A few tweaks to the website should bring the Calhoun County Elections Administration back into compliance with the Voting Rights Act.
The office received notice from the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas that information needed to be presented in Spanish as well, and Elections Administrator Mary Orta said they were given until Oct. 2 to respond.
Calhoun County was among 16 counties to receive a letter from the ACLU on possible violations, according to an ACLU media release.
“Current law requires any information about voting or elections to be provided in English and Spanish in counties where the voting-age population has more than 10,000 Spanish speakers with limited English proficiency, or such individuals are more than 5 percent of the voting-age population,” according to the ACLU release.
She noted that the issue was mainly the website.
“The website also needs to be in Spanish, and it doesn’t have any links,” said Orta, noting that she is waiting for Amy Ochoa to return to make the required changes and streamline the website as well.
According to the ACLU release, 69 counties had inadequate or inaccessible information in Spanish, had poor or misleading translations, or offered no voting information in Spanish at all.
The top 16 offenders, according to the release, received letters in the first week of September, requesting corrections. Calhoun County was included in the top 16 along with Atascosa, Bailey, Brooks, Floyd, Hockley, La Salle, Lynn, Martin, Reeves, Tarrant, Terry, Titus, Upton, Webb, and Zavala counties.
“There’s a lot of little things we need to get rid of on the website,” said Ochoa. “We really have until Oct. 2 to respond and make sure we are taking steps to meet the legal requirements.”