Danny & Merrilou Russell built DeWitt Insurance from the ground up to serve area for 40 years
DeWitt Insurance, Inc., formerly known as Russell and Russell Insurance, has been serving its customers for 40 years in local and surrounding areas.
Located at 424 E. Railroad St. in Port Lavaca, owners Danny and Merrilou H. Russell started the independent agency out of their home in 1981.
“Danny came in one day at lunch and announced he was going to be an independent agent and convert their game room into an office. Out went the pool table, and in came one desk, a folding card table, and chairs and phone,” said Merrilou. “Folks in the business cautioned him that starting what is known as a “scratch agency” was next to impossible, but he would not be satisfied until he gave it a whirl.”
Merrilou left her teaching profession in 1982 after the birth of their first child to begin helping Danny, a former coach, with the agency. She became an agent in 1983. Together they started an independent agency called Russell and Russell Insurance in May of 1985.
“Independent agents are agents that write policies for many companies, not just one; this provides many ways to help their customers by offering many different companies, types of policies for harder to place risks, and price control,” she said.
The pair operated the agency from their home while raising three children.
“Supper cooking in the house during work hours also added to the convenience. The situation did have a few drawbacks as people wanted to come pay their insurance bills 24/7, whether at 11 p.m. at night or Sunday mornings,” said Merrilou.
The couple later purchased the old CP&L office on Railroad Street, where it is still located today. The DeWitt /Russell and Russell office serves the entire State of Texas. They write personal lines, auto, homeowners, windstorm, and flood policies. They also write commercial insurance for businesses, large and small. Many of their carriers offer coverage for hard to place businesses.
“One of the most unusual things we ever insured was a race track in Laredo,” she said. DeWitt Insurance is a network of agencies in Missouri, Florida, and Texas. The corporate office of DeWitt is in the St Louis area.
“By becoming part of that network, it affords us access to more insurance companies than a small agent in South Texas would normally have,” said Danny. “We still own our local office, but we operate inside the network giving us more to offer our customers—more of the strength in numbers concept.”
The Russells said having correctly written insurance is very important in the local area as in all areas.
“We have known potential clients who don’t want to insure their dwellings to replacement cost because “they are paid off” or “don’t owe that much on them.” However, there is a clause that states dwellings must be insured for an amount that falls between 80% and 100% of replacement cost. If at the time of a claim you are underinsured, a penalty is imposed. It is a hefty penalty. We usually don’t write those folks who want to under-insure because they will be extremely unhappy when that claim comes,” said Danny.
In addition to under-insuring their homes, another thing the agents often hear, which is troublesome, is purchasing flood coverage.
“Folks tell us that their lender says they don’t need flood insurance because they are not in a flood zone,” said Danny. “That scares us some, as everyone in Calhoun County is in a flood zone. The day could come when property that has never flooded before is under water.”
The couple said that in this day and age, most carriers offer ways to conduct business without a customer being in the office.
“Writing insurance really has not changed much over the years; it is just the way it is processed,” said Merrilou. “There was a time when we wondered if we would actually use a fax machine. Then it was uploading or faxing applications when they were originally all mailed only to wait for the policy to issue and get mailed back. Today it is pretty much automatic with a few exceptions. Email and texting are also used in today’s insurance office to send reminders, messages, etc.,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, office hours have changed. “We usually post those on the door now for the next day. ‘La Corona’ has us a little more flexible at this time,” said Merrilou. “It could be 10 to 4 or 9 to 5. We can be reached by phone at 361-552-3986.”
Just like all other businesses, the pandemic did affect Russell and Russell/DeWitt Insurance office procedures.
“Many folks who like to pay at our office learned how to make their payment online, by mail, or use the drop box out front. We tried to keep foot traffic to a minimum, so we would apply payments and then text receipts or take credit card payments over the phone,” said Merrilou. “If we worked from home, all phone calls were forwarded to our house. They might hear longhorn cattle mooing in the background while we were taking their info over a cell phone.”
The Russells have enjoyed the many years in the business in Calhoun County.
“Customers have watched our kids grow up in the office, and now we are insuring grandkids of original customers,” they said.