With Memorial Day in four days, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4403 will honor those who served in the military.
The VFW will host a 22-mile walk on Saturday, May 29 to spread awareness of veterans who suffer from PTSD and veteran suicide.
The 22 represents the number of veterans who commit suicide every day in the United States.
Army Staff Sgt. Milam Simons has joined with his former Army teammate, Staff Sgt. Jake DeSantis, to help raise awareness of PTSD and veteran suicide.
Simons said he, his dad, Laval, and DeSantis knew comrades who lost their lives due to PTSD and suicide.
“The whole point of it is just to do something where you realize that life is more important than committing suicide,” Simons said.
Veterans and people participating in the walk will be part of a military ruck march.
“Ruck marching, when you’re in the military, kind of makes you push through the pain,” Simons said. “And, so what a lot of people love about rucking is you kind of clear your head through that.”
Similar marches have been done around the world from Germany to Fort Benning, GA, Fort Knox, KY, Hawaii, Texas, and Boston, MA, said VFW Post Commander Laval Simons.
The proceeds from the event will go towards PTSD and veteran suicide awareness and to Serenity Veterans Village for homeless veterans.
For more information about the ruck march, visit www.facebook.com/vfw.post.4403/.
The entry fee is $25 per person and includes your choice of a t-shirt.