiting for you with milk and cookies!
Love,
Gabriella Diaz
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Hello Santa! How are you today along with Mrs. Claus and Rudolph? Time to get down to business mom and dad deserve a lot so mom wants a new car and desk decor. She is asome. Also dad deserves a new gun and scope and a new barbecue pit. My sisters are the best! Ava deserves soil and herb seeds for her garden. Isla deserves cool keychains and jubes. What I want is air jordens, a fishing bow-n-arow, and airsoft guns. Good by for now.
Love,
Bodie Manning
Age: 9
Dear Santa,
How are you doing on this beautiful day? I am very good. School is so fun. I want something for my dad, a new Apple watch for him because he works so hard to get me stuff. For my mom I want a new iPhone. For me I want toys so I can play, and I want my whole family to be there for the party. I want earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet for my sister. I will back some cookies for you and some milk...don’t forget carrots for Rudolph. My brother wants a new computer. I almost forgot I will make sure the Christmas tree is on in the morning. I can’t wait to see you Santa.
Love,
Alisson Iniguez
Age: 10
Dear Santa,
My name is Jamesyn I am 5 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas, Power Wheels Truck, Fire Truck RC, and a Santa Claus T-shirt.
Love,
Jamesyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Luis I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Red Spy Ninja Backpack, Hacker Mask, and a Spy Ninja Noise Enhancer.
Love,
Luis
Dear Santa,
My name is Zimiyah I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Shoes, Power Wheels Truck and a Christmas Tree.
Love,
Zimiyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Kannon I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Toy Car, Monster Truck, and a Paw Patrol Backpack.
Love,
Kannon
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashton I am 5 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. WWE Wrestling Ring, WWE The Big Show Action Figure, and a WWE Championship Belt.
Love,
Ashton
Dear Santa,
My name is Zephaniah I am 5 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Spider-Man Toy, Catboy Toy, and a Paw Patrol Toy.
Love,
Zephaniah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jessimae I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Teddy Bear Puppy, Teddy Bear, and a Toy Duck.
Love,
Jessimae
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Toy Car, Toy Gun, and a Dinosaur Set.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Ivan I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Remote Control Car, a Sword, and a Toy Car.
Love,
Ivan
Dear Santa,
My name is Brizayda I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Mickey Mouse Toy, Toy Car, and Dolls.
Love,
Brizayda
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalie I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Barbie Doll, Playdoh, and a Doctor Barbie Doll.
Love,
Natalie
Dear Santa,
My name is Deborah I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Water Bottle, Princess Barbie Doll, and Shoes.
Love,
Deborah
Dear Santa,
My name is Nick I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Big Airplane, Big Tree, and a Toy for my Dog.
Love,
Nick
Dear Santa,
My name is Leiana I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Toy Cat, Toy for the Cat, and a Ring.
Love,
Leiana
Dear Santa,
My name is Adam I am 5 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Lollipops, Toy Robot, and Ryan’s World Panda.
Love,
Adam
Dear Santa,
My name is Adalynn I am 5 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Snow cone Machine, Elsa Car, and a Barbie Doll with 2 babies.
Love,
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jynsen I am 4 years old this year. I think I have been nice. Here are some things I would like for Christmas…. Dolphin Stuffed Animal, Toy Robot, and a Toy Car.
Love,
Jynsen
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am almost seven. I need a new hoodie. I want a play ground.
Love, Lillian Cantu
Dear Santa,
Hao is Mrs. Kos? I was good this yr. I need shoos. I want a brbes.
Luve, Destin Dayse
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the elfs? I love you Santa Claus. I am six and I love art class. I need a pair of shos. I want a cookie set.
Love, Abigail Dominguez
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. I am good. I need clos. I want a brbe.
Love, Aniyah Flores
Dear Santa Claus,
I love Santa Claus. I am good today. I am 6 years old. I need new shoes. I want a dirte bike.
Love Tyler Frazier
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. You are kind Santa. I love the color blue. I love cats and birdz. I need new clothing. I want tos, bike, brbey, unikon toy, and stuffys.
Love Isis Garcia
Dear Santa Clauss,
How are the elves? I like write. I need new shoes. I want a toys.
Love, Destinee Heysquierdo
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the rein-deers? I am good today. I am 6 years old. I need a pair of shoes. I want a kitten.
Love, Jordan Htoo
Dear Santa,
You are the best. I am good all day. I need a hug from you. I want a Barbie and a LOL doll.
Love, Sophia Htoo
Dear Santa,
Uou are nise for giving us present. I like to jump and play the trampulen. I nee new bed. I wont toys.
Love Liner Poe
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the efus. I am 8. I need noo kos and shos. I want a drt bik and truk.
Love, Joshua Saldana
Dear Santa Claus,
I mes Santa Claus. I ma seven. I need neo shos. I want a cup.
Love Janelle Solis
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the elfs and the rinedears. I like to play basditball. I need some close. I want a sonic wach and PS5 and a gold chane.
Love Joshua Vasquez.
Dear Santa Cluas,
How are the elves? I like to read books. I need shoes that ave new. I want a sonic plushe.
Love, Marcus Wilson
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the elfs? I am six years old. I need new close. I want a new nerf gun.
Love Kayden Zamora
Dear Santa,
My name is Zavian. I wish I had a dog. I love you Santa. I will leave you milk and cookies and Rudolph an apple.
Zavian Rodriguez
Dear Santa,
My name is Mary. I want a truck that is a toy that I can drive in it. I would also like a mermaid tail. I would like a painting easel to paint pictures. I love you.
Mary Searcy
Dear Santa,
I am Anastasia. What I want for Christmas is a barbie doll. I have been good.
Anastasia Cobb
Dear Santa,
I am Caroline. I want presents from you.
Caroline Gipson
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlie. I love you. I would like a bicycle. Thank you.
Charlie Gurley
Dear Santa,
My name is Chrysten. I want 3 kitties and a fish. I love you Santa.
Chrysten Morales
Dear Santa,
My name is Daphanie and I like for Christmas I want a bear and a toy train and a ball.
Daphanie Morales
Dear Santa,
My name is Aurora. I would like a play hot dog stand. I will leave you an apple and some cookies and milk. I will try harder in school. I love you.
Aurora Cuellar
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac. I want a robot. I love you Santa.
Isaac Aguayo
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexandria. I really liked the presents you gave me last year. I love you Santa. Santa, what I really want for Christmas is a Barbie House with the barbies that come with it. I really want a big toy that my brother can’t put in his mouth. I also want for Christmas to be able to come to school at JR Elementary or pick Mrs. Coleman up and bring her to my house. I will leave you cupcakes and milk. I will leave your reindeer some carrots and grapes.
Alexandria Sanchez
Dear Santa,
My name is Paislee Rippiee. All I want for Christmas is some new boots and some boots with fuzzy inside for the cold and two goldfish, a barbie with clothes, one present that is a new fluffy stuffed animal, and a turtle, and a new crayon box for home and that’s all. I love you. I will make you a stocking and I will fill it up with candy canes and some toys you can sell. I want you to also have your own Christmas tree in your wooden house.
Paislee Rippiee
Dear Santa,
My name is Ruben Torres. I would like an electric scooter, four-wheeler, and a doggie. I love you Santa.
Ruben Torres
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan. I want some glue, a cat, and some ice boots.
Ryan Reyes
Dear Santa,
I want a green treehouse and a bed in my treehouse with lots of books. I have been very good.
Kalani Olascuaga
Dear Santa,
Can I have a dinosaur toy and a brand new lunchbox and a brand new bed.
Kalani Olascuaga
Dear Santa,
My name is Atlas. I wished for a robot toy. Thank you for sending Crabby. I am leaving you milk and cookies. I am five years old.
Atlas Luguna
Dear Santa,
I want building blocks.
Hudson Humiston
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy dog. I want a robot.
Evan Polk
Dear Santa, I hope you are fine. I wanted to tell you what I want. I would like a art set please! I hope your reindeer are fine! Ayanna Perez
Dear Santa, Can I have a Corgi Break Plushi? I will also like a Toko Pak. I will love the LOL movie. I want a fuzzy diary. I want a Ghostbuster toy. I will want Jumbo squishies. Sophia Obregon
Dear Santa, I want a red Among Us. I want all Among Us. Can I hav phant for my go CFF. Can I have a Majessonek plus. Can I have Huggewuyye Plushie. Ryden Ware
Dear Santa, Can I get a Mr Beast Funko Pops, Dog Man Funko Pop, Santa Funko Pop, Santa Funko Pop, and can I get a Sponge Bob Funko Pop? Can I have a old Funko Pop? Dahainove Funko Pop. I want a Dogman phone case and a money funko pop. Ashten Lopez
Dear Santa, Can I put a carrots for your reindeer? Can I have a sheet and blanket? Can I have deodorant? Can I also have a all new Captain Underpants Extra Crunchy Book o Fun too? I want a Super Diaper Baby Books? Manny Perez
Dear Santa, I want a Among U.S Book. I want Among U.S Book and Popits. I also want a Dogman Mothering Heights. Moises Cruz
Dear Santa, How are you? I want Stich with the pink Stitch Funko Pop a Christmas kind and Stranger Funko Pops. I want Nacho Boots. I want a phone. Emma Ellis
Dear Santa, I want a Spiderman XPD Max. I want a Spider Maximum Venom Mil. I want Marvel Spider Man Headphones. I want Spiderman watch. I want Marvel Degens 6-INCS. I want Be Comics Batman Mission. I want Into the Spiderverse Marvel LE. Jayce Luera
Dear Santa, How are you and your reindeers? I want an Iron Man Funko Pop. I want a new scooter. I want a Santa Clause Pop it for Christmas. Mason Lavioette
Dear Santa, How are you? I want an Iron Man Mark 5 Toy and Mark 7. I also want Bumblebee toy, Camera drone, blue camera, bley blades, Godzilla, Godzilla Mathra eggs. Martin Hysquierdo
Dear Santa, Can I have a Unicorn Water Bottlo? Can I have a Unicorn Hat? Can I have a Ivy Unicorn Plush it and Pop it? Cute Pens Justina Alaniz
Dear Santa, I love your reindeers. They are so cute. I want a lot of bey blades. Also a lot of Legos. A pop it ball. A Ipad. Also soft blankets. Three Dogman books, glow in the dark slime, some good new shoes. Juan Hernandez
Dear Santa, I would like a Lego set. Please bring me a King Kong Toy and a Smotrobot please. And bring me a Xbox. Nicholas Rendon
Dear Santa, I want LOL. I want Pop its. I want glitter. I love your reindeers. They are so cute.
Caylee Wright.
Dear Santa, I want a Dogman book. The ninth Dogman Book. It is called Dogman Grime and Punishment. Socks Too! Abel Garcia
Dear Santa, I want a glitter babies. I want a Elf Pets. I want a horses and a Rudolph plush light up nose. I want a giant pop its and a pool. How are you and Mrs. Clause and the elves? Please tell Rudolph hi for me! Madison Tijerina
Dear Santa, Hello Santa! I would like a computer for Christmas. Also I would like 90 Roblux cards.
Kori Ward
Dear Santa, I want a lot of Pop its. I want a fidget pack. Gannon Grasse
Dear Santa, I want a phone and Eevee Plushy. I have been a good girl! I want four Funko Pops. Can I please have Pop. Its. Can I have baby Funko Pops, I want a Wildlife Tree Small Baby Tiger. I want a Pop It Phone Case, I really want a American Girl Doll. American Doll Clothes, and I really want a real bunny, I want food for my bunny. Please can you bring me a Barbie Doll House, I want Santa Pop Its. Can I have a Rudolph cute plushies. I really want Jumbo Pop its. Giselle Lozano
Dear Santa,
Can I come to see your elves? For Christmas I want a Iphone 15 because I can play games. My name is Logan and I am 6 years old. I need a jorn man plush because so I can sleep better. I would like to have a playstation because I can watch videos. Merry Christmas Santa I will try my best to get on the good list and have a great day.
Love, Logan Stone
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
I wot a Huggy Wuggy? For Christmas I want Apple watch because I could col people. My name is Jayce and I am 7 years old. I need phone because I could tac pepo. I would like to have huggy wuggy plush I could paey. I mact fot fo rradher because for Dear Santa?
Love, Jayce Grimaldo
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies? For Christmas I want sik mcz because I like hu. My name is Kennedy and I am 6 years old. I need earrings because I like to them. I would like to have xbox because I like to pa dam. We wish you a Merry Christmas.
Love, Kennedy Reagan
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
How do you mak toys? For Christmas I want xbox I like to ptga. My name is Adam and I am 7 years old. I need a eelen because I kud count my ceps. I would like to have a bik because my old is brokin. Merry Christmas.
Love, Adam Garcia
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Wer do the elves live? For Christmas I wunt a ra because it is cool. My name is Brayden and I am 6 years old. I need money because I like it. I would like to have a huggy wuggy plush because he is blue. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Brayden Boone
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Do you go to every house in the world. For Christmas I want books because they make me smarter. My name is Alayna and I am 6 years old. I need cloths because they cover my body. I would like to have some money because we can buy stuff we need. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love, Alayna Sandoval
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
When are you comeng with your reindeer? For Christmas I want Huggy Wuggy because I like him. My name is Jude and I am 6 years old. I need a new home because it’s to little. I would like to Have a new Room because my Room is Falling. I am seting cookies for you Have great dat.
Love, Jude Garcia
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Which kind of elves do you have? For Chrismas I want Huggy Wuggy plush so I can play with it. My name is Jaiden and I am 6 years old. I need books bcause I can get good at reading. I would like to have a phone bcause I brop my phone on the floor. I hoop you have a great Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Jaiden Gallegos
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Wich me ki Do you? For Chrstmas I wart Huggy Wuggy because I love it. My name is Liam and I am 6 years old. I need bike because I like Im bike. I would like ot have boxing gloves because I like it. Merry Christmas.
Love, Liam Obregon
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
What colors are the elves? For Christmas il pstlclooI. My name is Maleena and I am 6 years old. I neeb make for my mom so she bord wofo me. I would like to have hi hz decause twto betoll. I will git you cookez and milk.
Love, Maleena Olachia
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies? For Chistmas I want Lol popis because I like to play. My name is Zoey and I am 6 years old. I need LOL shoes because I need it. I would like to have slime because I like to play. Hiy Santa I like you Santa.
Love, Zoey Richter
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Apple watch because so ekon tak me biases. I want a Dinosaur toy because Ik is soft. I want a micaf watch because sot t is metm.
Love,
Iker Luna Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Wath cid fo mick do you like? For Christmas I want strwus I on git the ched. My name is Ethan and I am 6 years old. I need I money so I can have a P 100. I would like to have punching bag. Christmas.
Love, Ethan Soliz
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
What is your hat made of? For Christmas I want Art things because I like Art. My name is Ike and I am 6 years old. I need water because it is helthey. I would like to have books because I want to read. I wish you a Merry Christmas. May I have a Art box.
Love, Ike Quirey
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? For Chrismis I wan a Huggy Wuggy plush because i lik to play with it. My name is Mason and I am 6 years old. I need a Xbox because it is fun to play with it. I would like to have a goat cup because it is omost my mom brulee. How many elves do you have?
Love, Mason Moak
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a phone because I can watch you tood. I would like to have red lipstick to I kood look prairie. I need booke to I can reer. I wut to see you.
Love,
Roseleeann Robles Rosario
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
Do you know my hous? For Christmas I want creeper watch because I need to tell the time. My name is Jennifer and I am 8 years old. I need a bike because I lend how rid a bike. I would like to have a pet hestr because I need lend how to tack cars about pet. Dear Santa I will be good. Tuday wren to comn my hous?
Love, Jennifer Do
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want LOL because it’s fun. I would like to have a dog because I can play with it. I need clos because I need them.
Love, Alyssa Loya
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
For Chrmas want a pipe dkus tho plae and the brk. I would like to hav shop because I kan bi stuff. I need chlokid because I hav a sistr the los chlokid.
Love, Rozae Moreno
Mrs. Davis
1st grade
Dear Santa,
My name is Samantha. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: to dols, 1 elsa, 1 ona, and a toi for my dog.
Merry Christmas! From, Samantha Arcos
Dear Santa,
My name is Aurora. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a tablet, a umbralo, a cat.
Merry Christmas!
From, Aurora Hernandez
Dear Santa,
My name is Angel. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: a truc, a slim, a plado.
Merry Christmas!
From, Angel Lopez
Dear Santa,
My name is Thais. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: brbe clos, a brbe swimang pol, 100 diprs for my dol.
Merry Christmas!
From, Thais Luna
Dear Santa,
My name is Daila. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a brb, makop, a kitjn.
Merry Christmas! From, Daila Lupercio
Dear Santa,
My name is Julieta. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a elsa dress, hi hels, and a arel dol.
Merry Christmas! From, Julieta Lupercio
Dear Santa,
My name is Israel. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: a bisekl, stuft ber, toi arplan.
Merry Christmas! From, Israel Lupercio
Dear Santa,
My name is Maria. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a wast, a mrmad toe, and a nu fon.
Merry Christmas! From, Maria de Fatima Montejo
Dear Santa,
My name is Brandon. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: a sonic toy and a batman.
Merry Christmas! From, Brandon Padron
Dear Santa,
My name is Mateo. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: srkl bol, lian sord, sork gam. \
Merry Christmas! From, Mateo Perez Nunez
Dear Santa,
My name is Analia. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a prenses dol, a prenses dres, a brbe.
Merry Christmas! From, Analia Ramirez
Dear Santa,
My name is Ximena. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a elsu dol, ledr crds, buk with culurs.
Merry Christmas! From, Ximena Rodriguez Calero
Dear Santa,
My name is Pedro, I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: a spiderman, a sorc boe, bumbol be, aqwaman.
Merry Christmas! From Pedro Ruiz
Dear Santa,
My name is Elizabeth Ruiz. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a ana dras, a unekrn, a elsa toe.
Merry Christmas! From, Elizabeth Ruiz
Dear Santa,
My name is Luis. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: toy playhouse, a toy car, and playdoh.
Merry Christmas! From, Luis Silva
Dear Santa,
My name is Yamilet. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: a bik, a dol haus, a brbe.
Merry Christmas! From Yamilet Silva
Dear Santa,
My name is Elsy. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. I want this for Christmas: slime, notebook to draw, big car for me.
Merry Christmas! From, Elsy Sosa
Dear Santa,
My name is Oliver. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy. I want this for Christmas: pop putrl, makqwen, an ras crs.
Merry Christmas! From, Oliver Verdeja
Dear Santa,
My name is Brenden. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me cars, a truck, and a motorbike. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Brenden
Dear Santa,
My name is Stark. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a VR Headset, RC Car, and a gaming phone. I’ll set out cookies.
From, Stark
Dear Santa,
My name is Edgar. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a bike, an I phone, and a PS4. I’ll set out cookies.
From, Edgar
Dear Santa,
My name is Samuel. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me an I Phone, PS5, and an RC Car. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Samuel
Dear Santa,
My name is Allyson. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a bike, a doll, and a jumbo pop it. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Allyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Lexi. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me an I-pad, doll, and a toy. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Lexi
Dear Santa,
My name is DJ. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a tablet, a PS4, and an I-Phone. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
DJ
Dear Santa,
My name is Diann. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a Barbie, a Barbie House, and an underwater I-Phone. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Diann
Dear Santa,
My name is Elsa. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a tablet, a Barbie, and a Barbie House. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Elsa
Dear Santa,
My name is Hector. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a bag of chips, a tablet, and colors. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Hector
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayven. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me cars, a dog, and a PS 5. I’ll set out the cookies.
From,
Jayven
Dear Santa,
My name is Daleyza. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me an I Pad, a bendy toy, and a computer with sparkles. I’ll set out the cookies.
From,
Daleyza
Dear Santa,
My name is Jase. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a PS4, a man eater, and a bicycle. I’ll set out the cookies.
From,
Jase
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a scooter, an RC car, and a PS4 and a controller. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Kayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyler. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a monster truck, an I-Phone, and $20 dollars. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Tyler
Dear Santa,
My name is Ysset. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me an I Phone 5, slime, and makeup. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Ysset
Dear Santa,
My name is Gavyn. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me a bicycle, a PS5, and a toy drone. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Gavyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Xavier. I have been good this year. I hope you bring me an Avengers toy, Batman House, and a PS5. I’ll set out cookies.
From,
Xavier
Dear Santa,
I would like some toys and a dog, you don’t have to buy it but it would be nice. I love christmas because of you. I would like a 4 wheeler a fidget spinner and a aquish mellows like 7 of them please. Please art stuff and a music station, posca markers a scooter that doesn’t charge, headphones, a cool cup, necklace, shoes and a bracelet.
Love Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard and a robot and a phone.
Levi
Dear Santa,
I love the elf you sent. I hope my brother and sisters have been real good and me to and now my list. 4wheeler, skateboard, trampoline, apple watch. Thank you so very much. See you later.
Merry Christmas
Love Lane
Dear Santa.
Merry Christmas. When Zella comes back to the North Pole tell her I love her! This is what I want. I want a really big popit, phone, popit phone case and posca markers, dresses, and toys for Zella and a 4wheeler the color purple, fidgets, lots of books, makeup, trampoline, makeup and lots of teacher stuff to play with.
Love Alaina
Dear Santa,
I want a bracelet, shoes, scooter, skateboard, chapter books, clock, jacket, posca markers, phone, 4wheeler, real elf, watch, bubble gum and a new stocking.
River
Dear Santa,
I would like a real puppy, brown posca markers, headphones, cat and christmas cake.
Lyla
Dear Santa,
I want some bablades, 4wheeler, robux, toy car, shoes, warm blanket, and that’s all the things I want for Christmas and Santa if you don’t get me everything I understand.
Esteban
Dear Santa,
I would like a Iphone 13, v-backs, gaming chair, baseball, alarm clock, motorcycle, fidget spinner and a scooter.
Jackson
Dear Santa,
I want fidgets, American Girl doll, posca markers, the babysitters book, iphone 13, high heels, headphones, skateboard.
Love Jillian
Dear Santa,
I would like a fidget, skateboard, posca markers, robot, bike, tablet, soccer ball, teal headphones and color pencils.
Madalynn
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy phone slime.
Jaden Garcia
Dear Santa,
I would like slime, phone 13, puppy doberman, tablet, maid robot that does what I say, among us jumbo popit, make-up, doll, baby bottle, cocomelon toy, a real rose and magic wand.
Ava
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I wold want a puppy, fidget spinner, skateboard, conten candy, headphones and a fluff ball.
Love Andrew
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone, lots of popits, LOL dolls, new bike, slime
Torin
Dear Santa,
I would like a 4wheler and an army man and a robot car.
Merry Chtistmas
Niko
Dear Santa,
I want a neklas, braclet, books, headphones, dresses, shoes, LOL toy, playdo, and lollipop.
Joaverii
Dear Santa, I want Ipad, skateboard, shoes, 4wheeler, bracelet, to be in the army.
Merry Christmas
Love Christopher
Dear Santa,
I want a motorcycle, 4wheeler, iphone, lollipop, scooter,
Love Max
Dear Santa,
I want a dog, cat, slime, lollipo, shoes, tablet, necklace, scooter.
Marry Christmas
Jimena
1. Karisma Atkinson - Dear Santa, My name is Karisma from Texas. How are you doing? I have tride
to be good. May you please get me a bar and mal. Have a Merry Christmas. Karisma
2. Jaren Keene - Dear Santa, mi name Jared. I liv n Texas When are u comen. Can I hav a ntenbo.
may I hav a rablak. merry merry christmas. Jared
3. Julian Dominguez - Dear Santa, My name is Julian from Texas. Where do you live? how are you
doing? im doing good. have a Merry Chrismas. Julian
4. Ashton Ybarra - Dear Santa, my is Ashton from Texas. When is Santa cuming. I have bin good.
May I have XXodlPSP. have a may Christmas Ashton
5. Violet Gonzales - Dear Santa, My Name is Violet. I from Texas. I will Stop liueing. Ma I have a
huvrBoare And a toy uelf. I wut to know How your wif is. luve Violet
6. Emerson Guerrero - Dear Santa, My name is Emerson forn Texas. How are you doing. I tried to be
good. May I have a NiteNtoshich and a yoyo. Merry Christmas, Emerson.
7. Anabelle Hernandez - Dear Santa, My Name is Anabelle from Texas. What are you cume. I will not
paran. MA I hav a dog. Closing Merry Christmas Anabelle
8. Makayla Hernandez - Dear Santa, My name is Makayla from Texas I hope you are good I tride to
be good May I have a to beds. Merry Christmas as Makayla
9. Adarian Martin - Dear Santa, My name is Adarian am from Texas. When is Santa come. I will be
good. I will hlpe my mom. What is Santa. Who is Santa. Why is Santa here. Adarian
10. Jovani Moo - Dear Santa, Jovani I am from Texas. how are you. I tried to be good. may I have a
ipad. Have a Merry Christmas, Jovani
11. Jesus Morales - Der Santa, My Name from Texas. To be Goo. Prasm Play. happe Choistas.
happy dasbue. happe santa. Jesus
12. Serenity Morin - Dear Santa, mi nams is Serenity and I Live fron Texas. what is a Christmas? I
will dy Good. May I hav a loo, figs, and, Skates. Merry christms Serenity
13. Xiomar Rodriguez - Dear Santa, my name is Xio from Texas. When are you coming. I picked up
trash. may I have a hamer and a ham. merry christmas Xio
14. Mackenzie Salazar - Dear Santa, my name is macKenzie. I am from Texas. What is yo weo
name. I trid to be good. may I have a LoL and can I have a Pe macKenzie
15. Peter Szela - Dear Santa, My Name is Peter from Texas. Who helps you? I tride to be good this
year. Please can I have cors. Have a Merry Christmas time. Peter.
16. Harmonee Trevino - Dear Santa, My name Harmonee from Texas. Where is Sata. I will by good.
May I have a 100 popit. May I have 100 dipls. have a Merry christmas Harmonee
17. Krystal Wah - Dear Santa, My name is Krystal from Texas. are you cold. I trid to be good. I wad
like a yoyo, digits Krystal
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. This year I would like one areu and two cats
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Kathryn
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. This year I would like a cat
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Denisse
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a doll house and a puppy
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Estefanny
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. This year I would like a car and mat
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Herbert
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a pantes and games.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Karla Serna Solis
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a car and trane.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Erick
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a truk and car.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Sebastian
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a bob cehas and gams.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Jimena
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a toy snake and toy mice.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Daniel
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like red ball and crayons.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Hailey
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a lol and sae.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Jaylyn
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a car and brick.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Justin
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a hat wyils car and pj max cars.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Brian
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a toy car and utind sich. Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Freddy
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a chevrn toi car.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been good. I would like a dog and cat.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Ximena
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a car and motorcycle.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Alexis
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a lol and sae.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Alexa
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a hamsr and LOL.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Eva
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year I have been nice. I would like a chevrn toi car.
Merry Christmas! Your friend,
Matthew
Dear Santa,
I just want to say Merry Christmas. I hope Mrs. Claus is doing fine and your deers. Thank you for giving us presents. We all love Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus! This year I would like Jesus to have a wonderful birthday. Santa Claus, I hope you are warm in your house. Santa, I wish you a nice Christmas. I wish I had a baby sister so it can be healthy and I could feed it and give it a bath so it can be fresh and clean. I wish I will go to Heaven and I pray for the poor people.
Love,
Elena
Dear Santa,
I am writing to you because I love you! I hope you and your reindeer are ready for your big trip. I wish for a dog but not a small one. And I wish for a good Christmas and I wish for stuff for my dog and stuff for my other dog if I get one.
Love,
Suthern
Dear Santa Claus,
I really want a baby reindeer. Thank you for giving me a drawing box last year. I wish to have a baby reindeer. I will feed it carrots and water. I wish for everyone to be nice. I hope my family does not get cancer.I hope my class doesn’t get in trouble so much! I would try to be a good girl for Jesus and hope I will go straight to Heaven. You are so nice and happy!
Love,
Natalie
Dear Santa Claus,
I’m writing to say Merry Christmas. Tell Mrs. Claus hello for me. I hope you and your reindeer are ready for your trip around the world. My name is Ivee and I love you. This year I want a toy pony. Next I want a new dog and collar. Then I want a Rainbow high doll (a pink one). Next I want 4 buckets of purple, pink, blue, and rainbow slime. Then I want a lamp and backpack chains. Then 10 tickets to Disney World.
Love,
Ivee
Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Harper and say hello to Ms. Claus for me. I want an elf on a shelf girl and that glove so I can touch it. Next I really want an O.M.G. Doll and a Boy and baby American girl doll, I want the bell collection of BABY-SITTERS LITTLE-SISTERS, Then I want some more cuddles and maybe some bookmarks BUT REALLY I WANT ALL MY TEETH BACK and I want some Creative Experts and I want a lot tickets to Disney World and a pool with a Dog just for me and a cat.
Love,
Harper
P.S. I love SANTA CLAUS!
Dear Mr. Claus,
I’m writing to say Merry Christmas to you. I want a toy shark for Christmas. I hope you have a good time driving presens to the world. I have been good this year. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Love,
Brandon
Dear Santa,
I want a new baby sister and a new kitten. please get Smokey and Stella and bring them back to me and I want a robot cat and a baby alive LuLu auchow.
Love,
Sophia
Dear Santa,
I want $10 and Pokemon cards and a Fidget Stress ball and a pop it of Among Us and a baby sister and I hope you and your elves have fun going around the world.
Love,
Jonathan
Dear Santa Claus,
I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a great Christmas and your elves, too. Can I please have a Barbie car, a present shaped pop-it, and a little teddy bear for my sister, 1 billion Robux, and for a happy life.
Love,
Zia
Dear Santa,
I wish you a Merry Christmas and your reindeer to not get sick. So I want an Iphone 12 please and a cute maechen doll, also a cute teddy bear, a TV, a big one, a big toy car so I can ride and a toy for my dog. Can I have some mochisens and croc charms and tickets to Disney World and can I please get a cute kitten.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I would like a new A&M globe for my mom because when I was little I dropped it. Next I want a football tee and a puppy so I can sleep with it. I want it to be Yorky. I want an Iphone 13 PRO MAX so I can call my friends. After that I want a brother so I can play with him. Then I want tickets to Disney World and markers for creative experts. Then candy.
Love,
Rylan
Dear Santa,
I am writing to say Merry Christmas. Tell Mrs. Claus Hello for me. I hope you and your reindeer are ready for your trip around the world! Thank you for always being nice to me. I would really want an oculus VR and new games for it and a math book so I can be good in math. Also I would like some Robux from Roblox and that’s all I want!
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
I love you and your reindeer. Rudolph is so cute I just want him so much. This year I have been good. Merry Christmas to you and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer. I want a book for christmas. Thank you for giving my little sister a kickball. In my stocking I want a reispeics. Really All I Want For Christmas is my two front teeth.
Love,
Hartley
Dear Santa,
I’m telling you happy day. Do you like giving prastes? I want a sharkseker and some other things. I’m good but don’t give me everything.
Love,
Jax
Dear Santa,
HOW are You? I have been good this year. My name is SJ and I am 6 years old. For CHristmas I need a new pair of shoes.
Your Friend,
SJ Murphy
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs? I have been good this year. My name is Callie and I am 7 years old. For Christmas I need a new book. I would like a book and a LOL. I hope you have a Merri Chritmas and a Happ New Year!
Your friend,
Callie Flores
Dear Santa,
Haw is Miss Clos. I have been good this year. My name is Bella and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I need a new skates. I would like a piano and a computer. I hop you have a Mrry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Your Frend,
Izabella Alaniz
Dear Santa,
How are you! I have been good this year. my name is Kira and I am 6 years old. for christmas I need skates. I would like a rug and scooter. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and Happy New year!
Your Friend
Kira Serena
Dear Santa,
Are you staeen woom? I have been good this year. My nama is Graysen and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I need laptop. I will like books and I hope you have a merry Christms and Happy new year.
Your friend
Graysen Ring
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs? I have been good this year. My name is Cooper and I am six years old. For Christmas I need a new pair of shoes. I would like a game and a dirt bike. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year.
Your Friden,
Cooper Lambert
Dear Santa,
How are you love you. I have been good this year. Me name is Renata and I am 7 years old. For Christmas I woul like a book and a dress.
Your fried,
Renata Nunez-Castillo
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. My name is Gabriel. I am 7 years old. For Christmas I need a new book. I wunt a nev cat and a new PS5. I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Your friend
Gabriel Aguirre
Dear Santa,
How do you look like? I have been good this year. My name is Mayte and I am 6 years old. for Christmas I need a new Tablit. I would like a LOL baby and a Ntendo. I hope you have a merry christmas and a happy new year!
Your friend
Mayte Garcia
Dear Santa,
How are you I have been good this year. My name is Xavier and I am 7 years old for christmas rug bike and a book I have you have a mrry christmase and a Happy New Year!
For Friend,
Xavier Pena
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good this year. My name is Zachary and I am 6 years old. For Christmas I need a new Bacet. I would like legos an a cat. I hope you have a mery christms a happy new year.
Your frie
Zachary Carpenter
Dear Santa,
How is miss clos? I have been good this year. my name is Bowen ad I am 6 years old. For christmas I need a new pokemon cards. I would like the new gost buster set with thu soot and a cat. I hope you have a marry christmas and a happy new year!
Your friend
Bowen Donnell
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have Been good this year in I love you. my name is Josiah and I am 7 years old. For chrisms I need a new alligator gar. I would like a Bike and a puppy. I hope you have a Merry Christms New Year!
Your friend,
Josiah Lopez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have deen good this year. my name is Cody and I am six years old. For christmas I need a new Jacit. I would lik natuil and lagos. I hop you have a merr christms and a Happy new Year!
You Friend,
Cody Cossey
Dear Santa,
How ar you? I have been good this year my name is Zayden and I am 6 years old. For christmast I would like a book and legos I hope you have a merry chrsitmast and a Happy New yea.
Your frien,
Zayden Muniz
Dear Santa,
How is your day going? I have been good this year. My name is Alexander and I am 7 years old. For Christmas I need new shoes. I would like a cat and a dog. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Your friend,
Alexander Lopez
Dear Santa,
How are you? I have been good This Year. my name is Case and I an 6 years old. For Christmast I need a new book. I would like a rabit and a PS5. I hope you have a mer christmas and a H New Year!
Yer fred,
Case Broussard
Dear Santa,
How are you. I hiave bee good this year. My name is David and I am 7 years old. For chrtmas I need a new dog. I would lik book and ps5. I hope you havi a Merry Chrniststmas nd a Happy New.
Your friend
David Martinez
Dear Santa,
These are the things I want for Christmas. For everyone to be safe, healthy, and happy. And for everyone to get everything they want for Christmas. And to have a safe and healthy one too. And what I want for Christmas is how to pray the rosary, and a rosary too. I want toys of all kinds: toy cars, board games, and the happiest soul like Sister Elaine.
-Jaxon W.
Dear Santa,
-I hope that I will get better at my scooter, and to be maybe even better on a bike that I might get for Christmas!
-Sincerely, Felicity W.
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wish is health for my family and me.
Love, Abbigail F.
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wish is for my mom to have her baby, and that it could be a boy or a girl. You pick which one you want. Right now I have 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Also, I want a touch screen computer.
Sincerely, Miguel
Dear Santa,
I hope my aunt has a great baby, my family has a great Christmas, and the poor have it too. I hope to reach my reading goal, to do well in math, and to be a good girl.
Sincerely, Mia G.
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! I don’t really want anything this year. Just…some wishes and maybe one gift or two. I wish for my friends like Nova, Isabella, Chelsey, Mia G, Mia S, Abbigail, Felicity, Erianna, and Ella to have a good Christmas! For my family so if they are travelling for them to be safe and for my cousin’s birthday, and for my teacher’s birthday on January 2! I want her to have a good birthday! And a quick favor for my teacher’s aunt who fell. I mean call me crazy, but I have feelings for her. I pray for her. She is 96 years old so please help her. And for my mom she seems…Stressed Out. If she is, please help her. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!
Love, Paula D.
Dear Santa,
I wish
1 for my family to get the new house
2 so dad can sell his new house
3 for pokemon to be real
4 so I can go to the library
5 so I can get all A’s on my next report card
6 so mom doesn’t forget about the candy
7 so Ruby doesn’t shed
8 so Memo doesn’t move
By Raylee J.
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wish is for my grandmother to go to heaven. She died one year ago. We pray for her at school. For everyone else’s wishes to come true.
LOVE, Kai I.
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wish is for my cat to be healthy and a good cat when she is inside and to be safe when outside. For everyone who has Covid and for everyone that is sick, and for everyone to have a safe Christmas.
Love, Maddux M.
Dear Santa,
I ask for all the people that have Covid to get well and for the people that are in purgatory to go to heaven. Sincerely, Chelsey M.
Dear Santa,
I wish for everyone to have a very special Christmas and to be safe, and my dog too. For my teacher. Ms. Madsen, and my whole class, and everyone at my school, and my family, and everyone in the whole world.
Sincerely, Isabella S.
Dear Santa,
I want you to help my friend’s mom to go straight to heaven and for my aunt to have a healthy baby. For everyone to do well at the UIL competition. Your Friend,
Bryce S.
Dear Santa,
My Christmas wish is that my puppies grow big, and strong, and don’t get sick!
Love Ella S.
Dear Santa,
I would like for my cousin to have her baby safely, and for all the poor to have a smile on Christmas day.
Sincerely, Mia S.
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is for everyone to have a safe holiday, for everyone to get what they want, and for the sick to get better.
Sincerely, Erianna S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like a Skipper Barbie for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,Emily Barajas
Dear Santa,
My name is Bentley.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like new shoes for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Bentley Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Avalynn.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like American Girl doll stuff for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Avalynn Zambrano
Dear Santa,
My name is Kolt.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a big RC boat for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Kolt Abraham
Dear Santa,
My name is Adrian.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a monster truck for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Adrian Tonche
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like a unicorn for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Harper Amerson
Dear Santa,
My name is Nathaniel.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a Sonic toy for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Nathaniel Cuellar
Dear Santa,
My name is Sophie.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like earrings for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Sophie Trevino
Dear Santa,
My name is Calvin.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a toy dinosaur for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Calvin Cabrera
Dear Santa,
My name is Lillianna.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like an Elsa doll for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Lillianna Alvarez
Dear Santa,
My name is Rowan.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like a new baking set for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Rowan Brown-Willis
Dear Santa,
My name is Josiah.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a toy car for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Josiah Carter
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenia.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like a Barbie car for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kenia Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Austyn.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like an ultra rare LOL Doll for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Austyn Spraggins
Dear Santa,
My name is Tayler.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good girl.
I would like 3 pink flamingos for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Tayler Soefje
Dear Santa,
My name is Jace.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a bike for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jace Ochoa
Dear Santa,
My name is Nash.
I am 6 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like Army weapons for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Nash Odom
Dear Santa,
My name is Giovanny.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like an Eliminator Go Kart for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Giovanny Sandoval
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyiam.
I am 5 years old.
I have been a good boy.
I would like a Spongebob toy for Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Lyiam Laughlin
Aubrey- Dear Santa, I love you! Can you bring me a Barbie for Christmas and chicken for lunch on Christmas Day. Thank you!
Georgia- Dear Santa, Will you bring me an Elf. Also I want a LOL, a Barbie doll dream house, a turtle, a HEB shopping cart, a babydoll with colorful hair, a potion mixing bowl so I can be like a witch, and a guitar. Thank you, I love you!
Zayne- Dear Santa, I want a Sonic the Hedgehog toy, Space Jam toys, Paw Patrol toys, Blocks, a trampoline, a basketball goal, Pikachu toys, Mario Cart for Nintendo Switch, finger skateboards, and playdough. Thank you!
Gracelynn- Dear Santa, I want a doll, a real blue car, and a babydoll. Thank you and I love you!
Joseph- Dear Santa, I want Power Ranger toys, Avengers toys, Mario the game, a toy dog, and that’s it. I love you!
Nawlah- Dear Santa, I want a Yukon toy, and a reindeer. Thank you, I love you.
Drew- Dear Santa, I want a Godzilla toy, a house, a King Kong toy, a hoverboard, a hose, a scooter, and a bike. Thanks Santa, I love you.
Lorenzo- Dear Santa, I want Hot Wheel toys, Legos, Monster trucks, Gas station toys, and Airplane toys. Thank you, I love you!
Rolando- Dear Santa, I want a Robot, an Airplane, Hot Wheel car toys, and a real car. Thank you, I love you!
Juan- Dear Santa, please give me food, Hot Wheels, a Robot, a Shark, a Boat, a Turkey, Stickers, a Seagull, an Airplane, and a Pet bird. Thank you, I love you!
Daniel- Dear Santa, I want a lion, a tractor, a tiger, an elephant, a dump truck, a teddy bear, a doll house, a new shirt, and monkeys. Thank you, I love you!
Javian- Dear Santa, I want Sonic the Hedgehog, Pokemon, Mario, Ryan’s World, Space Jam toys, and toy animals. Thank you, I love you!
Noemi- Dear Santa, I want red and pink heart pillows, two dolls, a Barbie, a Barbie house, a doll swimming pool, a Barbie bathtub, a toy dog, a toy school, a doll chair, a toy cat, a toy refrigerator, toy flowers, a Barbie swimsuit, and a tablet. Thank you, I love you!
Preston- Dear Santa, I want a crane, a rocketship, a bulldozer, an excavator, an astronaut, some cologne, a toy leaf blower, a super bright flashlight, a laser gun, a shark, the tallest toy in the world, a talking robot, a spinner, a circle toy with no corners, a fan, and an alien ship. Thank you, I love you!
Maddox- Dear Santa, I want a Cat in the Hat shirt and toy, a Space Jam toy, a Sonic the Hedgehog toy, Call of Duty, a Space Jam coloring book, Fortnite toys, Hello Neighbor, a Basketball, Mario, Fgteev toys, a Power Rangers toy, and a toy schoolhouse. Thank you, I love you!
AJ- Dear Santa, I want a Barbie tree house, a teddy bear, a flying fairy toy, a snowglobe for my mom, a sheep basket, a turtle, a drawing board, a computer, a Barbie, a bunny, some new books, some blocks, some Legos, a TV, and a toy kitchen. Thank you, I love you!
Addisyn- Dear Santa, I want a Barbie, a unicorn stuffy, a slinky, and some putty. Thank you, I love you!
Samantha- Dear Santa, I want an Elsa doll, an Anna doll, some olives, some new books, some homework, a new blanket, some cookies, a Cocomelon doll, a princess, a pillow, and a toy. Thank you, I love you!
Micha- Dear Santa, I want some new cars, a mailbox, an icecream truck, some trucks, an airplane, a helicopter, some blocks, some magnetic numbers, some candy, icecream, and a baby. Thank you, I love you!
Elijah- Dear Santa, I want a robot, toy dinosaurs, a toy monster, a yo-yo, Lego City, toy letters, a toy chair, a toy zebra, a xylophone, a toy car, a toy umbrella, and a toy turtle. Thank you, I love you!
Dear Santa, My name is Mr. Don. I am 8 years old. I like to ride my skateboard. My Christmas list is a Lego set, a Venus fly trap, and money for my mom a house. Please Santa I thank you, bro. Love Don
Dear Santa, My name is Damon I am 9 years old. I am on the nice list. I help my mom to clean and my dad to work on the truck. I want to get head phones. I want a toy truck. We need money to pay light bills. I hope you have a great day Santa. Love, Damon
Dear Santa, My name is Liam. I’m almost 8, but I am 7. I’m on the nice list. I ay hello and wave to people and I play with my dog. My Christmas list is a dirt bike, a phone, and a PC. I need clothing. I will lay out cookies for you and deer feed for the reindeer. Sincerely, Liam
Dear Santa, My name is Jose. I am 8 years old. I am a boy. I am mean sometimes and good. I think I am nice because I behave at school and I help my mom. I would like a nerf gun from Fortnight, a PS5, and sneakers. I need socks. Please help the homeless people to get shelter, so they wont get cold. I love you, Merry Christmas Santa. Sincerely, Jose
Dear Santa, My name is Irene. I am 8 years old. I am a girl. I am on the good list. I believe I’m good because I do what my mom and dad tell me to do. I pour water for my sister and I feed my dog. On Christmas I want a real baby cat, a new Ipad, and a bubble gum. Thank you! Love, Irene
Dear Santa, My name is Natalie. I am 7 years old. I am a girl. I was nice this year. I think I was on the nice list this year because I do my chores, I feed my pets, and I do what my mom and dad say. Santa could I please have a new doll, doll house, and a robot. I need a furry jacket and a pair of warm boots. Please help the homeless find a home. Please and thank you Santa. Love Natalie
Dear Santa, My name is Raisa. I am 7 years old. I am a girl. I am nice. I believe I am because I loved my sister when she was a baby. I say nice words. I am a sweet girl. I wish I could have a puppy, a swimming pool, and a book. Homeless people need a house and food. Santa, Thank you. Love, Raisa
Dear Santa, My name is Jaxson. I am 7 years old. I am on the nice list because I help my sister, I do my work, and I am grateful. My wish list is a Beyblade Stadium and a computer. I need books and a jacket. Thanks for everything, I would like to say Merry Christmas. Sincerely, Jaxson
Dear Santa, My name is Dylan. I am 8 years old. I am a boy. I am on the mice list because I feed my dog, I do nice things, and I believe in God. For Christmas, I want a new phone, a hoverboard, and a cat. I need a new truck and a new house. Thank you for the new presents. Merry Christmas! Your Friend, Dylan
Dear Santa, My name is Stiles. I am 8 years old. I am a boy. I am on the nice list. I think I’m nice to my friends, I play with them, and I say nice stuff. This year I would like to have a GT Hotwheel, a dirt bike, and I little snake. I need black shoes and blue jeans. Please help the homeless to have food. Happy Christmas and stay safe delivering toys. Thank you for your kindness. Sincerely, Stiles.
Dear Santa, My name is Vayda. I am 7 years old. I am a girl. I am on the nice lice. I think that I’m nice because I help my family, cook food, and I do what my mom says. My wish list is a robot hamster, a koala stuffed animal, and unicorn shirts and shoes. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Vayda
Dear Santa, My name is Julissa. I am 8 years old. I am on the nice list because I play with my friends, I say thank you, and help my friends. This year I want an Ipad, a new box of pop-its, and a new tablet. I need clothes and shoes. Please help my aunt get a car. I hope I get the things that I want. Thank you. Love, Julissa
Dear Santa, My name is Kelly. I am 7 years old. I am a girl. I am on the nice list. I think that I’m nice because I help, hug, have manners, and say yes ma’am or yes sir. I wish to have a parrot, Pokémon cards, and a Simple Dimple. I need a new sofa and paint. Homeless people need stuff to relax. Merry Christmas Santa, I hope the cookies people give you are good. Love, Kelly
Dear Santa, My name is Jackie. I am 8 years old. I am on the nice list because I am proud of my friends, I support anyone, and I treat myself good. Here are three gifts I want for Christmas; butter slime, a skateboard, and shiny rocks. I hope the homeless people can get houses. Thank you and Merry Christmas. Sincerely, Jackie
Dear Santa, My name is Bablu. I am 8 years old. These are three things I am wishing for; baseball bat, a scooter, and shirts. I will set out cookies for you on Christmas Eve. From Bablu
Dear Santa, My name is Hunter. I am 7 years old. I am nice because I am grateful and respectful. I want a PS5, a dog, and a snake. I need money for food for others. Sincerely, Hunter
Dear Santa, My name is Ethyn. I am a boy. I’m on the nice list because I help my friends and I listen to my teacher. I want a new Nintendo game called Minecraft Dungeons, the golden V bucks card, and a pet baby rabbit. Santa, Merry Christmas! Love, Ethyn
Dear Santa, My name is Paul. I am 9 years old. This year I have been nice. These are three things I am wishing for: 1. I-phone 13, 2. Nintendo Switch, and 3. Computer. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. From Paul