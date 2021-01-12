One person was transported to the hospital following a fire in Alamo Beach early Tuesday morning.
Port Lavaca Fire Capt. Boyd Staloch, said they were called out at 1:15 a.m. to 78 LaJoie in Alamo Beach.
It started in the bedroom but we’re not sure of the exact cause as it is still under investigation, said Staloch.
More than 30 paid and volunteer firefighters responded as Port Lavaca FD sent 15 firefighters with engines and a water tender, Magnolia Beach sent their engine and tanker as there are no hydrants in the area and Seadrift was called out for mutual aid, said Staloch.
Their daughter, Delia Kolar, started a Go Fund Me page for Greg and Dolores Cervantes.
Kolar wrote that her father had been burned in a fire at Alamo Beach and had been transported to San Antonio.
"Greg had burns to his left leg and is in stable condition," said Kolar. "It’s unsure yet what the cause of the fire is.
Kolar said the family lost everything.
"They are in need of clothes, shoes and hygiene products. My mom is size 2-4 pants, and small/ medium tops and women's size 5 shoe," she said. "My dad wears sweats pants in size small, tops small/medium and his shoe size is 8 men’s. Please continue to pray."
To donate, go to www.gofundme.com and search for Greg Cervantes. You can also click on the following line: https://www.gofundme.com/f/greg-dolores-cervantes-house-fire?qid=133c67aeaaf537963c55411e8313b4be.