Election night saw 60.4 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“It went very well,” said Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta. “My staff – Amy Ochoa and Sally Garza – did an excellent job.”
A total of 7,897 votes were cast in the election. Of those, 4,994 were cast in early voting, 731 were ballots by mail, and 2,172 were cast election day.
The election was different due to precautions taken to keep voters safe during the coronavirus pandemic. This included a week of drive-thru voting, which Orta said went very well and was appreciated by the community. Early voting was expanded a week due to the virus.
In Calhoun County, voters did not have to wait in long lines, which helped “everything to go smoothly,” said Orta.
Calhoun County vote totals, with all 25 precincts reporting, are:
U.S. President: 5,640 for Republican Donald Trump; 2,146 for Democrat Joe Biden; 61 for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgeson; six for Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins; and 12 write-ins.
U.S. Senator: Republican John Cornyn, 5,530; Democrat Mary MJ Heger, 2,089; Libertarian Kerry Douglas McKennon, 100; 22 for Green Party David B. Collins; and three write-ins.
U.S. Representative, District 27: Republican Michael Cloud, 5,646; Democrat Ricardo “Rick”, 1,952; and 92 for Libertarian Phil Gray.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery, who ran unopposed, garnered 6,542 votes.
Kerri Jean Boyd, who ran unopposed for Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector, received 6,320 votes.
County Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall, who ran unopposed, received 1,133 votes.
Joel M. Behrens, who won the March Primary over incumbent Clyde Syma and ran unopposed in the General Election, received 1,672 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 1, Tyrone Harris ran unopposed and received 1,152 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 2, William Billings, who was unopposed, received 1,364 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 3, Adam Vickery, who ran unopposed, received 1,670 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, Louis E. Warren, who defeated incumbent Kevin Koliba in a primary runoff, received 1,338 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 5, David Thomas, who ran unopposed, received 623 votes.
In the Port O’Connor Improvement District director’s race, Nathan T. O’Neill received 413 votes; John “Red” Childers, 276; David Randolph, 195; Erny McDonough, 158; Steve Baczewski, 156; and Ed Hall, 140.