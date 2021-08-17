The Calhoun County Elections Office will offer new voting equipment to voters in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
The equipment was purchased through the Help American Vote Act Election Security Sub-Grant that was made available to Texas counties, according to Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta. The grant was for $120,000 with a $16,000 match from the county.
It includes an upgraded ES&S DS450 High-Throughput Scanner and Tabulator and the ES&S Express Vote Universal Voting System as a marker to mark the ballot.
The tabulator is not connected to either the internet or other machines, noted Orta, which allows it to provide a 100 percent auditable, recount-ready paper trail.
“It can read the ballots no matter how they are put in so we don’t have to spend time straightening them out,” said Renette Todd, election clerk.
The Express Vote Voting System offers an array of touch screen voting options such as language, changing the font size, high contrast and zoom capability. In addition, an audio-tactile keypad allows voters who are disabled to control the audio and navigate the ballot as it is Accessibility for Individuals with Disabilities compliant.
“Once you make sure how you voted is exactly what shows up, then you return that paper ballot into a secure ballot box. This creates a paper trail that only marks the ballot,” said Orta.
“We will continue to use hand-marked ballots as well,” she said.
POLL WORKERS NEEDED
Those interested in being an election poll worker, contact the Elections Administration at 361-553-4440. Training will be provided.