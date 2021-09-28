The Port Lavaca City Council awarded the bid for renovations to the Southern Pacific Railway Depot to Barefoot Construction during a special meeting Monday, Sept. 20. The base bid plus Alternate 2 includes new siding and trim, new windows, doors and cornices, a new soffit for the east end, and a complete re-roof using Enviroshake shingle system that gives the appearance of cedar shingles, said Jody Weaver, interim city manager.
Weaver said, with the replacement of the deck, they would like to add drainage underneath the depot, so the water doesn’t sit. This would add an estimated $25,000 to the project.
Alternative one would allow the builder to use 30-year asphalt shingles that would not mimic the appearance of cedar but would bring the cost to $162,720.
“I think it should look realistic, so I would go with the Enviroshake shingles,” said Councilman Jerry Smith.
“This will make the outside look nice,” said Weaver, noting the Enviroshake shingles are rated for 185 mph winds and comes with a 50-year warranty.
In other business, the council approved the following items:
- A request from the Calhoun County Fair Association for a waiver of parade permit fees for Saturday, Oct. 9, and to assist with traffic control from Sandcrab Stadium to the Bayfront Peninsula.
- A request from the Calhoun High School senior class of 2023 to host a Color Run fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11, and for assistance with traffic control.
- A request from Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society for closure of Benavides Street between Leona and Austin streets for the Turkey Dinner Drive-Thru 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
- The final reading of the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022.
- The final reading of an ordinance fixing the tax rates for fiscal year 2022.
- Amendments to Appendix A – Fees, Rates, and Charges.
- A prevailing wage rate for the re-roofing project at the Port Lavaca Police Department.
- Delegation of authority on the PD re-roofing project.
- The construction procurement method for the PD re-roofing project.
- A selection committee and proposal ranking criteria for the PD re-roofing project.
- A TIPS agreement for Enterprise fleet management.
- A replat in the Rafei Subdivision.
- A replat in the Howlett’s Subdivision.
- A conceptual multifamily apartment complex to be located on Alcoa Drive.
- A new lease for Something More Media.
- Task order #23 for Brooks Wastewater Lift Station.
The council also acted on the following:
- Received the comprehensive Plan 5-year review report.
- Rejected a height variance for a sign request from Prosperity Bank but the staff was asked to work with them on the height. - Took no action following a closed session.