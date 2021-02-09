Dow Chemical held a special ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 2, for its new administration building.
The 52,000 square feet building is the new home for Dow’s engineers, turnaround group, maintenance, safety/security group, logistics, and site leader.
Wes Heinlein, the site leader at Dow Seadrift Operations, talked about the building and how it came to be where it stands.
Hurricane Harvey damaged several buildings at Dow, and the company decided to construct a new single building to replace them rather than renovating.
“We had two or three of our buildings on site that housed office workers that were impacted by the storm, and it made more sense for us to pursue a new building rather than renovate those,” Heinlein said.
The building holds up to 200 people, according to Heinlein.
Heinlein added the company “pulled together the justification,” the project plan, and a team to make the new building a “reality.”
The new building features new technologies that were not present in previous buildings at Dow; an adaptive lighting base, wireless access throughout, sound masking to reduce ambient noise, and an automation system for heat, ventilation, and air conditioning.
The building also has additional features, including multiple mother’s rooms to “enable a mother to mother,” Heinlein said, and he added there’s a fitness center that occupies a quarter of the building.
“It’s going to be fully equipped with aerobic and anaerobic equipment,” Heinlein said, “and it’s going to be open to all of our resident contractors and employees for use after the pandemic is over.”
The new building had a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the Calhoun High School band played the National Anthem with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4403 raising the United States flag for the new building.
“We’re just grateful to everybody who helped to pull this building together,” Heinlein said. “It’s been a long journey but a good one. It’s a beautiful building. We’re excited to welcome visitors from our community into it and to enable a lot of productivity.”