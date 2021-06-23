Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Center Supervisor Cindy Torres, left, and WIOA Lead Career Counselor Kissha Gauthier prepare to help young adults find employment through the WIOA employment program. Young adults who are not in school, ages 16 through 24, who live in Calhoun and surrounding counties are eligible for the program. See accompanying story on page A5 of The Wave. For more information, contact 361-552-1563 or www.workintexas.com. (Contributed photo)