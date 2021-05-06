A Calhoun County Grand Jury no-billed a Corpus Christi man on the charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office.
The grand jury rendered its decision on Noe Rodriguez Paez, 52, of Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Calhoun County District Attorney Dan Heard stated in the press release.
Paez was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Zaylen Gonzalez, 3, who was playing outside on Aug. 18 when he was struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of George Street. Initially bond was set at $1 million but was reduced to $500,000 on Sept. 15, 2020. Paez made bail. The bail reduction agreement was reached between Paez’s lawyer and the DA’s office.
The grand jury made its decision after an “exhaustive review of the evidence from the Port Lavaca Police Department, along with requested information provided by the District Attorney’s Office and live witness testimony,” stated Heard.
Heard explained that the main function of a grand jury, consisting of 12 members, “is evaluating evidence to determine whether or not a person should be formally accused of a crime. A crucial element to the free and fair deliberations of a grand jury is secrecy.”
The use of a grand jury is required in the Texas Constitution as well as in the U.S. Constitution. Texas law prohibits disclosure of the proceedings including witness names as well as documents subpoenaed.