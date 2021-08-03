The Community Outreach Advisory Committee of the Formosa Plastics Environmental Endowment Trust is seeking grant applications from qualified organizations to assist in funding projects and activities in south Texas, which enhance environmental awareness and education.
The Formosa Plastics Environmental Endowment Trust was established in 1991 by Formosa Plastics Corporation with an initial $1,000,000 gift. Since its inception, the Trust has funded grants in excess of $1,650,600 for environmental and educational projects in the south Texas area.
Organizations wishing to obtain an information sheet and application format should contact The Formosa Plastics Environmental Endowment Trust in care of First National Bank; P.O. Box 7; Port Lavaca, Texas 77979-0007 or call Bobby Meeks at 361-552-6726. The deadline for submitting applications is September 30, 2021. Applications may also be obtained in person from the Trust Department of First National Bank at 1101 Highway 35 South in Port Lavaca.