Calhoun County Commissioners took up two park issues during their meeting Monday.
The court approved a Calhoun County Parks Board recommendation of an engineering study to be done on Green Lake.
Allen Berger, president of the board, said an engineering study would help them to get a better handle on the cost of items in the master plan for Green Lake.
“This will help us to move forward with what we can do and to have firmer recommendations for Phase 1,” he said.
The court also approved tweaks to the master plan and phase one of the work on Green Lake Park.
Also, the court authorized Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese to apply to the Matagorda Bay Mitigation Trust for Hogg Bayou Improvements.
Berger said Braskem employees had volunteered to clean Hogg Bayou during the last beach clean-up and removed three large truck loads of trash, eight to 10 cars as well as household appliances and the usual trash of bottles and such.
He said it prompted him to consider applying for the grant to spruce up the area in hopes it would be kept cleaner. The $150,000 grant would cover a new bulkhead, add gravel to parking spaces, and add more trash containers and more signs to deter illegal dumping.
In other business, the court:
- Approved specifications and contract documents for Chocolate Bayou Boat Ramp project and authorized advertising for bids. In addition, the court approved releasing any approved addenda to the bidding documents.
- Approved the final plat of the Janak Subdivision following a public hearing.
- Approved a preliminary plat of the Bures Subdivision and vacating lots 258, 259, 260, and 261 of Sunilandings Phase 1 following a public hearing.
- Approved a preliminary plat of the Redding Subdivision and vacating Outlots 1 and 4 of Outblock 15 in Port O’Connor following a public hearing.
- Approved the final plat of Casarez Subdivision.
- Accepted a check from the city of Seadrift for $20,282.40 for reclaiming, compacting, and seal coating streets with the funds to be placed in Precinct 4 Road and Bridge account. Reese said it was the last payment for the roadwork.
- Approved the application for phase four HRS General Distribution and ARP Rural Payment Program.
- Approved 10 amendments to the 2021 budget.
- Accepted September reports from the Floodplain Administration, Calhoun County justices of the peace, Precinct 1 and Precinct 2.
- Approved payment of bills and payroll for Memorial Medical Center and the county.
The commissioners approved two first responder affiliation agreements during their Wednesday, Oct. 6, meeting.
Calhoun County EMS Director Dustin Jenkins said Point Comfort Volunteer Fire Department was applying to become a first responder organization, and, to get their license, they need the agreement with EMS to provide transport after they have responded.
“This has to be done in order for them to get the first responder organization status,” said Jenkins in response to a question from Commissioner Vern Lyssy.
Also asking for the agreement was the Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department. Jenkins said Six Mile was applying to go back to first responder organization status.
Also, during the meeting, the commissioners:
- Approved specifications and the bid packet for the annual supply contract for delivered fuel.
- Approved specifications and the bid packet for the annual supply contract for insecticides for mosquito control.
- Approved specifications and the bid packet for the annual supply of road materials and asphalts, oils, and emulsions.
- Approved specifications and the bid packet for the annual supply contract for Inmate Food Services.
- Defense Commission Formula Grant Request for Application resolution.
- Declared the week of Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week and as Texas Extension Education Association Week in Calhoun County.
- Accepted the July report from the Calhoun County Treasurer.
- Approved budget amendments.
- Approved payment of Memorial Medical Center and county bills and payroll.