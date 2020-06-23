Early voting for the Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, race begins Monday for the July 14 runoff election.
The election was postponed due to an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott amid the shelter-at-home period during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incumbent Calhoun County Constable Kevin Koliba is facing off against challenger Louis Warren for the position on the Republican ticket.
The statewide runoff races on the Democratic side include the U.S. Senate race between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West, while Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo are in the Railroad Commissioner’s race.
In a runoff election, voters who cast ballots during the primary must vote for the same political party as they did at that time. Those that did not vote in the primary can vote for either party in the runoff.
The last day to apply by mail is July 2. The date is the receipt of the application, not the postmark.
Early voting will be in the Calhoun County Courthouse lobby. It continues through July 10, except for July 3, when the courthouse will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 7 and July 9.
Early voting for a runoff is usually one week but due to the virus, it has been expanded to two weeks by the secretary of state, according to Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta.
Orta said masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers are provided; however, residents are encouraged to wear their own masks and gloves, bring their own pens for filling in the ballot and their own hand sanitizer if they prefer.
In addition, residents preferring to vote curbside can call 361-553-4440, and a ballot will be brought to them.