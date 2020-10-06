This year, 2020, has resembled a set of nesting dolls – pull the top off the one your holding and wow, there’s the Novel Coronavirus that has impacted the year so far.
Take the top off the doll nested inside, and you get hurricanes that blow through the names list as well as the Greek alphabet.
You almost don’t want to take the top off the next because what could it be? Why it’s a presidential election amidst a pandemic that has roiled the American landscape.
So, you need to get ready to take precautions as will the Calhoun County Elections Office as early voting is set to start Oct. 13.
There will be three weeks of early in-person voting, and Elections Administrator Mary Orta will conduct the first week as a drive-thru at the Bauer Community Center on State Highway 35. It will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 16.
“I am expecting a high volume of voters across the board as there is a lot of interest in this election,” said Orta.
With 678 ballots-by-mail already returned to the office as of Monday, Oct. 5, Orta said it already exceeds previous elections. “We have never had this many ballot-by-mail before,” she said.
Residents still have a chance to request a ballot-by-mail as the deadline is Oct. 23. Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, Election Day. If any are received after Election Day, Orta said the election board would be called in to make sure the ballots are qualified and then counted.
Orta said ballots-by-mail can also be returned in person but have to be returned by the person whose name is on the ballot by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
“Some people think they can bring their spouses when they bring theirs, but only the individual who signed the ballot can return it,” she said, noting a driver’s license will be needed in order to verify the name on the ballot. In addition, if a person can’t come into the Elections Office, just call 361-553-4440, and they will come to you.
She also encourages residents to get their ballot-by-mail returned as soon as they can.
Early voting will move to the Calhoun County Courthouse for the final two weeks after the week of drive-thru voting at the Bauer.
The hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 19. Tuesday and Thursday hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the same period.
There is one Saturday of early voting on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the courthouse.
And don’t forget your identification. The following is a list of acceptable forms:
Texas Driver’s License
Texas Election Identification Certificate
Texas Personal Identification Card
Texas Handgun License
U.S. Military Identification Card
U.S Citizen Certificate
U.S. Passport