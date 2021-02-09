Dow Chemical celebrating the grand opening of the new administration building Tuesday, Feb. 2. Left to Right: Brooke Barnes (Responsible Care Leader), Joe Smith (Site Logistics Director), Jeff Lyon (Victoria Chamber of Chamber President), Wes Heinlein (Site Leader), Rich Wells (Vice President of UG Gulf Coast Operations), Lauren Welch (Site Technical Expertise & Support (TES) Director). (Jared Van Epps/Wave photo)