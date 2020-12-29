A presidential election during a pandemic topped off a year of COVID-19 lockdowns, using masks, and practicing social distancing.
There were two municipal elections – Port Lavaca and Point Comfort - as well as the March Primary for county positions leading up the Nov. 3 General Election that required a runoff.
Due to the lockdowns, state officials encouraged counties and cities to consider postponing elections until November. Point Comfort City Council approved the postponement of its election. Port Lavaca City Council decided to continue with its May 2 election.
City officials took pains during early voting creating social distancing and safety measures for residents voting in person. They created a system of sliding the ballots to the voter and having them returned. In addition to offering masks and hand sanitizer cleaning everything used was part of the effort to keep the space safe.
The state pushed back the May 26 runoff elections until July 14, and there was one race in Calhoun County that did not reach the requisite 50% of the vote – the Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, race between incumbent Kevin Koliba and challenger Louis Warren, which Warren won.
When it came time to get ready for the 2020 General Election, Gov. Greg Abbott expanded early voting to three weeks. He did not, however, expand the use of mail-in ballots to include the pandemic.
And, with the extra week and a pandemic raging, Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta and her staff planned a week of drive-thru voting at the Bauer Community Center. The other two weeks of early voting were at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
A total of 5,707 votes were cast early, with 4,994 cast in-person and 713 by vote-by-mail. This number exceeds the 2016 turnout in which 4,329 people cast their ballots early in that General Election by 1,378, noted Orta.
Election night saw 60.4 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“It went very well,” said Calhoun County Elections Administrator Mary Orta. “My staff – Amy Ochoa and Sally Garza – did an excellent job.”
A total of 7,897 votes were cast in the election; 4,994 in early voting, 731 by mail, and 2,172 on election day.
On the local level, Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery, who ran unopposed, garnered 6,542 votes.
Kerri Jean Boyd, who ran unopposed for Calhoun County Tax Assessor-Collector, received 6,320 votes.
County Commissioner, Precinct 1, David Hall, who ran unopposed, received 1,133 votes.
Joel M. Behrens, who won the March Primary over incumbent Clyde Syma and ran unopposed in the General Election, received 1,672 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 1, Tyrone Harris ran unopposed and received 1,152 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 2, William Billings, who was unopposed, received 1,364 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 3, Adam Vickery, who ran unopposed, received 1,670 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 4, Louis E. Warren, who defeated incumbent Kevin Koliba in a primary runoff, received 1,338 votes.
Calhoun County Constable, Precinct 5, David Thomas, who ran unopposed, received 623 votes.
The Point Comfort election went well as John Warren was elected mayor and George Hernandez and Mitch McBride were re-elected to the council.