Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard encourages residents to call before coming by the District Attorney's Office. The office is being closed to visitors due to COVID-19.
Heard said people will be directed to who they need to speak when they call.
He also said his office and management of the Calhoun County Jail along with justices of the peace are assessing who they can move out of the jail to make more room. He noted these will not be high-risk inmates and ones with strong ties to the community.
"We're in the process of checking backgrounds and histories," he said.
All five Calhoun County justices of the peace are resetting scheduled court dates for after April 1 due to COVID-19, according to a notice signed by all justices and put in place Tuesday, March 17.
The justices - Hope Kurtz, Precinct 1, Calvin Anderle, Precinct 2, Tanya Dimak, Precinct 3, Wesley Hunt, Precinct 4, and Nancy Pomykal, Precinct 5, put in place a temporary standing order to "protect the community, limit exposure, and provide for an efficient judicial system."
The Governor's Office issued the emergency order to which the JPs are complying. These are in effect until the emergency has been lifted.
All non-essential court has ceased until further notice: Civil (debt and small claims) trials will be postponed even though cases can still be filed and service time will be impacted, evictions, and certain writs. Class C misdemeanors, such as traffic violations, can be handled by phone, mail or online.
"All scheduled court proceedings prior to April 1, except for essential court proceedings, will be reset to another date as soon as practicable for the court. Essential court proceedings are writs of re-entry, writs of retrieval, writs of restoration, magistration of defendants in custody and of fugitives from justice in or out of custody, and repair of remedy cases that materially affect the physical health or safety of a tenant.”
To pay a traffic violation visit www.GovPayNow.com or call the justice in charge of the issue or mail it:
Kurtz: 361-553-4622; 201 W. Austin St., Room 12, Port Lavaca, TX 77979; online payment code PLC #1098.
Anderle: 361-553-4622; 201 W Austin St., Room 11, Port Lavaca, TX 77979; online payment code PLC #1099.
Dimak: 361-987-2930; P.O. Box 542, Point Comfort, TX 77978.
Hunt: 361-785-7082; P.O. Box 520, Seadrift, TX 77983.
Pomykal: 361-983-2351; P.O. Box 454, Port O'Connor, TX 77982; online payment code PLC #1102.
At present, two PLC numbers are not available. As soon as we have them, we will update the story.