The Nov. 3 General Election early voting turnout is shattering records across the nation.
Calhoun County voters are following suit, with about 31 percent of the 13,073 registered voters already casting their ballots.
At the end of last week, voters had cast 4,425 votes. The number includes in-person voting, ballot-by-mail, and military ballots.
There was Saturday voting during which 99 votes were cast in the four hours it was open.
“This is a good thing,” said Calhoun County Election Administrator Mary Orta. “People are paying attention and voting.”
Hours for the final week are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Early voting was expanded by one week in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protective measures are in place to protect citizens while voting.
“Make sure to come out and vote early. We’ll be here,” said Orta, “and you will have it already done and over with.”
And all this brings us to Nov. 3, Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the 2020 General Election, Tuesday. Nov. 3.
These are the sites to cast a ballot on Nov. 3:
Precinct 1 - Calhoun County Library, 200 W. Mahan, Port Lavaca
Precinct 2, 3, 4 - The Heritage Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 5, 6 - Magnolia Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 873 Margie Tewmey Road
Precinct 7, 13 – Jackson-Roosevelt Elementary, 1420 Jackson Drive, Port Lavaca
Precinct 8, 9, 10 - Calhoun County Annex, 201 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 11 - Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 12 - Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department, 34 Royal Road
Precinct 14, 15 - Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca
Precinct 16, 17 - Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. Hwy. 35, Port Lavaca
Precinct 18 - Rick Brush Building, 110 Jones St., Point Comfort
Precinct 19 - Olivia Fire Station, 61 County Road 318
Precinct 20, 21, 22, 23 - Calhoun County EMS, 705 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca
Precinct 24 - Seadrift City Hall, 501 S. Main St., Seadrift
Precinct 25 - Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St., Port O’Connor
And don’t forget your identification. The following is a list of acceptable forms:
Texas Driver’s License
Texas Election Identification Certificate
Texas Personal Identification Card
Texas Handgun License
U.S. Military Identification Card
U.S Citizen Certificate
U.S. Passport