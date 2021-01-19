Filing began on Jan. 13 for municipal elections around Calhoun County. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Feb. 12.
CALHOUN COUNTY ISD
Two seats on the Calhoun County Independent School District board of trustees are up this year.
Candidate packets can be found online at www.calcoisd.org, but Superintendent Larry Nichols said they would prefer candidates to pick up the packets at the Administration Build as they can chat, and all the tools such as a notary are there. The office, 525 N. Commerce St., is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
District 4, which has been empty due to the resignation of Lina Moore, who moved out of town, is up for election. District 5, currently held by Karen Caraway, is up for election. Currently, Cindy Alford of Seadrift has filed to run for the District 5 seat.
CALHOUN PORT AUTHORITY BOARD
An initial application form will be available online at www.calhounport.com, but the full packet can be picked up at the port office, 2313 FM 1593 S. in Point Comfort, and returned there as well.
District 1, currently held by Tony Holladay, is up for election. Holladay has already filed for re-election. Also up for election is District 5, represented by Johnny J. Perez, and District 6, held by Tony Wehmeyer.
CITY OF POINT COMFORT
Three seats on the Point Comfort City Council are up for election. Election packets can be picked up at Point Comfort City Hall, which is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday –Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Seats up for election are incumbents Linda Brush, Steve Lambden, and Wes McKelvy.
CITY OF PORT LAVACA
Candidate packets are available at Port Lavaca City Hall and online at portlavaca.org. When completed, the forms need to be returned to City Hall, 202 N. Virginia, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
District 2, currently represented by Tim Dent, is up for election as is District 6, held by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Barr.
CITY OF SEADRIFT
Three seats on the Seadrift City Council are up for election. Election packets can be picked up at Seadrift City Hall, and it is also available online at seadrifttx.org.
Seats up for election are June Cantrell, Geoffrey Hunt, and Kenneth Reese.