Employment help is now available for young adults who are not in school and not employed through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The young adult program is called BE3; Be Successful, Be Focused, Be Motivated, Be Great, Be Inspired, Be Limitless. It is an acronym for the cornerstones of WIOA’s overall philosophy for youth development; empower, educate, employ.
WIOA Center Supervisor Cindy Torres said the out-of-school youth program recognizes that a disconnection could develop when a young person is both out of work and school.
“Our number one goal is employment. Services include skills and interest assessments, setting education and employment goals, dropout recovery strategies, placement in paid and unpaid work experience, occupational skills training, and financial literacy,” said Torres. “The emphasis on preparing participants for in-demand occupations helps to ensure that jobs will be available.”
Young adults not attending school because of dropping out or having graduated, ages 16 to 24, who meet specific criteria and live within Calhoun, Victoria, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, and Lavaca Counties, are eligible for services through the program.
Participants must be within the required age limit and not be enrolled in school. One or more of the following conditions must also be met:
- Within the age of compulsory school attendance, but has not attended school for at least the most recent complete school year calendar quarter;
- Recipient of a secondary school diploma or its recognized equivalent who is low-income and either basic skills deficient or an English language learner;
- Subject to the juvenile or adult justice system;
- Homeless, runaway, in foster care or has aged out of the foster care system, an applicant receiving Social Security, in out-of-home placement;
- Pregnant or parenting;
- An individual with a disability;
- A low-income individual who requires additional assistance to enter or complete an educational program or to secure or hold employment.
Young adult candidates can register at www.workintexas.com by going to the events calendar and signing up for the virtual WIOA information session held at 2 p.m. every Tuesday. Candidates may also contact the Port Lavaca office at 361-552-1563 for registration assistance. For those without computer access, an appointment will be made to access the local office and use resource room computers.
“If a young adult is eligible for the program, they will be assigned a career counselor, and together they will determine what the next steps will be to move toward the overall goal of employment,” said Torres. “We seek out employers in all industries that are willing to participate in a subsidized employment contract with the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent. Our goal is to complete an intensive assessment of the young adult and determine the type of employment that matches their interests. The goal of the work experience is career exploration, skill development to acquire the personal attributes, knowledge, and skills needed to obtain a job and advance in employment, and/or work readiness skills to gain knowledge of workplace norms that may include self-discipline, relating to others, attendance, and accountability, understanding compensation, and learning to appreciate and meet employers’ reasonable expectations.”
Participation will be from 5 weeks to 120 days, and 35 to 40 hours of work per week is encouraged by the program. Upon successful completion of a 120-day work experience, participants will receive an incentive in the form of a $200 gift card. Torres said that in the past, employers have hired participants at the end of their work experience.
“If they are not hired at the end of the work experience, the career counselor and customer will determine what the appropriate next actions will be, such as permanent employment, training, education, and work readiness preparation. We offer monthly workshops for career readiness, and our goal will always be employment at the end of the program,” she said. “All placed positions are paid an hourly wage.”
The program will enroll young adults year-round. The program aims to ensure that young adults have access to the support, information, and learning opportunities to succeed in the 21st-century economy.